DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Tuesday, June 30: France Headline a Three-Game Knockout Slate

France are the attack to build around on Tuesday's three-game World Cup knockout slate, with the cheap value flowing from the two tighter games.

Tuesday is a tight three-game knockout board on DraftKings. France are the team to target: 75 percent to beat Sweden and implied for better than three goals, comfortably the best attacking spot on the slate. Norway vs. Cote d'Ivoire is the next game down, with Norway fully rested and a slight favorite. Mexico vs. Ecuador carries the lowest total on the board, but Ecuador's cheap pieces are loaded with set-piece work, so there's value to mine even in the low game.

It's win-or-go-home, so there's no resting. France are at full strength with Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe in their usual roles. The cheap value lives in the two closer games, where Ivory Coast and Ecuador both have double-digit-floor plays at value prices. Nothing's official until lineups drop, so confirm before lock.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe (FRA vs SWE, $11,100)

Mbappe is the cleanest goal on the board and will be the most popular forward because of it. He's -195 to score, the shortest number on the slate, for a France side implied more than two goals against Sweden, and he gets there on real chances at three shots on goal per 90. The price is up there, but the matchup and the role make him hard to fade.

There are reasons to fade Mbappe, but those reasons involve you being crazy and/or thinking it's a repeat Dembele performance with an Olise goal sprinkled in. Mbappe should be $12,000 in this spot.

Erling Haaland (NOR vs CIV, $9,900)

Haaland has the second-best goal odds on the slate at -140. He leads the board at 3.5 shots on goal per 90, so the output is elite even in a tighter game against Ivory Coast. He's the logical move off one of the top France pieces, but it'll be tough to actually do it. It's a tougher matchup and the shot floor probably won't be as solid. At only $1,200 less than Mbappe, you'll need him to surpass the France pieces to win tournaments.

Yan Diomande (CIV vs NOR, $5,600)

Diomande is the cheap value that probably makes the most sense. He carries a split of set pieces and may be most locked for minutes in Ivory Coast's attack. He's cheap with set pieces and that may be enough. Amad Dillo ($5,700) is a little harder to trust given his early substitutions, including at 45 last game. Nicolas Pepe is in a similar mold at $5,500.

Viktor Gyokeres ($7,300) and Alexander Isak ($6,600) are the Sweden forwards if you want a contrarian path against France, and Anthony Elanga ($5,600) carries a floor on the counter.

Julian Quinones ($8,300) has the better floor of the two Mexico strikers over Raul Jimenez ($8,800), and Enner Valencia ($5,200) is the cheap Ecuador option at 2.3 shots on goal per 90.

Roberto Alvarado ($7,800) feels a bit to pricey along with the rest of the Mexican players. In a game not expected to have much floor or upside, it'll be hard to spend on them.

MIDFIELDERS

Michael Olise (FRA vs SWE, $10,100)

Olise has been somewhat of a DFS letdown in the World Cup because Mbappe and Dembele have taken all the shine. Olise took seven corners and free kicks across the group stage and runs a chunk of the France set pieces, so even with the shots slow to come, his floor is the most reliable of the France mids in the best matchup on the board. Because of that, his percentages may be lower than you'd think, making him a good cash and tournament play. The idea with Olise is that he finally scores and adds an assist, reaching the 30-point club for the first time in the World Cup.

Moises Caicedo (ECU vs MEX, $4,400)

Caicedo is the cheap floor that makes the build work. He took 10 corners and free kicks across the group stage and sits on Ecuador's set pieces, so at $4,400 he gives you a double-digit projected floor in a game Ecuador can win. There's a clear worry about how defensive this game will be, but Caicedo is extremely cheap and you could still get five-plus points from his defensive work.

Yasin Ayari (SWE vs FRA, $5,400)

Ayari is the contrarian value in the France game. He led the slate with 14 corners and free kicks across the group stage, so even as a heavy underdog the dead-ball volume gives him a solid floor at $5,400. Similar to Caicedo, he's cheap enough that even as an underdog, he could easily hit value with a couple shots and crosses or added defensive work.

Martin Odegaard ($8,400) is the pay-up option on Norway's set pieces and would be a logical stacking option with Haaland if you think Norway break out with multiple goals.

Gonzalo Plata ($5,200), John Yeboah ($5,500) and Pedro Vite ($4,100) are cheap Ecuador midfielders who are unlikely to be popular. Brian Gutierrez ($5,000) will be more popular if he starts for Mexico again, as he's favored and on set pieces. Gilberto Mora ($3,500) could also start and he's even cheaper.

DEFENDERS

Lucas Digne (FRA vs SWE, $5,200)

Digne is the way into the France clean sheet. He projects to start at left-back and gets forward for six crosses per 90, the most of any defender on the slate, so at $5,200 you pair that attacking output with a clean-sheet chance near 45 percent against a Sweden side that has to chase. He's not the most exciting defender, but on a weak defender slate, he makes sense.

Piero Hincapie is a little cheaper and has been solid in DFS, though he's still an underdog. Mexico defenders like Jesus Gallardo ($5,500) all feel slightly expensive in a game that won't feature attacking full-backs.

Jules Kounde ($5,100) and Dayot Upamecano ($4,000) are the other France defenders if you want to stack the shutout. Guela Doue ($4,300) gets forward for Ivory Coast and could be an interesting play unless you're feeling Norway.

GOALKEEPER

Yahia Fofana (CIV vs NOR, $4,100)

I'm staying cheap here. Fofana faces a Norway side that should put shots on him with Haaland leading the line. Most people will go to Mexico-Ecuador for their keeper, which makes sense and Hernan Galindez will probably be the most popular one at $4,300.

Jose Rangel ($5,000) is on the other end of that as the favorite in that game. I don't think paying more than that on this slate is worth it.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.