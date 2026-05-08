Minteh seems like the safest play at forward with a split of sets and guarantee of minutes due to Diego Gomez 's injury. He's getting a real share of Brighton corners alongside Pascal Gross , not just the odd one, and Brighton at home is the slate's clearest favored spot. At $8,400 the price is fair for the highest floor at the position, and the Brighton stack runs through him whether you start with Danny Welbeck or not.

Lineup construction on this slate is mostly about balancing Brighton exposure with the expensive Manchester United pieces without sacrificing too much elsewhere.

Saturday's three-game DraftKings slate revolves around Brighton, who carry the slate's top implied total, nearing 2.5 goals, and best win odds at home against Wolves. Bournemouth-Fulham has the highest overall game total well above three, keeping both attacks firmly in play, while Manchester United sit in the middle as road favorites against Sunderland behind another premium Bruno Fernandes price tag.

DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 9

Saturday's three-game DraftKings slate revolves around Brighton, who carry the slate's top implied total, nearing 2.5 goals, and best win odds at home against Wolves. Bournemouth-Fulham has the highest overall game total well above three, keeping both attacks firmly in play, while Manchester United sit in the middle as road favorites against Sunderland behind another premium Bruno Fernandes price tag.

Lineup construction on this slate is mostly about balancing Brighton exposure with the expensive Manchester United pieces without sacrificing too much elsewhere.

Check out RotoWire's DFS Optimizer to build rosters with our projections.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Yankuba Minteh (BHA vs. WOL, $8,400)

Minteh seems like the safest play at forward with a split of sets and guarantee of minutes due to Diego Gomez's injury. He's getting a real share of Brighton corners alongside Pascal Gross, not just the odd one, and Brighton at home is the slate's clearest favored spot. At $8,400 the price is fair for the highest floor at the position, and the Brighton stack runs through him whether you start with Danny Welbeck or not.

Mateus Mane (WOL at BHA, $6,500)

Mane is where you save just a touch. At least in cash games, his floor is safer than Welbeck's ($7,800) and Benjamin Sesko's ($7,900) at more than $1,000 less. Wolves are hard to trust, but Mane is being given minutes to close the season, and on a three-game slate where Bruno Fernandes and Pascal Gross eat into the cap, the salary you save is what pays for defenders if you want any. The price is right and while the matchup isn't good, Mane has hit his numbers the last couple games.

Danny Welbeck ($7,800) will be popular, but home against Wolves is hard to avoid if you want to chase the slate's biggest scorer odds. He's the only player on the board with shorter than -150 odds to score, and Brighton at home is exactly the spot you'd expect those odds. The catch is the floor isn't there for the price, which makes him a tournament play more than a cash anchor at this price.

Matheus Cunha ($9,600) is the highest-projected Manchester United forward, but at $9,600 he locks you out of fitting both Bruno and Gross, so he's a fade in any build that runs through the obvious cash midfielders. There's a chance Amad Diallo ($4,900) starts and he could be a worthy cheaper option.

Raul Jimenez ($7,600) leads the Fulham group at +140 to score in the day's highest-total game. Rayan ($7,500) is the next Bournemouth forward in the same matchup. Samuel Chukwueze ($5,800) would be a better option if he didn't sub off around 60 or 70 minutes every start.

Evanilson ($4,800) is the cheaper Bournemouth forward at +165 to score. Chemsdine Talbi ($4,400) and Brian Brobbey ($4,200) are the Sunderland punts.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes (MUN at SUN, $11,500)

Bruno will be the most popular player on the slate. He's the priciest player for a reason and Manchester United are around 50-percent to win at Sunderland. He's going to get there no matter what happens in this match. He seems guaranteed for 10-to-15 points every game and then when he makes the scoresheet, he reaches 30-plus points.

Pascal Gross (BHA vs. WOL, $9,100)

Gross is hard to fade. He's been Brighton's set-piece taker in every game and Brighton at home against Wolves is hard to overlook. At $9,100 the price is fine even on a three-game slate.

Bryan Mbeumo ($9,800) is the Manchester United alternative if Bruno is too rich, though he's clearly not as easy to trust and hasn't been playing as well under Michael Carrick. Marcus Tavernier ($10,100) is on Bournemouth set pieces, which is the case for him at the price. Harry Wilson ($8,900) leads the Fulham midfielders.

Kaoru Mitoma ($6,400) is the cheaper Brighton midfielder at +200 to score and almost $3,000 below Gross. Alex Scott ($5,400) is the other Bournemouth set-piece taker if you don't want to pay for Tavernier. Enzo Le Fee ($6,700) is the Sunderland creator if you want a contrarian spot, though his price is a bit rich.

Jack Hinshelwood ($4,600) is the shot-in-the-dark Brighton punt for tournaments only.

DEFENDERS

Antonee Robinson (FUL vs. BOU, $4,700)

Robinson projects as the best defender, but that doesn't mean much on this slate since no defender truly stands out. At a minimum, Fulham are at home in the slate's highest-total game, and a full-back at $4,700 in that kind of environment doesn't have to do much to hit value.

Hugo Bueno ($5,900) is cheaper than he has been and even in a bad matchup, he's hitting almost 10 points every game because of a split of sets.

Adrien Truffert ($4,400) is the Bournemouth full-back across from Robinson, the natural pivot if you'd rather not pay up. Luke Shaw ($3,900) is the cheaper Manchester United option behind Diogo Dalot ($4,200). Trai Hume ($4,300) is the Sunderland full-back if he starts in a more attacking role again. Patrick Dorgu ($6,900) would be interesting if he started in an attacking position.

Center-backs are correlation plays with your goalkeeper. If you went Brighton clean sheet, Joel Veltman ($4,800) is the upgrade and Olivier Boscagli ($2,900) is the cheap shot. Lisandro Martinez ($2,500) pairs with Senne Lammens for a Manchester United clean sheet. Timothy Castagne ($2,900) is the Fulham hedge if you'd rather not pay up for Robinson.

GOALKEEPER

Robin Roefs (SUN vs. MUN, $4,300)

Roefs is the saves play. Sunderland are big underdogs and figure to get plenty of shots from Manchester United, so he's going to see plenty of shots. On a three-game slate the price gets you a fine floor without spending up.

Senne Lammens ($5,300) is the road-favored option with the win bonus in play, but the saves number isn't there. Bernd Leno ($4,700) is the cheap option in the coin-flip game where Bournemouth will create. Bart Verbruggen ($6,000) is the top-priced option in Brighton's clean-sheet spot, but spending up at goalkeeper on a small slate is rarely the place to break the bank.