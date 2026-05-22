Most of the Premier League table is settled for Sunday's 10-game FanDuel finale, which puts the build around the few sides that still have something to play for.

FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 24

Sunday's 10-game FanDuel slate is the Premier League's season finale, and most of the table has already decided what it's playing for. Manchester City and Arsenal have nothing left to chase, but Pep Guardiola's final game in charge of City makes Erling Haaland tougher to fade than the rotation question would normally suggest.

The motivation sides are Brighton at home against Manchester United, Tottenham at home needing a point, West Ham hosting Leeds in a must-win, and Bournemouth needing a point on the road at Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Fernandes is going for the outright Premier League assist title and sits as the top floor and the top total on the slate.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MUN at BHA ($24)

Fernandes is the top floor and the top total on the slate, and he's going for the outright Premier League assist title on the final matchday. United will be crossing all game and he tends to get there no matter matchup or position. On the downside, United have nothing to play for while Brighton will be playing for the win. It's hard to fade Fernandes, but it also makes sense to do it.

Mateus Mane, WOL at BRN ($16)

Mane has been a floor monster since coming into the XI, as he does a little bit of everything in addition to taking corners. He plays for Wolves, who are always hard to back, but at $16, the price is pretty good for someone who could hit a 20-point floor with added upside from goal involvements.

Richarlison, TOT vs. EVE ($17)

Richarlison projects fairly well in this spot, but the return of Dominic Solanke also gives concern for playing time. That said, those two can technically play together and might do so, leaving Randal Kolo Muani to be the odd man out. He's $17 in a Tottenham team that needs at least a point at home and he gets shots and aerials at a rate that translates to FanDuel. Mathys Tel ($16) is the alternative if you'd rather have the set-piece taker over the volume shooter.

Marcus Tavernier, BOU at NFO ($18)

Tavernier is on set pieces and Bournemouth need the point at Nottingham Forest. He pairs naturally with goalscorers Rayan ($17), Junior Kroupi ($14) or Evanilson ($16) on the attacking end. Alex Scott ($15) is the floor midfielder behind him.

Erling Haaland ($23) carries the best goalscorer odds on the slate by a wide margin. Manchester City have nothing to play for, but Aston Villa look likely to rotate too, so Haaland could be one of the few starters left standing. There is some rotation risk, but City can't sub everyone out in Pep Guardiola's final game. It's reasonable to think that Haaland goes 90 against an Aston Villa B squad, which should lead to goals.

Jeremy Doku ($19), Rayan Cherki ($17) and Antoine Semenyo ($21) are all stuck in the Manchester City rotation question. None of them have a guarantee of role or minutes, so play your City guys wisely.

Dominik Szoboszlai ($22) is the floor midfielder on the Liverpool side and Mohamed Salah ($19) is the farewell play, though Salah isn't 100 percent fit and won't go 90 minutes. Cody Gakpo ($17) and Florian Wirtz ($14) are the cheaper Liverpool angles.

Pascal Gross ($18) is on Brighton sets alongside Maxim De Cuyper, and Brighton are home looking to push with a slight chance of moving up the table. Danny Welbeck ($15) and Yankuba Minteh ($16) are their best attacking pieces for upside.

Bruno Guimaraes ($22) is the priciest Newcastle midfielder, but the Fulham matchup doesn't have clear motivation either way, so he's a possibility because he's been awesome since returning from injury.

Enzo Fernandez ($20) and Cole Palmer ($18) are the Chelsea midfielders if you want a slice of the Sunderland matchup, with Joao Pedro ($19) likely to start up top over Liam Delap.

Jarrod Bowen ($20) at home in West Ham's must-win is a coin flip. Either West Ham push for goals and Bowen's floor is enormous, or they get an early one and sit on it. Crysencio Summerville ($16) is the other floor angle. Or you could go Callum Wilson ($14) or Valentin Castellanos ($17) and bank on them scoring.

Jaidon Anthony ($17) and Zian Flemming ($16) are the Burnley pieces in their best matchup of the season at home to Wolves. Anthony takes Burnley sets and Flemming has brace upside.

DEFENDERS

Marcos Senesi, BOU at NFO ($15)

Senesi has one of the best FanDuel floors at defender behind only Pedro Porro. He should see regular defensive work playing away from home, and while the 20-point floor is there, it won't be easy to spend on him on a massive slate like this.

Lucas Pires, WOL at BRN ($9)

Pires is the spend-down play of the slate. Burnley are home against Wolves with a real shot at the clean sheet and a Burnley center-back at $9 with a potentially high floor is exactly the FanDuel angle. Stack with Max Weiss in goal if you want to really push for a Burnley win and clean sheet.

Pedro Porro ($15) is the highest projected defender given Tottenham's situation and a split of set pieces. Tottenham need the point at home and there's almost no scenario that breaks the case. He's the spend-up route if you'd rather pay than punt.

Maxim De Cuyper ($10) is on Brighton sets and pairs with Bart Verbruggen on the Brighton stack.

El Hadji Malick Diouf ($12) is the West Ham tournament call. If the matchup breaks the right way he could finish with 10-plus crosses and pay off without a goal involvement.

In a 20-team slate, there will undoubtedly be some random players starting, which could mean some really cheap center-backs. Keep an eye on those because they could make your lineup a lot easier to make.

GOALKEEPER

Guglielmo Vicario, TOT vs. EVE ($12)

Vicario is the goalkeeper to spend up on without paying max. Antonin Kinsky ($12) is the same price in case he starts again. Tottenham need the point at home and he pairs directly with Porro.

Max Weiss ($10) is cheap and projects well since Burnley are favored in their best spot of the season. They've played well of late and in their home finale, there's a real chance for a win and clean sheet against Wolves.

Karl Darlow ($8) is the saves angle if West Ham don't get an early goal. If he can rack up saves and not allow more than one or two goals, it could be optimal.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.