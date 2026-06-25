Egypt take on Iran in Seattle in a match that could decide the top spot in Group G. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Egypt vs Iran Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group G

Group G is wide open, and this game could settle it. Egypt lead on four points and are already through, but seeding is crucial, while Iran, on two points, would love a win, though even a draw would leave them on three points with a level goal difference that could be enough for a best-third place. With Mohamed Salah leading an Egypt side who haven't lost yet, the pressure is squarely on Iran to chase a result.

I make Egypt slight favorites, and not just because of the standings. They have looked the more dangerous team, Salah and Omar Marmoush give them a cutting edge Iran lack, and Iran are projected to set up with a back five even though they will likely have to chase goals. That tension, building from a defensive base while needing to push forward, is the story of Iran's night.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group G finale in Seattle.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 26 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Egypt vs Iran Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Iran vs Egypt Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Egypt are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under Hossam Hassan, with Omar Marmoush up top and Mohamed Salah pulling the strings behind him. Iran set up in a cautious 5-4-1 under Amir Ghalenoei, with Mehdi Taremi the lone striker and Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mohammad Mohebi providing width. Egypt list Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid as doubtful, neither in the projected XI; Iran's Roozbeh Cheshmi is also questionable and out of the XI.

Egypt predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Ahmed El Fotouh (DEF); Mohanad Mostafa, Marwan Attia (DM); Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour (AM); Omar Marmoush (FW).

Iran predicted starting XI (5-4-1): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Ehsan Hajsafi (DEF); Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi (MID); Mehdi Taremi (FW).

Egypt Lineup Notes

Egypt list Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid as doubtful on the World Cup injury table, neither in the projected XI. Hossam Hassan leans on the obvious strength, with Mohamed Salah behind Omar Marmoush and Emam Ashour and Mostafa Mohamed providing support. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Egypt know a draw likely does the job, but with Salah and Marmoush they are not a side built to sit back. Expect them to look for the goal that removes all doubt rather than trust a back-and-forth scoreline to fall their way.

Iran Lineup Notes

Iran list Roozbeh Cheshmi as questionable on the World Cup injury table, and he is not in the projected XI. Amir Ghalenoei is projected to use a back five with Mehdi Taremi isolated up top, a defensive base for a team that has to win. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Iran have been hard to break down, with two draws to show for it, but solidity is not enough now. They need goals, and leaning on Taremi alone against an Egypt side that can counter is a difficult way to chase a winner.

Egypt vs Iran Head-to-Head Record

The teams have never met at a World Cup and have little recent history, so this is largely fresh ground. With Egypt in control of the group and Iran needing a win, the stakes and current form matter far more than any record between them.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Egypt will look to control through Salah, who drifts in off the right to combine with Marmoush, and use the pace of Mostafa Mohamed to stretch Iran's back five. With a draw enough, they can be patient, but their best work comes when Salah is given space to run at a defense, and Iran committing forward will offer exactly that.

Iran's deep shape means they will try to frustrate Egypt and spring Taremi and Jahanbakhsh on the break, but a back five signals caution that sits awkwardly with their need to push for goals. If they fall behind, Ghalenoei will have to open up, and that plays into Egypt's hands on the counter. Iran's set pieces and Taremi's quality are their likeliest routes to goal.

I lean Egypt. They control the group, they have the better attacking threat in Salah and Marmoush, and Iran's cautious setup is a tough fit for a team that still needs to chase a result. Iran could nick something, but I expect Egypt to do enough to advance.

Egypt vs Iran Odds

Egypt are slight favorites with a draw likely enough to advance, while Iran are priced as live underdogs who need a result. Given Iran's defensive setup and Egypt's counter-attacking threat, a tight, low-scoring game is the angle the market leans on.

Sportsbook Egypt Draw Iran BetMGM +140 +175 +250 DraftKings +150 +165 +280 FanDuel +145 +160 +290 bet365 +140 +180 +260 Kalshi +140 +166 +279

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Mohamed Salah vs Iran's Wing-Backs

Egypt's game runs through Mohamed Salah cutting in off the right onto his left foot. Against Iran's back five, his ability to beat a man and produce a moment is exactly what is needed to break a deep block, and how Iran's wing-backs handle him will go a long way to deciding this.

Mehdi Taremi vs Egypt's Center-Backs

Iran need Mehdi Taremi to make the most of limited service against Yasser Ibrahim and Ramy Rabia. With his team set up to defend, he will be isolated for long spells, so he has to take the chances that come, and Iran's hopes of a winner rest largely on his finishing.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Egypt

Iran

Egypt vs Iran Prediction

Egypt are through, have the better attacking threat and are only playing for the top seed, while Iran's cautious shape makes chasing a winner difficult. I expect a tight game, but Egypt to have enough through Salah and Marmoush to get the result that sends them through. Iran may grab a goal, but I think Egypt do just enough.

Score Prediction: Egypt 1-1 Iran

Upcoming Fixtures

Group G concludes after this match. Egypt advance with a draw or better; Iran want a win to be safe, though a draw would keep them alive on three points for a best-third place.

For the full Group G tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.