Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Preview, Prediction & Odds (GW27)

Everton and Manchester United meet Monday at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a pivotal Premier League clash as Gameweek 27 carries major top-four implications. Both sides enter in strong form and will look to build momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign.

David Moyes's Everton continue their quest for their first top-half finish since the 2020/21 campaign, while Manchester United arrive in strong recent form as they push to consolidate a top-four position under interim manager Michael Carrick. With both sides aiming to reach heights recently unattainable, this matchup at a critical juncture in the campaign provides the springboard by which either club will propel themselves closer towards the summit of their goals or retreat towards the mid-table obscurity.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Monday's Everton vs Manchester United match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Monday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. local

US schedule (English)

TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Peacock

UK schedule

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Live Stream: Sky Go app

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United and Everton have met on 216 occasions, dating back to 1892 when Everton demolished Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath, 6-0 in a League Division One matchup at Goodison Park.

Manchester United lead the all-time series, winning 96 times and drawing 48 times.

Over the last five Premier League seasons, the Red Devils hold the edge in the fixture, winning five times and drawing three times in 10 Premier League matchups.

Fixture Trivia

Betting Odds and Predictions for Everton vs Manchester United

Manchester United enter as slight away favorites, with moneyline prices reflecting their recent strong run of form.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: EVE +245 Draw +280, MUN -105

FanDuel: EVE +260 Draw +270, MUN -110

BetMGM: EVE +250 Draw +275, MUN -102

Bet365: EVE +270 Draw +275, MUN -110

RECENT FORM

Everton (LWDDW) fell to Bournemouth in their most recent league fixture but had been unbeaten across their previous five fixtures prior to the loss. The Toffees have secured eight points from their last five league fixtures.

Manchester United (DWWWW) are unbeaten across their last nine league fixtures. The Red Devils most recent draw versus West Ham United was the first time coach Michael Carrick had failed to win a Premier League match since taking the reins at Old Trafford.

FORMATIONS

Everton are well drilled in coach David Moyes's 4-2-3-1 approach that allows for tactical flexibility depending on game state. When Everton are pinned in their own half, look for a 5-2-3 shape to be the platform from which they defend. With sustained possession in the attacking third, expect a 3-5-2 to form as the fullbacks joining the attacking wingers on the flanks.

Manchester United will likely continue with their new shape under caretaker manager Michael Carrick. In his first fixture at the helm, Carrick positioned his squad in a 4-2-3-1, as he did during his time as the Middlesbrough manager. Look for United to opt for solidity in their double-pivot while allowing Bruno Fernandes to play in the pocket as a traditional No. 10.

CONFIRMED LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Everton Injury News & Lineup Notes

Moyes will have a near full complement of players from which to select his squad for Monday's showdown with United.

Jake O'Brien (suspension) will be unavailable as he serves a one-match ban stemming from a straight red card in Everton's 2-1 defeat versus Bournemouth. In his absence, look for Nathan Patterson to be called upon for just his seventh appearance (fourth start) across his injury-plagued Premier League campaign.

Jack Grealish (foot) is set to miss the remainder of the season following surgery. His absence has paved the way for Chelsea-loanee Tyrique George to have an extended run in the squad for the first time in his young career. Expect George to support striker Thierno Barry from the left-wing, opposite of fellow-winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Manchester United Injury News & Lineup Notes

Carrick takes charge in his sixth league game as manager with the squad in relative health.

Matthijs De Ligt (back) has missed 13 successive league fixtures after playing the full 90 minutes in each of United's first 13 league matches. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez paired in the center of the United back-four in their 1-1 draw versus West Ham United. If Carrick opts for rotation, look for Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven to be included.

Mount (undisclosed) is expected to return for the showdown versus Everton, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Mason will probably not be for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he'll be back." With Mount's role being a prototypical No. 10, I would expect him to spell veteran Bruno Fernandes from the bench as he looks to rebuild fitness in his first appearance since Jan. 17.

KEY MATCHUPS

As previously mentioned, when Everton are in possession in the attacking third, one should expect a tactical variation that see the team shape shift to a 3-2-5. With space between defenders in the back line, look for Bryan Mbeumo to make deep runs in behind as he attempts to isolate himself against the less fleet-of-foot James Tarkowski on the counterattack. Jarrad Branthwaite's positioning will be key as he leverages his pace to make recovery runs in support of his central defensive partner.

The Bruno Fernandes truthers are taking a victory lap after the world class attacking midfielder has experienced a renaissance of form under manager Michael Carrick. In five league fixtures under the new gaffer, Fernandes has created 22 chances, scored once and assisted four times. In attempting to bottle Fernandes's creative intuitions, expect Idrissa Gueye to cut down passing lanes into Fernandes while James Garner holds his central positioning. As the fixture enters the waning stages, look for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to assume a deeper midfield role in support of the double-pivot.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Matheus Cunha has a mouthwatering matchup Monday on United's attacking left as he is likely to face second choice full-back Nathan Patterson who has made just 16 appearances (six starts) for Everton across the last two Premier League campaigns. Over his last five league appearances (three starts), the veteran attacker has scored twice and supplied one assist. I back Cunha to run roughshod down the flank Monday and create multiple chances in pursuit of a goal contribution.

RESULT

Everton 1 - Manchester United 2

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Everton: Feb 28 at Newcastle United

Manchester United: March 1 vs Crystal Palace