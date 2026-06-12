FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, June 13

FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Picks for Saturday, June 13: Four Games Led by Switzerland and Brazil

Switzerland are the big favorite on a four-game Saturday slate and Raphinha headlines the studs, but the value is in the cheap defenders FanDuel rewards.

The World Cup gives us four games Saturday. Switzerland take on Qatar at 3:00 PM ET, Brazil and Morocco follow at 6:00 PM ET, Scotland and Haiti go at 9:00 PM ET, and Turkey and Australia close it at 12:00 AM ET. The Full Roster build is seven players for a $100 cap, four forward/midfielders, two defenders and a goalkeeper, with a three-team minimum and a max of four from any one side.

Switzerland stand out as the big favorite at around -450, with Brazil, Scotland and Turkey the other favored sides, none of them at blowout level. With more games to work with, the build leans on the Switzerland pieces and the cheap, busy defenders FanDuel scoring rewards, then picks a stud or two to anchor it.

If you want the cash-based DraftKings build, I broke that down in a separate writeup. Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking the FanDuel side.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Raphinha, BRA vs. MAR ($22)

Raphinha is the priciest player on the slate and the safest bet in the Brazil attack. Brazil are a comfortable favorite over Morocco, and he's the one Brazilian I trust to play big minutes and produce no matter how much they rotate around him. At $22 the move is locking him in and finding the savings underneath. You can fade the price, but then you're hoping the Brazil goals come from whichever rotation guy you guessed right on, and good luck with that. It's also fine to completely fade Brazil. This isn't a smash spot and there should be goals in the other matches.

Ruben Vargas, SUI vs QAT ($16)

Switzerland are the biggest favorite on the slate by a distance, and Vargas is the cheapest Swiss attacker, assuming he starts. They're the early game, so that won't be an issue, fortunately. Qatar are not expected to offer much, so the Swiss should rack up the chances, and at $16 you get that without paying up for Breel Embolo ($19) or Dan Ndoye ($17). Even then, I think it's fine paying for multiple Switzerland attackers given the matchup. Embolo is the goalscorer, but his fitness is a concern after arriving to camp late becuase of visa issues.

John McGinn, SCO vs HAI ($17)

McGinn is the Scotland midfielder I want against Haiti, assuming they line up the way I expect. He's central to everything Scotland do going forward, and $17 is fair for that while also being on set pieces. Scott McTominay ($19) is the pricier Scotland option and Ben Gannon Doak ($15) the cheaper one, but McGinn set-piece play of the three.

On Brazil, Vinicius Junior ($21) and Matheus Cunha ($18) are the pricier options, though both ask a lot for a game Brazil can win without their help.

Turkey's midfield is loaded against Australia: Hakan Calhanoglu ($20) is the safest of the group, Arda Guler ($18) not far behind, while Kerem Akturkoglu ($17) and Baris Yilmaz ($15) are the cheaper darts who have just as much upside.

Che Adams ($16) is the Scotland striker if you want goals over McGinn's volume, though I can't see him going 90 minutes. It is one of the later matches, but if Josue Casimir ($6) starts for Haiti, he's minimum price.

DEFENDERS

Eren Elmali, TUR vs AUS ($6)

At $6 Elmali is basically free, and that's what lets you fit a stud or two above him. He's a full-back for a Turkey side favored against Australia, and FanDuel pays his tackles, interceptions and crosses whether or not Turkey keep it tight at the back. Minimum-ish price for a starter's role, if the lineup holds.

Andrew Robertson, SCO vs HAI ($14)

Robertson costs up, but he has one of the highest defender floors on the slate and an attacking role against a Haiti side that should sit deep. Scotland's shutout chances are solid, and a full-back who crosses this much is the FanDuel angle in a spot like this. Aaron Hickey ($8) is the cheaper Scotland full-back if you'd rather save there.

Switzerland's defense is the shutout angle given the matchup. Silvan Widmer ($10) and Ricardo Rodriguez ($13) are the full-backs, with Manuel Akanji ($12) and Nico Elvedi ($11) the center-backs if you want to bet the clean sheet. As usual, any center-back priced below eight bucks is in play. On this slate, there could be a few at $5.

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel, SUI vs QAT ($14)

Switzerland have the best clean-sheet case on the board against a Qatar side not expected to score, and on FanDuel that shutout is worth eight with another six for the win. If you'd rather pay down to another favorite, Angus Gunn ($12) gets you Scotland against Haiti for less. The odds are close enough that I'd just pair whichever keeper with a defender from the same side.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.