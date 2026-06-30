England vs DR Congo clash in Atlanta for their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 knockout. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

England vs DR Congo Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

England open the knockouts as heavy favorites, but this has the look of a grind. They won Group L playing their best football in flashes and their most frustrating football when they sat back, and now they meet a DR Congo side that is built precisely to make life difficult at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta: a resolute low block, a real threat on the counter and a goalkeeper in form.

The danger for England is obvious if you watched the group stage. They were excellent attacking Croatia, then labored against a deep Ghana block. DR Congo are that second kind of opponent. Manager Thomas Tuchel's side has the talent to win comfortably, but only if they stay proactive and use their set-piece edge rather than inviting Congo onto them.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Round of 32 clash in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

England vs DR Congo Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups DR Congo vs England Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: England are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane leading the line, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford behind him, and Declan Rice alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield. DR Congo set up to defend under coach Sebastien Desabre, with a back three in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, Chancel Mbemba marshaling the defense and Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top to run in behind. Reece James is ruled out and Jarell Quansah is unlikely to recover in time for England. DR Congo have a clean bill of health on their side.

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson (DM); Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FWD).

DR Congo predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Lionel Mpasi (GK); Steve Kapuadi, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe (DEF); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Arthur Masuaku (MID); Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa (FWD).

England Lineup Notes

England are close to full strength, with Reece James the notable absentee and Jarell Quansah unlikely to recover in time for this clash. Harry Kane leads the line, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka provide the cutting edge, and Declan Rice anchors a midfield that also carries a set-piece threat. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has a strong tournament pedigree, and England are at their best when they press, move the ball quickly and pile up corners and second-phase chances. The watch-out is the one that bit them against Ghana: if they drop into a deep block to protect a lead, they can invite pressure and lose their rhythm.

DR Congo Lineup Notes

DR Congo have no fresh injury concerns and will lean on the spine that served them well in Group K. Chancel Mbemba organizes the defense, goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was excellent in the group stage, and Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu give them genuine pace to counter. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Sebastien Desabre will set DR Congo in a compact low block, frustrate England and look to spring quick breaks and set pieces, the same formula that earned a draw with Portugal. They are organized and hard to break down, and if they can stay in the game, the counter and a dead ball are their best routes to a goal.

England vs DR Congo Head-to-Head Record

There is no history here. This is the first competitive meeting between England and DR Congo, so the game will be decided by current form and the matchup of styles rather than any past results. England are overwhelming favorites, but knockouts against organized underdogs have a way of getting nervy.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

England will dominate the ball and try to break the block down. The route is the one Tuchel trusts: get Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford at the Congo wing-backs, feed Jude Bellingham into the pockets, and use their clever corner routines, where Harry Kane and Declan Rice are real threats. If England keep the tempo high and the crowd on side, the chances will come.

DR Congo will sit deep, stay compact and dare England to find a way through. With Chancel Mbemba leading the line and Lionel Mpasi in form, they have the pieces to make this awkward, and Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu are dangerous enough that England cannot get careless. A goal from the counter or a set piece is the upset blueprint.

This is the kind of game where England's class should tell, but rarely in a hurry. Patience, a set piece or a moment of quality should be needed to crack a stubborn block, with a bit of breathing room arriving late. Tough, controlled, and ultimately a comfortable scoreline that does not reflect how much work it took.

England vs DR Congo Odds

England are heavy favorites, and the questions are about the margin and whether DR Congo's low block can keep the score down rather than the result. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook England Draw DR Congo BetMGM -375 +450 +1100 DraftKings -350 +450 +1100 FanDuel -425 +470 +1300 bet365 -371 +450 +1100 Kalshi -360 +424 +1236

Odds as of June 29 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

England's Wingers vs the DR Congo Wing-Backs

England's quickest route through a low block is out wide, where Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford can isolate Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku. If England get them one-on-one and into the box, the chances and corners follow. If Congo's wide men hold up, England may have to force it through the middle, which is harder.

England Set Pieces vs the DR Congo Box

Against a deep block, dead balls matter, and England are good at them. Declan Rice's delivery and Harry Kane's movement give them a reliable edge, but DR Congo also scored from a corner against Portugal, so this is a two-way battle that could decide a tight game.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

England

DR Congo

England vs DR Congo Prediction

England should win, but it is unlikely to be comfortable for long stretches. DR Congo are organized, well-coached and dangerous enough on the counter to keep this tense, and England have shown they can labor against a deep block. Patience, a set piece and the quality of Kane and Bellingham should be the difference, with a late second giving the scoreline some gloss.

Score Prediction: England 2-0 DR Congo

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of another Round of 32 tie in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.