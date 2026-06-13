Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Sunday, June 14. Germany are massive favorites on a four-game slate, with value and tournament plays throughout.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Sunday, June 14: Germany Headline a Four-Game Slate

Germany are massive favorites over Curacao and the centerpiece of Sunday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, even with their lineup a moving target.

Sunday gives us four games on DraftKings, a 1:00 PM ET start through a 10:00 PM nightcap. Germany against Curacao is the headliner and then some. They're around 90 percent to win, implied for close to four goals, and Curacao are projected for barely half of one. The Netherlands and Sweden are middling favorites in tighter spots, and Ecuador are the small favorite against Ivory Coast in a low-total game the market sees ending close to a draw.

Here's the wrinkle on the smash spot. Germany rotate, they have a loaded bench, and a four-goal lead invites early substitutions, so the safe money on them runs through the midfield more than the forwards, at least for cash games. Lineups also matter late tonight: Stay tuned to the lineups page for possible rotation due to injuries.

FanDuel build is in a separate writeup. Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

FORWARDS

Making the slate a little more fun is that Leroy Sane ($7,600) is the only projected listed forward for Germany. He's only starting because of other injuries in the side (Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry), so don't be surprised if he's the first player subbed off. Even in a great matchup, Sane is far from a lock in all formats.

Memphis Depay (NED vs JPN, $10,000)

Depay could have the highest forward floor on the board and he's +155 to score for a favored Netherlands. Of course, he's been injured and barely played in recent friendlies. The plus side is that he's in the second game, so you should be able to move things around if he doesn't start. He's the priciest player on the slate, so he's not a need, but if you want one forward who has shown huge potential in his national team career, it's Depay. Then again, there is a chance that even if he starts, going 45 or 60 minutes is in play for him.

Takefusa Kubo (JPN vs NED, $7,000)

Kubo presents a decent bit of value as Japan's main set-piece taker. While Netherlands have a good defense, that doesn't mean Kubo can't rack up a ton of floor points. Japan are live in a game the market sees as pretty close. He's not overly expensive and won't be that popular because he's on an underdog. He's worth taking a chance if you believe a little bit in Japan.

Amad Diallo ($6,200) is the Ivory Coast standout, though the low total makes him more of a tournament piece, and Nilson Angulo ($5,900) is the same idea for Ecuador. I have some questions about both lineups, which makes it difficult being the third game. Diallo could be an awesome play with a split of set pieces, but Ivory Coast have a deep roster of wingers. Enner Valencia is $6,800 and Ecuador's likliest route to goals, but the price isn't that cheap.

Viktor Gyokeres ($9,400) and Alexander Isak ($8,900) are both +150 for Sweden but boom-or-bust at the tag. And if you want the Germany dart, Deniz Undav ($7,400) is -175, someone who will likely play the final 30 or so minutes of the game. No one will play him on a four-game slate.

MIDFIELDERS

Germany is the game to attack, and the midfield is the best way in given the lack of forward options.

Florian Wirtz (GER vs CUW, $8,800)

Wirtz is the Germany piece I trust most. He'll be on the ball a lot, have a route to set pieces an is -120 to score. A blowout could pull him early, but on this matchup I'll take the chance. Jamal Musiala ($8,500) is in the same range. He's probably more likely to score with bigger upside, but he also figures to have a smaller floor. This matchup could be ugly, so it's really taking a pick on your favorite German pieces.

Joshua Kimmich (GER vs CUW, $7,800)

DraftKings lists Kimmich at midfielder, and his floor is the highest of any midfielder or defender on the slate. On a team this favored, at $7,800, that's a price-and-floor combination to build around in cash games. Of course, he doesn't have the same upside as any of the attacking pieces. If he gets a 10-point floor and nothing else, that may not be enough for tournaments.

Kai Havertz ($9,000) is -170 if you want more of the Germany scoring. It'd be a lot easier if he was listed as a forward, but DK wanted to make it intresting. The only worry is that he's been oft-injured at Arsenal this season and could be one of the first German options to sub off along with Sane.

Cody Gakpo ($9,500) leads the Netherlands wing, but it doesn't seem like he'll have a majority of sets no matter who is in the XI. If Depay doesn't start, Tijjani Reijnders ($7,700) turns into a real option, though that's a big price to pay for him.

For value, Felix Nmecha ($4,000) and Aleksandar Pavlovic ($4,500) are dirt-cheap Germany midfielders who could get shots from the top of the box.

Moises Caicedo ($4,400) will be a favorite of many and carries a near-double-digit floor for a favored Ecuador. On majority of sets for Ecuador, a decision will have to be made on him given the bevy of Germany options in the midfield. It makes sense to play him over Kimmich, to a certain extent.

DEFENDERS

The value at defender sits with the full-backs on this slate.

Nathaniel Brown (GER vs CUW, $4,400)

Brown is the cheapest way into the Germany shutout. He's the projected left-back on a team around 90 percent to win with a clean sheet near 60 percent, and at $4,400 he frees cap for the studs. In the early game, you'll know if he's starting over David Raum ($6,700) or not.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (SWE vs TUN, $3,900)

Gudmundsson is more likely to start as a wing-back then Daniel Svensson ($5,900) and is a lot cheaper. The Leeds defender isn't an amazing play, but I like the matchup and for the price, that's probably good enough for a wing-back.

Denzel Dumfries ($6,400) is probably a bit too expensive in this spot. Pervis Estupinan ($6,700) doesn't seem likely to start, but could have a nice floor if he does. Though you're still paying for it. For the Germany clean sheet, Jonathan Tah ($3,800) and Nico Schlotterbeck ($4,800) are the center-backs to pair with the keeper.

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer (GER vs CUW, $6,000)

The Germany clean sheet is the best on the slate by a distance, near 60 percent with the team around 90 percent to win. I'm not huge on spending up on bigger slates, but the odds really suggest 10 points at a minimum for Neuer.

Hernan Galindez ($4,900) for a favored Ecuador and Kristoffer Nordfeldt ($5,400) for Sweden are the cheaper plays, both in the 40 percent clean-sheet range. I don't hate Zion Suzuki ($4,200) in this spot. Netherlands scoring is their weakest suit and Gakpo is known to rip shots from distance.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.