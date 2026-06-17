Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Thursday, June 18. Canada headline a four-game slate as the biggest favorite, with cash and GPP plays throughout.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 18: Canada Headline a Four-Game Slate

Canada are the top team to target on Thursday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, with Jonathan David up top and a set-piece edge in Stephen Eustaquio.

Thursday gives us four games on DraftKings, a noon ET start through a 9:00 PM close. Canada are the biggest favorite on the board, around 75 percent to beat Qatar. Switzerland and the Czech Republic are favored in their spots, and Mexico are only slight favorites against South Korea in a game the market sees ending close to a draw.

Injuries shape a couple of these. Mexico are without Cesar Montes, who's suspended, and Julian Quinones is questionable, though he's expected to be fine to start. Alphonso Davies is questionable for Canada and unlikely to start again. South Africa are down two suspended midfielders against the Czechs.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Ruben Vargas is the top play on the slate for me, and the forward floors lean toward Switzerland and Canada.

Ruben Vargas (SUI vs BIH, $7,900)

Vargas is forward-eligible and takes Switzerland's set pieces, with nine dead balls in their opener, so the floor is there even on a quiet scoring night. Despite some fitness concerns in the opener, he still managed 11 crosses in 79 minutes, and while Bosnia are better than Qatar, it may not be by much. Switzerland are around 60 percent to win, and at $7,900 with that volume, he's the play I'm most confident in.

Breel Embolo (SUI vs BIH, $8,600)

Embolo is +135 to score and I like him a touch more than the pricier Canada striker, mainly because I don't trust Canada. Embolo leads the Switzerland line in a game they should control, and the goal odds plus the matchup make him a strong forward.

Jonathan David ($10,000) is +115 for Canada, the best scorer odds on the slate, so he's far from a fade. I just prefer paying down to Embolo and fitting Vargas. Cyle Larin ($8,500) is +120 and the cheaper Canada option if he starts.

Patrik Schick ($9,300) is +140 for a favored Czech side, and Raul Jimenez ($9,700) is +175 for Mexico in a game that projects close to a draw. Son Heung-Min ($9,000) is forward-eligible for South Korea on their set pieces, but as seen in the opener, he's probably not fit enough for a full 90 in any of these matches. Akram Afif ($5,700) takes Qatar's set pieces, a cheap shout even with Qatar a big underdog. He managed 8.2 points in 90 minutes in the opener despite Qatar barely having any opportunities.

MIDFIELDERS

Set pieces drive the midfield and Canada's hub stands out yet again.

Stephen Eustaquio (CAN vs QAT, $7,500)

Eustaquio took 11 corners and free kicks in Canada's first match, the most of anyone on the slate, and he's doing it for the biggest favorite. That dead-ball volume is a floor most midfielders can't match, and it's why he'll be one of the most popular plays. This matchup is better than the opener, so despite a really high price for Eustaquio, it's hard to get around him, at least in cash games.

There are some cheaper options on sets, as well. Brian Gutierrez ($5,800) may not start and will likely again sub out early, so be careful with him. Ivan Basic ($3,500) took a few for Bosnia in their opener, so if he starts again he's a cheap way to buy dead-ball volume.

Pavel Sulc ($7,700) and Lukas Provod ($6,200) are the Czech attacking midfielders in a favored spot. I normally wouldn't go there, but South Africa expect to attack and leave holes in this spot. Lee Kang-in ($8,100) takes South Korea's set pieces and seems safer than Son in terms of minutes. Son is fine for tournaments, but Lee is the better play overall.

I'd pass on Granit Xhaka ($6,500), who managed only 6.6 points in the opener and isn't on Switzerland's set pieces, so the price doesn't add up.

DEFENDERS

At defender, pay up for a full-back with a real role or punt to the minimum, with little worth grabbing in between.

Vladimir Coufal (CZE vs RSA, $6,900)

There aren't a ton of a amazing spots on this slate, which is why Coufal kind of stands out even at an extreme price. You're getting a split set-piece taker for a team that needs to push for three points. If Czechia push for a goal the majority of this match, Coufal could reach a 20-point floor. That sounds crazy, but it's in the range of possibilities given their opponent.

Alistair Johnston (CAN vs QAT, $5,100)

Johnston is the right-back on the slate's biggest favorite, which carries the best clean-sheet odds on the board at around 53 percent. He gets forward, the shutout equity is real, and the price is fair. This is simply a play on matchup and that Canada need three points. Otherwise, I probably wouldn't look at a lot of the Canadians.

Ricardo Rodriguez (SUI vs BIH, $4,800)

Rodriguez is slightly cheaper as Switzerland's left-back who also takes set pieces. A favored team, a clean-sheet chance and dead-ball work at $4,800 is the combination I want at the position.

Oswin Appollis ($6,300) is the sneaky one, defender-eligible for South Africa with a likely starting role and set-piece duty. I'm not entirely sure why he's listed as a defender, but he's plenty viable if he starts. As the early game, you'll know who starts for South Africa.

GOALKEEPER

Maxime Crepeau (CAN vs QAT, $5,800)

Canada have the best clean-sheet odds on the slate, around 53 percent, as the biggest favorite, and Crepeau is the way to play it. On a four-game board this is the clearest shutout spot.

Similar to the opener, I think going against Canada's attack with Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada ($3,600) can be viable. Nikola Vasilj ($3,900) is also interesting given what Switzerland did in their opener. Both should have plenty of save opportunities.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.