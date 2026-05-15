Ndiaye is a reasonable place to start at forward since the floor options are incredibly thin. He's one of the best projected forwards under $7,000, and Everton at home against Sunderland is the kind of spot you build around. Sunderland have little to play for and have been a worse team away from home all season. At $7,000, the price is fair for the floor, and pairing him with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the most natural Everton stack on the slate.

Sunday's four-game DraftKings slate is led by Brentford and Everton, the two big home favorites against the slate's most fadeable teams in Crystal Palace and Sunderland. Brentford carry the top implied team total near two goals at home against Crystal Palace, but Brighton-Leeds runs essentially even in overall game total just above three and offers the better stack with Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross . Fulham sit behind at Wolves, where Rodrigo Muniz at $3,800 is the slate's most mis-priced forward.

DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17

Sunday's four-game DraftKings slate is led by Brentford and Everton, the two big home favorites against the slate's most fadeable teams in Crystal Palace and Sunderland. Brentford carry the top implied team total near two goals at home against Crystal Palace, but Brighton-Leeds runs essentially even in overall game total just above three and offers the better stack with Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross. Fulham sit behind at Wolves, where Rodrigo Muniz at $3,800 is the slate's most mis-priced forward.

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FORWARDS

Ndiaye is a reasonable place to start at forward since the floor options are incredibly thin. He's one of the best projected forwards under $7,000, and Everton at home against Sunderland is the kind of spot you build around. Sunderland have little to play for and have been a worse team away from home all season. At $7,000, the price is fair for the floor, and pairing him with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the most natural Everton stack on the slate.

Mateus Mane ($6,300) rates as one of the better floor plays, but trusting anyone on Wolverhampton inevitably comes with risk.

Rodrigo Muniz (FUL at WOL, $3,800)

Muniz is the value forward and is at an inexplicable price. If Raul Jimenez starts, you have to create a completely different lineup because he's $8,100. Muniz allows you to do a lot of things and will be plenty popular in all formats given the matchup and his goal odds.

Yankuba Minteh ($7,600) loses Brighton set pieces with Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper both in the lineup, so it's a little harder to play him. He's a tournament pivot after he only hit value last week with a late goal.

From there, it's a bunch of No. 9s who have small floors but great upside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($6,800), Igor Thiago ($7,200) and Danny Welbeck ($6,900) will likely all have similar percentages since one doesn't truly stand out. Dango Ouattara ($9,200) won't be popular at all given his price, meaning he's worth a chance in tournaments.

MIDFIELDERS

Dewsbury-Hall is where you could spend at midfielder. He was splitting set pieces with James Garner last week with no Dwight McNeil in the XI, plays the more advanced of the two, and costs $1,200 less. Dewsbury-Hall has been pretty off-and-on this season given his inconsistent set-piece role, but if he's going to split with Garner, he makes more sense to play for cheaper.

Pascal Gross (BHA at LEE, $7,400)

Gross's price is dropping, which makes him an easier click than usual. Almost a lock to be in the 10-point range, he's free points and if you don't have to pay more than $8,000 for him, it makes sense in cash games.

Harry Wilson ($8,800), Enzo Le Fee ($6,700) and Mathias Jensen ($5,900) are the others who stand out for me. I'm fading all of Crystal Palace given their situation, which makes things a little easier. Wilson was a bit of a letdown last time I recommended him, but now going against Wolves, this could easily be a ceiling performance.

I've also been big on Le Fee to close the season. He's fairly cheap and continues to play tons of minutes with a split of sets. Jensen is playing a little deeper than prior seasons, but home against Plaace with sets is a situation that could produce 10 floor points.

Anton Stach ($10,000) is the priciest midfielder on the slate and stays in tournaments.

DEFENDERS

Maxim De Cuyper (BHA at LEE, $5,800)

De Cuyper is the lock at the position if he plays in a more advanced role following the injury to Kaoru Mitoma. He's almost a lock already even as a full-back given his split of set pieces that resulted in two assists last game. If you didn't play him last week, now is your chance to make up for it.

Antonee Robinson (FUL at WOL, $5,500)

Robinson has the best floor among full-backs on the slate, mainly due to matchup because his overall numbers haven't been great this season. Again, I'm fading all Palace players because of any of them could be subbed off after 45. Similar to prior classic slates, there's not a ton of guarantees at defender, so you either have cash to play Robinson or dip down and play teammate Timothy Castagne ($3,500) or a center-back.

GOALKEEPER

Bernd Leno (FUL at WOL, $5,300)

Leno has the top goalkeeper projection on the slate and isn't the priciest, which is the sweet spot at the position on a four-game slate. Is this the game Wolves finally win? Let's hope not.

Jordan Pickford ($5,400) is in the same tier as Leno for $100 more and is the natural goalkeeper if you're fading Sunderland.

The best spend down is probably Daniel Bentley ($4,300) or Robin Roefs ($4,100), but again, you're still trusting in teams that have nothing to play for.