Ecuador vs Germany Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E

Group E comes down to this, and the two teams want very different things from it. Germany are already through on six points and are really just protecting the top seed, while Ecuador sit on a single point and have to beat the best side in the group to have any chance of going with them. That is a tall order against a team that has scored nine goals in two games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

There is little romance to be found here. Ecuador need to win and hope Ivory Coast slip up against Curacao at the same time, which is a lot of moving parts, and they have to do the hard part against a Germany side that has looked the part. Nico Schlotterbeck is out, but manager Julian Nagelsmann's team is deep enough that you barely notice.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group E finale in New Jersey.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Ecuador vs Germany Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Germany vs Ecuador Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Ecuador are projected in a 3-5-2 under coach Sebastian Beccacece, with Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata up top and Moises Caicedo driving midfield as they chase the win they need. Germany set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Julian Nagelsmann, with Nick Woltemade leading the line and Maximilian Beier, Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling in support. Nadiem Amiri and Leon Goretzka screen the back four. Ecuador have a clean bill of health, while Germany are without the injured Nico Schlotterbeck, who is ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

Ecuador predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Hernan Galindez (GK); Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Alan Franco (DEF); Pervis Estupinan, Jordy Alcivar, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, John Yeboah (MID); Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata (FW).

Germany predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann (GK); Joshua Kimmich, Malick Thiaw, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum (DEF); Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka (DM); Maximilian Beier, Deniz Undav,Jamie Leweling (AM); Nick Woltemade (FW).

Ecuador Lineup Notes

No Ecuador players appear on the World Cup injury table. Coach Sebastian Beccacece keeps faith with the spine that has kept Ecuador organized, with Moises Caicedo anchoring midfield, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho marshaling the back three and Enner Valencia leading the line. They have to be braver than usual here, because a draw does them no good. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Ecuador have been hard to beat but short of goals, with just a single point and zero goals scored through two games. Opening up against Germany is the only option, and that is a dangerous way to play this opponent, but Beccacece has little choice.

Germany Lineup Notes

Germany are without Nico Schlotterbeck, who is ruled out on the World Cup injury table. With top spot all but secured, Manager Julian Nagelsmann is expect to rotate heavily, with Nick Woltemade leading the line and Maximilian Beier, Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling in support and the Amiri-Goretzka pair in front of the defense. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Germany have rolled through the group, hammering Curacao 7-1 and edging Ivory Coast 2-1, and the attack has been the story. Even managing the game, the quality of Undav and Amiri in the half-spaces is more than Ecuador will want to deal with.

Ecuador vs Germany Head-to-Head Record

These teams have met only a couple of times, and the meeting that matters was at the 2006 World Cup, when Germany won the group-stage clash 3-0 in Berlin. There is not much history to lean on beyond that, and the gulf in recent pedigree is the more relevant point. Ecuador have never beaten Germany.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Ecuador have to attack, which is not their natural setting. Coach Beccacece will push Pervis Estupinan and the wing-backs high and ask Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite to drive forward, looking to feed Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata. The back three of Hincapie, Pacho and Franco is the strength of this team, but committing numbers forward against Germany's runners is asking for trouble in transition.

Germany will be comfortable in possession and pick their moments. Manager Nagelsmann's side can control through Amiri and Goretzka and let Beier, Undav and Leweling float between the lines, with Woltemade stretching the back three. If Ecuador overcommit, Germany have the pace and the passing to punish them on the break, and that is the likeliest source of goals.

Germany get the edge. Ecuador will be brave and may well score, but they need a perfect night and a favor elsewhere, and Germany have been the group's best team. The market makes them only a slight favorite here, a nod to likely rotation, but they should still have enough.

Ecuador vs Germany Odds

Germany are favorites but only narrowly, with Ecuador a very live underdog around +260, which tells you the market expects the Germans to ease off now that top spot is secured. The draw eliminates Ecuador, so they have to go for it, and that short price on Ecuador says this could be tighter than the group table implies.

Sportsbook Ecuador Draw Germany BetMGM +260 +270 -110 DraftKings +265 +310 -110 FanDuel +280 +300 -115 bet365 +260 +310 -112 Kalshi +265 +295 -116

Odds as of June 23 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Deniz Undav vs Ecuador's Wing-Backs

With Ecuador forced to push their wing-backs up the field, the space behind them is exactly where Deniz Undav does his best work. His movement off Woltemade and his ability to slip runners through will test a back three that has to defend a lot of ground, and stopping him from finding those pockets is close to impossible over ninety minutes.

Moises Caicedo vs Germany's Midfield

Ecuador's hopes run through whether Moises Caicedo can dominate the middle and give them a platform to push. Nadiem Amiri and Leon Goretzka will try to deny him time, but if Caicedo can carry the ball and get Ecuador up the pitch, that is their best route to the goal they have to have. His duel in midfield will shape whether Ecuador can make a game of it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Ecuador

Germany

Ecuador vs Germany Prediction

Ecuador will throw bodies forward because the situation demands it, and against a Germany side this comfortable, that is a recipe for an open, stretched game. Germany's quality in transition should tell. Ecuador may grab a goal, but they need a win and a favorable result elsewhere, and that combination is too much to ask against the group's strongest team.

Score Prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Germany

Upcoming Fixtures

Group E concludes after this match. Germany have qualified and are chasing top spot, Ecuador must win and hope for a favorable result in Curacao vs Ivory Coast.

For the full Group E tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.