Lineup construction comes down to choosing between a mix of those guys along with Dominik Szoboszlai , Bruno Fernandes , and possibly even a piece of Mohamed Salah 's farewell.

The action sides are Brighton at home against Manchester United, West Ham hosting Leeds, Tottenham at home needing a point, and Bournemouth needing a point on the road at Nottingham Forest.

Sunday's 10-game DraftKings slate is the Premier League's season finale, and most of the table has already decided what it's playing for. Arsenal and Manchester City have nothing left to chase, which puts rotation risk on Erling Haaland , Jeremy Doku and Bukayo Saka (if any of them start) and turns the usual top-of-the-board chalk into a tournament question.

DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 24

Sunday's 10-game DraftKings slate is the Premier League's season finale, and most of the table has already decided what it's playing for. Arsenal and Manchester City have nothing left to chase, which puts rotation risk on Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Bukayo Saka (if any of them start) and turns the usual top-of-the-board chalk into a tournament question.

The action sides are Brighton at home against Manchester United, West Ham hosting Leeds, Tottenham at home needing a point, and Bournemouth needing a point on the road at Nottingham Forest.

Lineup construction comes down to choosing between a mix of those guys along with Dominik Szoboszlai, Bruno Fernandes, and possibly even a piece of Mohamed Salah's farewell.

Check out RotoWire's DFS Optimizer to build rosters with our projections.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

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FORWARDS

Haaland carries the best scorer odds on the slate by a wide margin, and while Manchester City have nothing to play for, there's a chance he is one of the few starters left standing at the end of the match. Given the lack of slam-dunk plays on this slate, Haaland could be fairly popular even in a game that means nothing, especially if Aston Villa play a completely rotated side.

Jeremy Doku ($11,000) is in the same price tier, but similar to Antoine Semenyo ($7,900), Rayan Cherki ($9,800) and whoever starts, minutes aren't guaranteed. In fact, role isn't guaranteed for anyone on City, and it's hard to speculate on any of it before the starting XI is released.

Tel is hard to fade at $8,000, at least if you think he's a viable player. On the surface, he'd be a smart play. Tottenham need at least a point and he splits sets in an attacking role. He carries the slate's best forward floor at home against Everton, though that's largely because of the weak forward class. There's still no guarantee Tottenham push for a ton of action unless going down a goal, so there's plenty of risk at the price.

Rayan ($6,400) provides interesting value along with the rest of the Bournemouth attacking pieces. The downside is that there are guys like Chris Wood ($3,500) and Callum Wilson ($3,500) with better odds to score and worth pennies.

Mohamed Salah ($9,000) is saying goodbye to Liverpool, but he's also not 100-percent healthy. He'd love to score in his final game, but he's not going to get 90 minutes and has been far from elite thos season. Igor Thiago ($6,500) and Dango Ouattara ($9,200) cover the Brentford side if you don't trust Liverpool's back line.

Yankuba Minteh ($7,200) and Danny Welbeck ($6,400) are the Brighton attackers at home against Manchester United. Brighton are playing to win, which puts both in the cash conversation alongside Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper. Mateus Mane ($7,100) is putting up one of the best floors in the game, but not many people know who he is because he plays for Wolverhampton. Then again, maybe you don't want to play anyone from Wolves.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes (MUN at BHA, $9,400)

Fernandes will be close to the most popular player on the slate, depending on what you think of Dominik Szoboszlai ($8,900). They've been two of the best DFS players this season, providing an elite floor no matter the spot or position, along with tons of upside. Fernandes is going for the outright Premier League assist title, so you'd think he'll be crossing all game. Szoboszlai doesn't have the same motivation, but he's still a lock for 90 and figures to be plenty involved in what will be an open game.

Gross is hard to fade in cash games. He's been on Brighton set pieces alongside De Cuyper, Brighton are at home playing to win, and his floor at $7,800 is one of the best on the slate. With expected rotation for United, at least with Casemiro in the midfield, Gross and Brighton should get plenty of opportunities for corners and chances on target.

Marcus Tavernier (BOU at NFO, $6,900)

Tavernier is another cash-forward play because his upside hasn't been there consistently. He's on Bournemouth set pieces and Bournemouth need the point, so it makes sense from that perspective. He can score or assist, but the other three attackers in Bournemouth's attack have all been more lethal than him in terms of goal involvements.

Jarrod Bowen ($9,300) is could be popular if people play the West Ham must-win angle. There's a chance West Ham players have massive floors as they push for goals. Or, they get an early goal and sit on a lead with not too many things happening the rest of the game.

I'm partial to Jaidon Anthony ($6,100) with Burnley sets and Zian Flemming ($5,100) with brace upside. This is their best matchup of the season, home to Wolves, and Burnley have close the season in decent form.

DEFENDERS

Porro is the lock at defender. There's not really a reason not to play him in this spot. Tottenham need the point at home, and the floor at $6,600 is a midfielder's number from the defender slot. There's almost no scenario that breaks the case given the rest of the defenders.

Reece James (CHE at SUN, $6,500)

James will be popular as a set-piece taker on a Chelsea team that has motivation. I still don't like the matchup, and James still isn't 100-percent fit.

Maxim De Cuyper ($6,200) pairs with the Brighton attack stack and has been on Brighton set pieces. Antonee Robinson ($5,300) is Fulham at home against Newcastle in a game with no clear motivation either way, so he's a fine cash hedge but not the spotlight.

El Hadji Malick Diouf ($4,900) stands out for me because of the West Ham situation. He's cheap enough and if the matchup goes the right way, he could finish with 10-plus crosses and be optimal even without a goal involvement.

GOALKEEPER

Karl Darlow (LEE vs WHU, $4,200)

You could pay up for a favored goalkeeper who will have a shot at a win and clean sheet. However, I think it's usually best to go with a sub-$5,000 goalkeeper who has save upside. There's a real chance Darlow finishes with five-plus saves in this spot if West Ham don't get their golden goal.

Robin Roefs ($4,300) is also in this territory if Chelsea really push for three points. I'm not as high on Matz Sels ($4,400) behind a backup back line or Senne Lammens ($4,300) without his usual midfield in front of him.