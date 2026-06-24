A few things shape the build. Germany could rest most of their stars, with Jamal Musiala , Florian Wirtz , Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane all projected to the bench, which makes Ecuador more live than the line suggests. For the USA, there are plenty of questions for who will start and they're in the late slot. Also in the late window, Miguel Almiron is suspended for Paraguay, which pushes their creation onto Julio Enciso . Nothing's official until lineups drop, so confirm before lock.

Thursday is a six-game board on DraftKings, a 4:00 PM ET start that runs through the 10:00 PM games. The Netherlands (against Tunisia) and Ivory Coast (against Curacao) are the two big favorites, both around 85 percent to win and implied for two-plus goals against the slate's worst defenses. After that it tightens: Germany, Japan and the USA are all close to even, Ecuador are live at home, and Paraguay vs. Australia is lower-scoring but still has playable pieces.

The Netherlands and Ivory Coast are the teams to build around on Thursday's six-game World Cup slate, both drawing the weakest opponents on the board.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25: Netherlands and Ivory Coast Headline the Six-Game Slate

The Netherlands and Ivory Coast are the teams to build around on Thursday's six-game World Cup slate, both drawing the weakest opponents on the board.

Thursday is a six-game board on DraftKings, a 4:00 PM ET start that runs through the 10:00 PM games. The Netherlands (against Tunisia) and Ivory Coast (against Curacao) are the two big favorites, both around 85 percent to win and implied for two-plus goals against the slate's worst defenses. After that it tightens: Germany, Japan and the USA are all close to even, Ecuador are live at home, and Paraguay vs. Australia is lower-scoring but still has playable pieces.

A few things shape the build. Germany could rest most of their stars, with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane all projected to the bench, which makes Ecuador more live than the line suggests. For the USA, there are plenty of questions for who will start and they're in the late slot. Also in the late window, Miguel Almiron is suspended for Paraguay, which pushes their creation onto Julio Enciso. Nothing's official until lineups drop, so confirm before lock.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Memphis Depay (NED vs TUN, $9,600)

Depay is back. Maybe? He's projected to start which automatically puts him into the conversation and it's a great matchup. The Netherlands are around 85 percent to beat Tunisia and implied for nearly three goals against the worst defense on the board, and Depay is at -120 to score with a projected floor that clears the rest of the position by a comfortable margin, though minutes will be a concern. Cody Gakpo ($9,900) is slightly more expensive and could even be rotated. However, after his last performance, he'll surely be popular.

Ivory Coast are the other roughly 85-percent favorite, against a Curacao side that has been run over, and Bonny is the projected striker at +115. At $4,800 he's one of the cheapest routes into a blowout on the board, with a ceiling that does not match the price. The one catch is the lineup, since Elye Wahi ($4,700) is the scorer favorite and could start instead.

Fortunately, Ivory Coast are in the early game, so we'll know who starts. Amad Diallo ($6,700) will be a popular choice if he's in the XI, and one of the early stars of the tournament, Yan Diomande ($7,100) will get plenty of attention.

Julio Enciso (PAR vs AUS, $8,000)

Enciso has put in two respectable games against better competition, so he automatically makes the discussion against Australia. He's the focal point of the Paraguay attack and on their set pieces, and with Almiron suspended, the creative load runs entirely through him. Paraguay vs. Australia is the lowest-scoring game on the board, but Enciso projects for one of the better forward floors because of the volume.

Viktor Gyokeres ($8,300) and Alexander Isak ($8,200) remain options, especially if Japan rotate at all like projected.

I think Tahith Chong ($3,600) is an interesting punt. Ivory Coast aren't going to completely dominate the game and this is the easiest matchup for Curacao. He's had a reasonable floor the first two games and could come close to 10 points if this game goes back and forth a little bit.

MIDFIELDERS

Yasin Ayari (SWE vs JPN, $6,400)

Ayari is a touch expensive for his position, but in a game that should feature goals, he'll be in play to take more shots. His confidence is riding high and in addition to some set pieces, he's been willing to unleash shots when given the opportunity. He's already shown upside and his floor could again hit 10 points in this spot.

Moises Caicedo (ECU vs GER, $4,800)

Moises Caicedo took nine corners and free kicks across two games and sits deep for an Ecuador side that's more live than the line with Germany possibly resting starters. He'll be less popular because of matchup, but it's not like Ecuador won't accrue corners or chances in a game they need three points from. If you can get another 10-point floor with assist upside from this price, that's usually good enough in cash games.

I want to play some Japan because of their matchup, but it's hard getting to them since we don't know about possible rotation. Ritsu Doan ($4,900) is the cheap Japan option in their coin-flip game.

Arda Guler ($8,800) and Hakan Calhanoglu ($7,700) have been two of the most productive players in the tournament on Turkey's set pieces. Again, it's a question of whether they start or not. Both could be viable if Turkey goes strong against what should be a B squad for USA.

Diego Gomez ($5,200) is worth a look if you want to ignore the first two games, which is possible.

I also think I'll play some Christ Inao Oulai ($3,900) because he's cheap and good.

DEFENDERS

Guela Doue (CIV vs CUW, $5,300)

Doue is the cheap way into the Ivory Coast blowout. He gets forward from right-back for a side around 85 percent to win with a clean-sheet chance north of 55 percent, so you get attacking volume plus shutout equity at $5,300. If you want cheaper, Ghislain Donan ($4,300) is probably better value on the other side.

Denzel Dumfries ($7,400) and David Raum ($6,400) are the spend-up options providing different things. Dumfries is in a better spot and showed his upside last game, while Raum usually has an awesome floor, yet the matchup and situation don't guarantee that happening.

Jordan Bos (AUS vs PAR, $4,600)

I'm not sure many will look to Bos since he's in the same range as the Ivory Coast defenders, but that's why I'm intrigued. He's had a decent floor in more difficult games and now has what should be an even game against Paraguay. As a wing-back, a 10-point floor with upside is always in play and if he's not popular, that's good enough for me.

GOALKEEPER

Eloy Room (CUW vs CIV, $3,600)

Room will try and do it again and I think it's possible. Ivory Coast have been at their best when on the counter, but that probably won't happen as much in this spot. Curacao will sit back plenty and that should lead to a few more saves for Room.

Patrick Beach has been busy in goal, with eight saves across his two group games, and Paraguay vs. Australia carries the lowest total on the board, so he profiles for saves volume without much risk of getting buried. At $4,200 that frees up the cap for the blowout attackers.

If you'd rather pay up for a clean sheet, Bart Verbruggen ($5,900) behind the Netherlands has the best shutout odds, with Yahia Fofana ($6,000) behind Ivory Coast next.