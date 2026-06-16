England vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

Eight years ago, Croatia knocked England out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage in one of the most painful nights in recent English football history. Now they meet again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the opening game of 2026 World Cup Group L, and England arrive as clear favorites with something to prove.

Manager Thomas Tuchel's side went through European qualifying with eight wins from eight and a 22-0 goal difference, a record that underlines both the depth and the defensive organization of this squad. Croatia are older and arguably past their peak generation, but coach Zlatko Dalic's side have defied expectations at every tournament for the past decade, and a Luka Modric who is still playing week-in week-out at 40 is not a team to take lightly. This is the game that will likely decide who controls Group L from the outset.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group L opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Texas)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

England vs Croatia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Croatia vs England Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson (DM); Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FW).

Croatia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol (DEF); Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic (DM); Marco Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic (AM); Ante Budimir (FW).

England Lineup Notes

No England players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 has Jordan Pickford in goal behind Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson provide the midfield platform, with Jude Bellingham operating as the number 10 behind Harry Kane. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford provide the width. The notable omissions from this squad, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, generated headlines, but the group coach Tuchel has selected is deep and coherent. England are not short of attacking options, and the Rice-Anderson double pivot gives them a defensive foundation that was missing in previous tournaments.

Croatia Lineup Notes

Croatia only has Duje Caleta-Car (back) on the World Cup injury table but he trained full Saturday and is expected to be an option for this game. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Zlatko Dalic is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Dominik Livakovic in goal. Josko Gvardiol is the most important player in Croatia's back line, a genuine world-class defender who gives their defense a level it would otherwise lack. Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric anchor the midfield, with Andrej Kramaric in a number 10 role. Ivan Perisic is locked on the left wing while Ante Budimir should lead the front line and bring his La Liga experience. This is a team built on experience and organization, and they are harder to beat than their age profile suggests.

England vs Croatia Head-to-Head Record

The most important meeting is the most recent one: Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow, a result that ended England's best tournament run since 1990. England responded with a 1-0 win in the Euro 2020 group stage. The record between the sides at major tournaments is level at one win each, and both matches were tight, low-scoring affairs decided by small margins. That pattern is likely to repeat itself here.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

England will look to control possession through Rice and Anderson, use Bellingham's movement to find pockets between Croatia's lines, and get Saka and Rashford in one-on-one situations out wide. Manager Tuchel's side is built to suffocate opponents and turn their defensive solidity into quick attacks, and Kane's combination play gives England a focal point that Croatia's center-backs will have to respect all game.

Croatia's plan is the one they have executed at three consecutive major tournaments: stay compact, win the second ball, and use Modric's creativity to unlock opponents when they least expect it. Youngster Luka Vuskovic will sit deep, Kovacic will screen in front of him, and Modric will look to find Perisic and Kramaric in the half-spaces. Croatia are not here to be dominated, they have beaten better teams than this by making the game ugly and winning it in the moments that matter.

England are the clear favorites because the squad depth, the pressing structure and the individual quality at the top end is simply higher. But Croatia keep games tight, rarely beat themselves, and have a captain who has produced at this level more times than most people can count. England will need to be patient.

England vs Croatia Odds

England are clear favorites, with the draw priced for a game Croatia can keep tight, and the Croatian outright win reflecting their underdog status against a deeper, more powerful opponent.

Sportsbook England Draw Croatia BetMGM -135 +260 +380 DraftKings -140 +280 +390 FanDuel -140 +270 +420 bet365 -138 +280 +375

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

The game runs through whether Bellingham can find the pockets between Croatia's lines before Kovacic can get tight. Bellingham operating in those half-spaces is England's most dangerous recurring situation, and if he gets time to turn, he has the quality to unlock Croatia's defensive structure with through balls for Kane and the wide players. Kovacic's job is to deny him that half-yard, and it is the most tactically important duel on the pitch.

Luka Modric vs England's Midfield

On the other end, Modric finding space between Rice and Anderson is Croatia's clearest route to controlling the game. Even at 40, he dictates tempo, changes the pace of play and creates chances from nothing. England's double pivot has to stay disciplined and not be drawn out of position chasing him, because the moment he gets time on the ball in the right areas, Croatia become a different team. Keeping him quiet without sacrificing England's own attacking shape is coach Tuchel's central tactical challenge of the night.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

England

Croatia

England vs Croatia Prediction

England are the better team and should get the three points, but this will not be comfortable. Croatia keep games tight and rarely allow the kind of space that lets opponents build a lead. Manager Tuchel's side should have enough through Bellingham and Kane to find a goal, but expect Croatia to make it difficult for the full 90 minutes and threaten on the counter through Modric. A narrow England win is the call.

Score Prediction: England 1-0 Croatia

Upcoming Fixtures

England: June 23 vs Ghana, Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Croatia: June 23 vs Panama, BMO Field (Toronto)

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.