DraftKings World Cup DFS Picks for Wednesday, June 24

Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Wednesday, June 24. Morocco and Brazil headline the first six-game slate as big favorites, with cash and GPP plays.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Wednesday, June 24: Morocco Headline the First Six-Game Slate

Our first six-game World Cup slate gives plenty of room to build, and Morocco are the team to lean on as the biggest favorites against Haiti.

Wednesday is the first six-game board on DraftKings, running from a 3:00 PM ET start through the 9:00 PM games. Morocco are the biggest favorite, around 80 percent to beat Haiti and implied for two-plus goals. Brazil are around 70 percent at Scotland, Bosnia are solid at home against Qatar, and South Korea and Mexico are favored in their nightcaps. Switzerland vs. Canada is the one tight game on the board.

The injury and lineup news matters with this many games. Brazil are without Raphinha, so another spot in the XI opens up. Canada's Stephen Eustaquio isn't guaranteed to start because of injury, and Mexico look set to start Santiago Gimenez with Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones on the bench. Nothing's official until lineups drop, so confirm before lock.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Ruben Vargas (SUI vs CAN, $7,800)

Vargas has been the most productive attacker on the slate, and was a top scorer last game despite coming off the bench. Switzerland vs. Canada is the tightest game on the board, but Vargas doesn't need a blowout because his floor comes from dead-ball work. There aren't many locks on the slate, but this is one of the more important games of the day, and you'll know if he starts or not.

Ermedin Demirovic (BIH vs QAT, $4,900)

Do you like cheap forwards on bad teams playing against other bad teams? Demirovic is your guy. Demirovic is the cheap starter for a Bosnia side around 65 percent to beat Qatar at better than two implied goals. At $4,900 he frees up the cap for a stud, and the matchup is one of the softer ones on the board. Edin Dzeko ($6,700) is the pricier Bosnia striker at even money if you'd rather the proven scorer.

Vinicius Junior ($10,500) is the top way to attack Brazil's spot with Raphinha out, at +135 to score. Matheus Cunha ($8,500) leads their line and braced in his last start.

Santiago Gimenez ($6,400) starts up top for Mexico, but I'll probably fade this match entirely.

Ismael Saibari ($7,200) is +105 to score and should be fairly popular in tournaments. This is one of the best spots of the day and Saibari has shown his goalscoring already in this World Cup. He hasn't shown a huge floor, but the matchup is good enough that he should be in the range for three or four shots, at minimum.

MIDFIELDERS

Lee Kang-In (KOR vs RSA, $7,500)

I'm still off Son Heung-Min ($9,100) since he's struggled in his two starts in addition to being an early substitution. I think Lee Kang-In ($7,500) is a much better play and probably one of the top cash plays on the slate. South Korea need the win and Lee is more important to the team than Son at this point.

Brahim Diaz (MAR vs HAI, $8,200)

Diaz is another route for the slate's biggest favorite, racking up chances created and assists for a Morocco side implied at better than two goals. He's at +135 to score himself, and in a near-80-percent blowout the volume should pile up. He may take a couple sets, but this is more of a tournament move since another goal involvement seems likely. Azzedine Ounahi ($7,600) is the other Morocco midfielder in that expected win.

Michal Sadilek (CZE vs MEX, $4,500)

Sadilek can provide value in the midfield if he starts again. He's been one of the busiest cheap midfielders in the tournament, piling up shots and crosses, and at $4,500 that volume plays even though the Czechs are underdogs against Mexico. Czechia need this game while Mexico will likely rotate more than a few spots. Then again, trusting Czechia probably isn't the best route.

Bruno Guimaraes ($8,300) and Lucas Paqueta ($7,000) anchor Brazil, though they don't play with a lot of the ball which leads to struggling floors. If Stephen Eustaquio ($8,100) is cleared to start, he has a ridiculous 25 set pieces in two games. Obviously, that won't continue against Switzerland. More importantly, Ali Ahmed ($6,800) took some early corners over Eustaquio and is cheaper.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi (MAR vs HAI, $7,100)

Hakimi is the pay-up defender worth it. I'm not fading him the rest of the tournament He takes Morocco's set pieces, gets forward from right-back, and piles up crosses and chances created, all for the slate's biggest favorite with a clean-sheet chance north of 55 percent. He's posted 30 floor points through two games and now gets the best matchup of the three.

Noussair Mazraoui (MAR vs HAI, $4,700)

Mazraoui is the cheap way into the same Morocco clean sheet. He gets forward from the back at $4,700, and pairing him with the best shutout odds on the slate is close to free clean-sheet equity.

It makes sense to go even cheaper if you need to since this isn't a stand-out defender slate. Kim Moon-Hwan ($3,400) could start at wing-back and may provide the best value. Oswin Appollis ($5,400) is again in the conversation if only some of the corners he takes actually go into the box.

I'm done paying for Vladimir Coufal ($7,100), though I assume plenty will be on him since they need the points.

GOALKEEPER

Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada (QAT vs BIH, $3,900)

I'm staying cheap here. Abunada has been busy in goal for Qatar with around four-plus saves per game, and he draws a Bosnia side that should pepper him without running away with a blowout. At $3,900 the saves volume is the floor, and the savings let you load up on Morocco. Plus, do you trust Bosnia to score multiple goals?

Angus Gunn ($3,800) is the same idea against Brazil, though Brazil aren't a shot-heavy team. If you'd rather a favored clean sheet, Bono ($6,000) is probably the best route given their situation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.