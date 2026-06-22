England vs Ghana Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

Group L's early-table decider arrives in the second round at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. England opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia, a Harry Kane brace leading the way, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 thanks to a Caleb Yirenkyi goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Both sit on three points, so the winner here takes a commanding grip on the group and all but seals a place in the round of 32.

England are heavy favorites, and the gulf in talent backs that up, but Ghana are organized, have Thomas Partey back pulling the strings, and showed in their late win over Panama that they can grind out results. The question is whether the Black Stars can stay with England long enough to make it uncomfortable, or whether Kane and the favorites simply have too much.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group L clash in Foxborough.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

England vs Ghana Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: England line up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane leading the line and Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford behind him, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson screening the defense. Ghana set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Carlos Queiroz, with Jordan Ayew up top and Thomas Partey, back from the personal matter that clouded his availability, anchoring midfield in the projected XI.

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson (DM); Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FW).

Ghana predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Benjamin Asare (GK); Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah (DEF); Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kamaldeen Sulemana (MID); Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo (FW).

England Lineup Notes

Marcus Rashford appears on the World Cup injury table after missing training Friday with a tight hamstring but it expected to be fit for the game. Harry Kane leads the line off his brace, with Bellingham, Madueke and the former Manchester United forward in the attacking band and Rice and Anderson providing the platform. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Tuchel is expected to keep the 4-2-3-1 that beat Croatia, leaning on the creativity of Bellingham and Madueke and the goals of Kane. The defense was breached twice by Croatia, so tightening up is a focus, but England's attacking quality is the story, and against a Ghana side that will likely sit deeper, they should see plenty of the ball.

Ghana Lineup Notes

Thomas Partey is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table for personal reasons, but he is in the projected XI anchoring midfield, a major boost. Starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is unlikely against the Three Lions and could be replaced by Benjamin Asare. Check RotoWire's player news for confirmation closer to kickoff.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will set Ghana up to be compact and disciplined, with Partey and Caleb Yirenkyi screening the defense and the pace of Nuamah, Semenyo and Sulemana to threaten on the break. Ghana defended for long spells against Panama and won it late, so the organization is there. The challenge is generating enough against a far stronger side while not getting picked apart by England's attackers.

England vs Ghana Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met only once, a 1-1 friendly draw in 2011. There is no competitive history to speak of, so this is effectively a blank slate, and the gap in current quality points firmly toward England.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

England will dominate possession and look to break Ghana down through Bellingham and Madueke in the half-spaces and Kane's movement, with Rashford stretching the line. Manager Tuchel's side is at its best when it controls tempo and gets its attackers running at a defense, and against a team that will sit deeper, the chances should come. The one caveat is the back line, which let Croatia in twice and must be sharper.

Ghana's plan is to stay compact, frustrate, and counter through their quick forwards, with Partey the man to win the ball and start the breaks. Coach Queiroz will demand discipline and patience, and a low-event game would suit the Black Stars. The danger is that chasing the game, or a single lapse against England's attackers, leads to the kind of afternoon that gets away from them.

England should win. Ghana are organized and have a real talent in Partey, so it may stay competitive for a while, but England's quality in the final third is a clear level above, and Kane and Bellingham should make the difference.

England vs Ghana Odds

England are strong favorites, with Ghana a clear underdog and the draw priced for a game the favorites are expected to control. The market reflects the gulf in talent more than the fact both won their openers.

Sportsbook England Draw Ghana BetMGM -450 +550 +1200 DraftKings -450 +550 +1300 FanDuel -475 +550 +1300 bet365 -450 +550 +1200 Kalshi -458 +527 +1236

Odds as of June 20 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Jude Bellingham vs Ghana's Midfield

England's rhythm runs through Jude Bellingham getting on the ball between the lines and driving at the defense. Thomas Partey and Caleb Yirenkyi have to deny him space, because if Bellingham is allowed to turn and combine with Kane and Madueke, England will create constantly. It is the central battle in whether Ghana can keep the game tight.

Antoine Semenyo vs England's Full-Backs

Ghana's clearest route to a goal is the pace of Antoine Semenyo and the runners attacking the space behind England's advancing full-backs. Reece James and Nico O'Reilly push high, and if Ghana can win the ball and release Semenyo quickly, there is room to exploit on the counter, the kind of moment that could keep them in it.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

England

Ghana

England vs Ghana Prediction

England are a level above and coming off a four-goal opener, and controlling this and winning with a bit of room to spare is the expectation. Ghana will be organized and dangerous on the break with Partey back, which could keep it tight early, but Kane and Bellingham should find the quality to pull England clear. A comfortable England win, with Ghana competitive for a spell.

Score Prediction: England 3-0 Ghana

Upcoming Fixtures

England: June 27 vs Panama, New York New Jersey Stadium

Ghana: June 27 vs Croatia, Philadelphia Stadium

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.