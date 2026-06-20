DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Sunday, June 21: Spain Headline a Four-Game Slate

Spain are the team to build around on Sunday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, sitting as massive favorites over a Saudi Arabia side that got peppered in its opener.

Sunday gives us four games on DraftKings, a noon ET start that runs through a 9:00 PM close. Spain are the biggest favorite on the board by a mile, around 85 percent to beat Saudi Arabia and implied for nearly three goals. Belgium and Egypt are solid favorites in their spots, and Uruguay are around 65 percent to beat Cabo Verde, though that one comes with a modest total near 2.5 after Cabo Verde held Spain scoreless on Matchday 1.

One scheduling note: the books haven't posted a full market on Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde the way they have the other three, so I'm leaning on role and price there rather than a stat line. On the injury front, Charles De Ketelaere is questionable for Belgium, which could mean a start for Romelu Lukaku.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Mohamed Salah (EGY vs NZL, $8,800)

Salah is the rare forward-eligible play with a built-in floor. While not at his Liverpool peak, facing New Zealand could get him there if this go the right way. He took three set pieces and logged 76 minutes in the opener, and Egypt are around 60 percent to win at 1.7 implied goals against a New Zealand side that should sit deep. The dead-ball work is what separates him from the other strikers at the price, and at +125 the goal equity is there on top of it.

Maxi Araujo (URU vs CPV, $6,200)

Araujo is where I want my Uruguay exposure up top, and he's a fraction of the price of the studs everywhere else on the slate. He's a wide attacker for a heavy favorite against a Cabo Verde side making its World Cup debut, so the minutes and the volume should be there in a game Uruguay control. Araujo was awesome in the opener in addition to having a share of corners. In a game Uruguay should have a ton of sets and chances, Araujo will be a main man taking part in them.

Mikel Oyarzabal ($11,200) is the top scorer on the slate at -145 in the Spain rout, but he isn't on their set pieces and managed just 8.9 points in the opener, so at the priciest forward tag he's more of a tournament anchor than a cash lock. He has hat-trick upside, but plenty of people could be scared of him after the scoreless opener.

Romelu Lukaku ($8,600) leads the Belgium line at +115, and Omar Marmoush ($7,200) fired five shots in Egypt's opener at +155.

Nico Williams ($9,200) and Lamine Yamal ($11,400) will undoubtedly be a talking point if they start. However, neither are going to play more than 60 minutes. Fortunately, this is the first game, so we'll know who starts. The problem is that even if they open on the bench, they'll come on early in the second half, removing a lot of value from the starters. Sound fun?

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL vs IRN, $9,800)

De Bruyne took three corners and free kicks plus a free-kick shot in the opener, and he runs everything for a Belgium side around 65 percent to win. The price is steep and you're paying for the ceiling, but the dead-ball role gives him a floor most $9,000-plus midfielders don't carry, and Belgium know they need goals and three points in this spot.

Federico Valverde ($8,400) is another Uruguay piece I want to consider given the matchup. This could be a massive floor game for the Uruguay set-piece takers, and it's a spot where Valverde could play even higher up the pitch.

Youri Tielemans ($7,800) had four crosses and three chances created for Belgium in the opener, and Emam Ashour ($4,800) took two set pieces for a favored Egypt in addition to his goal. There are cheaper places to go on this slate if you need them.

Pedri (ESP vs KSA, $8,200)

Pedri took eight set pieces in the opener, the most of anyone on the slate, and added 11 crosses and five chances created for a 19.4-point floor. He sits at the base of the biggest favorite's attack and touches everything, so the volume is there whether or not Spain's finishing shows up. The main worry with him revolves around Williams and Yamal playing more. Without them, Pedri was on every set piece. With them, things get muddled and Pedri's floor takes a hit.

DEFENDERS

Marcos Llorente (ESP vs KSA, $4,200)

Llorente is the cheap Spain defender I'd rather pay than a mid-tier name. He had three chances created in the opener, gets forward for the slate's biggest favorite, and pairs that attacking work with the best clean-sheet odds on the board, all at $4,200. Marc Cucurella ($5,800) is a bit pricey for his role. Of note, Pedro Porro ($6,600) could return to the XI, and if that happens, you'll have to change your lineup a bit.

Ramin Rezaeian (IRN vs BEL, $4,400)

Rezaeian was the standout play in the first game after he racked up 11 crosses with a goal and an assist for 32.8 points in Iran's opener, absurd volume from right-back. Taking a split of set pieces was the big one in addition to being a focal point on Iran's wing. Even as an underdog against Belgium, I think he's cheap enough that it doesn't matter. You play him.

GOALKEEPER

I'm not paying up here. Al-Owais is $3,600 and spends the afternoon under siege from Spain, and shots faced is how cheap keepers pay off. He made nine saves in the opener, so the volume is real even with a goal or two going in behind it. The savings let you load up on Spain's attack and still fit a stud elsewhere.

If you want to pay up for a shutout and win instead, Unai Simon ($5,900) behind that dominant Spain side has the best clean-sheet odds. As always with these big favorites, expect only one or two save chances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.