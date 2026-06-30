England vs DR Congo Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Wednesday, July 1, 12:00 p.m. ET.

England face DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and the Three Lions are heavy favorites at -345. This has the feel of a tough, low-scoring afternoon rather than a romp, DR Congo are an organized, resolute low block who defend deep and counter, and they have already shown they can frustrate better sides and nick a goal from a set piece or a break. I read this as a controlled 2-0 England win: the Three Lions break the block down eventually, but it is a grind, and DR Congo do not offer much going forward. So the card is built around an England win to nil and a low total rather than a big margin.

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England vs DR Congo Odds

Market Odds England win (90 min) -345 Draw (90 min) +475 DR Congo win (90 min) +1400 England to win to nil -125 England -1.5 -105 England -4.5 corners -100 Over 9.5 corners +110 Under 2.5 goals -105 Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer +240

England vs DR Congo Team News

England project a strong side, with Harry Kane leading the line and Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford around him, the quality you would expect to eventually pick a lock. DR Congo counter with Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa up top but have built their tournament on a deep, disciplined block, long spells without the ball, and the odd counter or set piece. That is the dynamic to price: England with most of the ball trying to break a packed defense, DR Congo defending for their lives and threatening rarely. No major injury is flagged for either side, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

England vs DR Congo Best Bets

England to Win to Nil -125

This is the bet that matches my read most cleanly. A 2-0 England win means DR Congo do not score, and against a side this limited going forward, the shutout is live. England have the quality to grind out a goal or two while keeping a resolute but low-threat DR Congo off the board. Confirm the win-to-nil price once the board is back up and build it in your slip; it is the leg I would lead with.

England -1.5 -105

A 2-0 covers this line, and laying a goal and a half pays far better than the -345 moneyline that returns almost nothing. The risk is that a low-event grind ends 1-0 rather than 2-0, so this is the slightly more aggressive version of the read. Confirm the handicap price and build it in your slip.

England -4.5 Corners -100

This is the corner angle I like, and it pays close to even money on a near-certain script. DR Congo are going to sit in a deep block and concede the ball and the territory, and England will spend the afternoon camped in their half forcing corner after corner while DR Congo win almost none on their rare breaks. The board has England favored by four and a half corners at -100, which a side dominating possession against a low block routinely covers. If you want the simpler version, over 9.5 total corners at +110 is plus money on the same dynamic, and England team corners over is the third way to play it.

Under 2.5 Goals -105

The same 2-0 lands under this number, and a DR Congo low block that smothers the game points the total down. England may take their time breaking through, and DR Congo will not trade chances, so a low-scoring 90 is the likely shape. Confirm the under price once the board is back and build it in your slip. A Harry Kane or Bukayo Saka scorer is the obvious add in a game England should control; confirm those prices too.

England vs DR Congo Score Prediction

England have the quality to break down a stubborn DR Congo block, but it will take patience, and DR Congo offer little in return, so I expect a controlled win with a clean sheet.

Score Prediction: DR Congo 0-2 England

England vs DR Congo Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence England to win to nil -125 Best bet England -4.5 corners -100 Lean England -1.5 -105 Lean Under 2.5 goals -105 Lean Saka anytime goalscorer +240 Value scorer

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