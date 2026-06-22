England vs Ghana Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group L

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 23, 4:00 p.m. ET.

England are -450 to win, so the result is no place to put money. This projects as a 3-0 type afternoon against a Ghana side that sits a clear level below, and the value lives in the goals and the margin, not the moneyline. The market will still pay plus money on England scoring three or more. That is the entire game in one number, and it is where this card lives.

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England vs Ghana Odds

Market Odds England win -450 Draw +600 Ghana win +1500 England over 2.5 team goals +114 England -1.5 (Asian handicap) -150 Over 2.5 goals -150 Harry Kane anytime scorer -115 Noni Madueke anytime scorer +255 SGP: England win to nil and over 2.5 team goals TK (build in slip)

England vs Ghana Team News

England are built around captain Harry Kane, who leads the line and takes the penalties, with Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in the band behind him and Declan Rice anchoring midfield. That is the projected XI, and it is a frightening amount of firepower for Ghana to contain. Ghana counter through Jordan Ayew up top, with Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah wide, but they are overmatched and will spend most of the afternoon defending. Neither side has a significant injury flagged right now, though the lineups should be confirmed before kickoff.

England vs Ghana Best Bets

England Over 2.5 Team Goals +114

This is the best bet on the card, and it pays plus money on the exact way this game is projected to go. England are far too strong for Ghana and generate chances in waves against deep blocks, so a 3-0 type afternoon is squarely in range. The moneyline at -450 pays nothing. Backing England to score three or more at +114 gets to the same place at a real price, and whoever starts up front, the goals should come.

England -1.5 (Asian Handicap) -150

The margin is the other clean way to back England's class. A 3-0 win covers the -1.5 with room to spare, and even a 2-0 cashes it. Ghana are organized but a long way short of England's quality, and a side this dominant tends to pull away once the first goal lands. Yes, -150 is short, but it is the most trusted result on this card, and it complements the team total instead of just repeating it.

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer -115

If England score the three projected here, Harry Kane is the man most likely to be among them. He is the captain, the focal point and the penalty taker, so he stays in the side and in the box all afternoon. At -115 he is hardly a bargain, but he is the safest scorer on the board in a game England should control from the first whistle.

SGP: England to Win to Nil and Over 2.5 Team Goals +215

For the bettor who wants to lean all the way into the scoreline, stack the clean sheet with the three-goal haul. That parlay lands on the 3-0 or 4-0 shutout projected here. Ghana should create almost nothing against England's press, and England should pile up the goals at the other end. The combination prices that exact outcome at a far better number than any single short line.

England vs Ghana Score Prediction

England are a class above and should control this from the opening whistle. They will work a stubborn Ghana block until it breaks, then pull clear after the interval.

Score Prediction: England 3-0 Ghana

England vs Ghana Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence England over 2.5 team goals +114 Best bet England -1.5 (Asian handicap) -150 Strong lean Harry Kane anytime scorer -115 Lean SGP: England win to nil and over 2.5 team goals +215 Value

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