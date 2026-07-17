England vs France Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff

England vs France picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff, including over 3.5 goals, France to win and Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer predictions.
July 17, 2026
England vs France Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff
July 17, 2026
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England vs France Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff

Kickoff: Saturday, July 18, 5:00 p.m. ET.

Third-place playoffs are lottery games, decided by who each manager actually starts, and this one is no different. The result feels like a coin flip, but there is a firmer read on the shape: this should be loose and open, and France still have the better firepower with Kylian Mbappe leading a rotated side. England come in off a semifinal defeat looking tired and downtrodden, the kind of state where the goals go in against you. The card leans on goals and France's scoring rather than a confident call on the winner.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

England vs France Odds

MarketOdds
England win (90 min)+280
Draw (90 min)+285
France win (90 min)-109
Over 3.5 goals+110
France team total over 1.5-175
Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer-120

England vs France Team News

Both benches empty out for a game with a medal but no trophy on it. England are projected to rest Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and John Stones, handing minutes to Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford around Harry Kane.

France could make similar changes, resting William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Michael Olise, but they still roll out Kylian Mbappe with Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola behind him. That is the imbalance the card backs: even in a shuffled lineup, France carry more attacking quality than a deflated England side, and third-place games rarely feature much defending.

England vs France Best Bets

Over 3.5 Goals +110

Dead-rubber third-place games tend to be open, end-to-end affairs where neither side is grinding for a clean sheet, and the market agrees, with the total sitting up around 3.5. Add France's firepower and a tired England back line that has one more game in the legs than it wants, and the goals should flow. At +110 the over is plus money on exactly that loose, high-event shape. It is the higher-variance play on the card, but the most trusted read overall.

France to Win (90 Minutes) -109

The result is close to a coin flip on paper, but France are the side that offers value at an even-money number. Their attack is sharper than England's even after rotation, and a downtrodden opponent playing out a consolation is the kind of test France should pass. At -109, backing the better attacking team to win is fair value in a game the market leans their way.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer -120

If France put the goals in as projected, Kylian Mbappe is the man doing it. He stays in the lineup while others rest, he is the focal point of everything they do, and against a makeshift England defense he should get his chances. At -120 it is a short price, but it is the cleanest way to back the France-scores angle.

France Team Total Over 1.5 -175

The same read from the team-scoring side: France should reach two goals against a tired, reshuffled England. It is laid at -175, so it is the lower-variance version of the France firepower angle rather than a value price, but it lines up with the loose, goal-heavy game projected here.

England vs France Score Prediction

The result is a genuine toss-up that hinges on who each side starts, but France get the lean on the strength of their attack, in an open game where a fatigued England leak goals.

Score Prediction: England 1-3 France

England vs France Betting Picks

BetOddsConfidence
Over 3.5 goals+110Best bet
France to win (90 minutes)-109Value
Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer-120Scorer lean
France team total over 1.5-175Lean

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Pierre Courtin
Born with a Marseille scarf around my neck and a deep passion for the beautiful game, I apply my love for soccer to stats and data analysis. When I'm not breaking down matches, you can find me cheering on Olympique Marseille, with a soft spot for Real Madrid, or watching Formula 1 races.
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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