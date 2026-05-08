Saturday's FanDuel main slate is a four-game look at the Premier League with two home favorites you can't really get away from. Brighton vs. Wolves and Manchester City vs. Brentford are both around 75 percent home wins, and that's where the build is going to live. Manchester United at Sunderland and Fulham vs. Bournemouth round out the card, with the United game the only one not at home for the favorite.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Pascal Gross, BHA vs. WOL ($19)

Gross is the cash floor on this slate. Brighton are around 75 percent to win at home in the best spot on the board, and he does a little bit of everything in addition to splitting sets with Yankuba Minteh. The price isn't a gift at $19, but paying for the safest set-piece anchor on a small slate is fine. Gross hasn't had to worry about minutes, either, so while he doesn't have the same upside as some of the City guys, it's still hard to get around fading him for his free 20 points.

Rayan Cherki, MCI vs. BRE ($18)

Cherki is the play in the Manchester City attack when you don't want to pay $23 for Erling Haaland. City at home against Brentford is the slate's highest total at roughly 3.50 and Cherki is the creative piece behind Haaland in the predicted XI at +175 to score. Jeremy Doku ($16) is the other option and because of price, all three of these Man City guys will be popular since you can play them all. Is it worth fading them? Maybe that's for you to find it.

Erling Haaland ($23) is the priciest forward at -210 to score and will be the most popular play at the position. He has the hat-trick upside no one else does, but his floor isn't as good as some of his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes ($24) is the slate's priciest player and it'll be hard to get there when Brighton and Man City are bigger favorites. Casemiro ($21) covers tackles and chances created, but he's still at a ridiculous price. Matheus Cunha ($20) and Bryan Mbeumo ($19) are the goal threats if you'd rather stack United without Bruno.

Yankuba Minteh ($17) gets a share of corners alongside Gross. Danny Welbeck ($18) at -165 to score is the slate's second-shortest scorer line, but the floor isn't there for the price, so he's a tournament play. Marcus Tavernier ($18) had four corners last match and works in the Bournemouth attack alongside Rayan, Junior Kroupi ($16) and Evanilson ($14), while Raul Jimenez ($16) and Harry Wilson ($18) are also in this mid-range for Fulham.

DEFENDERS

Lisandro Martinez, MUN at SUN ($9)

Martinez is the spend-down play I'd build around. Manchester United are around 50 percent to win on the road at roughly 35 percent to keep a clean sheet, and a center-back at $9 racks up tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances every match on FanDuel's defensive scoring.

Kristoffer Ajer, BRE at MCI ($9)

Ajer is the pure-volume version. Brentford at Manchester City means Ajer defends all afternoon, with clearances, blocks and tackles piling up regardless of the score. The clean sheet is off the table at this game total, but a center-back at $9 in a high-shot shift is exactly where FanDuel's defensive scoring rewards you.

Yerson Mosquera ($11) is the same idea on the other side of the slate, with Wolves at Brighton absorbing pressure all match. Antonee Robinson ($10) is the popular Fulham full-back for the chances-created angle.

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen, BHA vs. WOL ($13)

Verbruggen is the priciest goalkeeper and the place I'd spend up. Brighton at home against Wolves is the best spot at roughly 50 percent, and FanDuel's higher win bonus, clean-sheet bonus and +2.5 saves means paying $13 here beats spending down. The catch is one goal kills the clean sheet, but the saves volume and win bonus still carry the floor.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ($12) is Manchester City's keeper at home, and the natural pivot if Verbruggen is one dollar too expensive. Robin Roefs ($9) is the saves-leaning punt with Sunderland at home, but Sunderland's back line has been sketchy of late.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.