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England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal

One of the great World Cup rivalries gets a new chapter with a place in the final on the line. England and Argentina meet in the semifinal, and it is a heavyweight in every sense: Thomas Tuchel's deep, set-piece-strong England against the reigning champions and a Lionel Messi swan song that refuses to end.

The market makes England a slight favorite, and for once I am with it. England are the better overall team, deeper across the pitch, and they get a favorable, largely neutral setting in Atlanta rather than a heavy Mexico crowd or unnerving heat in Miami. There are fair questions about England's fatigue and fitness this deep into a tournament, but Argentina are essentially Lionel Messi plus a plan, and they were second best against Switzerland in the quarterfinal until a red card swung the tie. That is a beatable version of the champions.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's World Cup semifinal in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

England vs Argentina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Argentina vs England Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: England are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane leading the line, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon behind him, and Declan Rice alongside Elliot Anderson in the pivot. Argentina set up in a 4-4-2 under Lionel Scaloni, with Leandro Paredes anchoring midfield ahead of the back four and Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister around him, and Lionel Messi supporting Julian Alvarez up top. Neither side has a fresh injury concern in the projected XI.

Saka is expected back in the XI after coming off the bench last game, while Rice should be over his illness that forced him to only 45 minutes against Norway.

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson (DM); Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon (AM); Harry Kane (FWD).

Argentina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (DEF); Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (MID); Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez (FWD).

England Lineup Notes

England come in at full strength, with no fresh injury concerns in the projected side. Harry Kane leads the line, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka provide the cutting edge, and Declan Rice anchors a midfield that also carries a serious set-piece threat. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Thomas Tuchel has England well-drilled and dangerous from dead balls, and they have the depth to change a game from the bench. They are at their best when they press and move the ball quickly, but Argentina will try and thwart any of that happening from the midfield. The question will be how they deal with Gordon and Saka on the wings given some iffy options at full-back.

Argentina Lineup Notes

Argentina are healthy and can name their strongest hand, built as ever around Lionel Messi with Julian Alvarez running off him. Leandro Paredes screens in front of the back four, and Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister give them an older yet wiser midfield. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez brings the big-game and shootout pedigree that has bailed them out before. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Lionel Scaloni's side does the simple things at an elite level: control the midfield, feed Messi in dangerous areas, and defend the box with numbers and know-how. Messi paces himself these days, but he does not need many touches to decide a game, and Argentina are as comfortable as anyone in a tight, low-scoring knockout.

England vs Argentina Head-to-Head Record

Few fixtures carry this much history. England and Argentina have met five times at the World Cup, in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002, and several are all-time classics: Diego Maradona's Hand of God and Goal of the Century in the 1986 quarterfinal, and the 1998 last-16 tie England lost on penalties after David Beckham's red card. England got a measure of revenge at the 2002 group stage, winning 1-0 through a Beckham penalty, and that was the last competitive meeting between the two. This is their first knockout collision in over two decades.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Argentina will want to control the game through the middle, where Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister give them quality and balance, and get Lionel Messi on the ball between the lines. They are patient, they defend their box well, and they trust that a moment of Messi or a Julian Alvarez run will settle a tight game. If they win the midfield battle, they can slow England down and pick their spots.

England will look to play with more tempo, get Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon at the Argentina full-backs, and use Jude Bellingham's runs and their set-piece threats, where Declan Rice's delivery and Harry Kane's movement are real weapons. Dead balls could be decisive in a game this fine, and England's bench gives Tuchel ways to change it late. The risk is letting Argentina dictate the rhythm and turning it into the kind of controlled, low-event tie the champions love.

Here is my read. Argentina's midfield is solid and Lionel Messi can still decide any game on his own, but that is also the worry for them: limit Messi, as Switzerland nearly did before their red card, and Argentina do not create enough. England have more ways to hurt you, from Jude Bellingham's runs to their set-piece threats to a bench that changes games, and in a neutral setting that suits them I back the better all-round team to edge it. The fatigue question is real, but England's depth is what should carry them.

England vs Argentina Odds

The market makes England a slight favorite, with Argentina and the draw both priced in plus-money territory, which tells you how close the books see it. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook England Draw Argentina BetMGM +155 +210 +188 DraftKings +160 +195 +205 FanDuel +160 +190 +200 bet365 +155 +200 +200 Kalshi +158 +189 +197

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Argentina's Midfield vs England's Double Pivot

The tie runs through the center, where Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister take on Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. If Argentina's group controls the tempo and pins England back, they dictate everything. If Rice and Anderson can break the rhythm and spring England forward, the game opens up in England's favor.

Lionel Messi vs the England Defense

Everything for Argentina bends toward Lionel Messi finding space between the lines. John Stones, Marc Guehi and Declan Rice have to manage the pockets he lives in without leaving Julian Alvarez room in behind. Give Messi time and he decides it; smother him and England go a long way toward reaching the final.

England Set Pieces vs the Argentina Box

In a tie this tight, dead balls matter, and England are among the best in the tournament at them. Declan Rice's delivery onto Harry Kane and John Stones is a genuine edge, and Argentina, for all their know-how, have to defend those moments perfectly. A single set piece could be the difference.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

England

Argentina

England vs Argentina Prediction

This is close to a coin flip, but I lean England. They are the deeper, more balanced team, they get a favorable environment in Atlanta, and Argentina have leaned heavily on Lionel Messi and looked beatable against Switzerland before that quarterfinal turned on a red card. Messi means Argentina can win any game on their own, so I would not be stunned either way, but I trust England's overall quality to tell in a tight, one-goal tie.

Score Prediction: England 2-1 Argentina

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal, France vs Spain, played Tuesday, July 14.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.