FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17

FanDuel's Premier League DFS main slate on Sunday, May 17 is a five-game look at the second-to-last weekend of the Premier League season, with four favored sides in Brentford, Everton, Newcastle and road-side Fulham all priced to take points. B

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, Everton vs. Sunderland, Leeds vs. Brighton and Wolves vs. Fulham all start at 10:00 am ET, with Newcastle vs. West Ham capping the slate. The build pushes toward Fulham's road attack with Harry Wilson at the center, Newcastle's home defense behind Nick Pope.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson, FUL at WOL ($20)

Wilson may have the most upside on the slate, assuming Fulham score multiple goals against Wolves, which every team is doing these days. Wilson is least likely to be rotated from Fulham's front four and takes a split of set pieces. When the matchup is right, he'll also unleash shots at a consistent rate. The price is fine and not too prohibitive that you can't stack another Fulham piece or two if you're thinking multiple goals.

James Garner, EVE vs. SUN ($20)

Garner is the floor play if you'd rather not pay for the Wilson upside. Everton are around 50 percent to win at home in the slate's best clean-sheet spot, and Garner does a little of everything from the deeper midfield. He's not going to win you a tournament outright, but he's going to get you 15 to 20 points, which is a good anchor. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ($19) are the Everton stack pieces ahead of him if you want the attacking side.

Anton Stach ($21) is technically the slate's highest-floor midfielder, but Leeds are home dogs and the case for paying $21 for a Leeds midfielder in that spot is harder to make. He's the cash-leaning option if you really want to spend up there.

Bruno Guimaraes ($22) is the priciest player on the slate and Newcastle are home against West Ham. He's been awesome since returning from injury and in Newcastle home finale against a team battling relegation, this could be another spot where he hits 30-plus floor points.

Rodrigo Muniz ($16) is the Fulham striker, but if Raul Jimenez is available again, minutes won't be secure. Samuel Chukwueze ($13) is the cheaper Fulham angle, yet he often only goes 60 minutes. Pascal Gross ($18) is on Brighton set pieces again on the road at Leeds, with Yankuba Minteh ($17) and Danny Welbeck ($16) the rest of that attack.

Igor Thiago ($21) at -125 to score has the slate's shortest scorer line and Brentford are home against Crystal Palace. He'll be popular for a reason. Kevin Schade ($15) and Mikkel Damsgaard ($16) are the cheaper Brentford pieces. Jarrod Bowen ($19) at +115 is the best non-Brentford forward odds but West Ham at Newcastle is the slate's worst attacking spot. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($18) leads Palace, but I'm fading all Palace pieces outside of center-backs.

DEFENDERS

Lewis Hall, NEW vs. WHU ($10)

Hall is a decent spend-down pick after starting at right-back last match. He's active defensively and attacking, and has great clean sheet odds. Pair him with Nick Pope and hope Newcastle get a win and clean sheet while Hall adds an assist.

Timothy Castagne, FUL at WOL ($9)

Castagne is the cheaper full-back in the Fulham build. Fulham are road favorites and Wolves are miserable, so there could be some added attacking stats for him. He pairs naturally with Wilson if you're going Fulham.

Nathan Collins ($12) is the Brentford center-back and the natural pairing if you went Caoimhin Kelleher. Malick Thiaw ($12) goes with Pope if you went the Newcastle clean sheet, with Sven Botman ($13) the other Newcastle center-back if you really triple up there.

Antonee Robinson ($11) is the Fulham full-back on the other side from Castagne if you'd rather have him for the upside. El Hadji Malick Diouf ($11) is the West Ham contrarian. Yerson Mosquera ($13) is the Wolves play that absorbs pressure all match, which is its own kind of floor.

GOALKEEPER

Nick Pope, NEW vs. WHU ($11)

Pope is the goalkeeper to spend up on without paying max. Newcastle are home against West Ham, the saves volume is reliable since the Hammers have to win. He also pairs directly with Lewis Hall and the rest of the Newcastle back line if you want to triple up on the defense, which is the kind of correlated stack that wins tournaments when the clean sheet hits.

Caoimhin Kelleher ($13) is the priciest goalkeeper on the slate at Brentford and not a bad play either, but I'd rather save the money and put it back in the attack. Jordan Pickford ($12) is also serviceable in the slate's best clean-sheet spot. Bernd Leno ($12) is the Fulham triple-up if you really want to go four-deep on Fulham.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.