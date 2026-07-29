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Fantasy Premier League 2026/27 Hub: FPL Tips, News and Guides

This is RotoWire's Fantasy Premier League hub for the 2026/27 season, featuring updated FPL rankings, team news, predicted lineups, player stats and Gameweek strategy. Bookmark this page before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21, because every new guide and weekly update will be added here throughout the preseason.

Start with the Top 400 player rankings and preseason strategy below, then use the team news and research tools to finalize your squad before each deadline.

Make sure to join our FPL league.

Best FPL 2026/27 Guides to Read First

These are the pieces to read first, the ones that shape how you build your opening squad.

FPL Top 400 Rankings for 2026/27: My full player rankings, sortable by position, price and ownership, updated almost every day through preseason with prices locking in and lineups taking shape. This is the spine of everything else on this page. Start with the premium picks, then work down to the value and defensive-contribution targets that fund them.

FPL 2026/27 Changes Explained: My breakdown of what the new rules, prices and position switches actually mean for your squad, including the Bonus Points System rebalance that quietly reshapes which defenders are worth owning. Read this before you commit to a defensive core.

2026/27 Summer Transfers: Biggest Moves & FPL Impact: Every major Premier League signing analyzed for FPL, with a buy, wait or fade verdict on each and the early bargains to grab before Gameweek 1.

FPL Gameweek Rankings: Once the season starts, this is where I post updated rankings every Gameweek so you can plan transfers and captaincy with the latest form and fixtures baked in. A multi-Gameweek fixture outlook will also be added before the opening deadline.

FPL Team News, Injuries and Predicted Lineups

You can have the perfect pick and still get burned by a rotation you didn't see coming, so this is the stuff I check before every deadline.

Premier League Predicted Lineups: Projected XIs for every match, updated all season. The fastest way to confirm a player is actually starting before you throw the armband on him.

Premier League Injury Table: Who's out, who's doubtful and expected return timelines across the league.

Premier League Player News: The timestamped news feed for injuries, lineup hints and manager quotes. When a status is unclear, this is the source I trust over anything secondhand.

FPL Stats, Fixtures and Research Tools

This is where I pressure-test the rankings. These are the tools I use to back up the calls I make.

Premier League Player Stats: The full stat lines behind the rankings, there for you to check the underlying numbers for yourself.

Defense vs. Position: Which teams leak points to forwards, midfielders and defenders. Essential for timing your transfers around soft runs of fixtures.

Fixture Difficulty Ranker: Plan your squad around the schedule and spot the teams with the friendliest opening stretch.

Custom Player Rankings: Build your own board with the weightings that matter to your league.

Upcoming FPL Gameweek 1 Content

Here's what we're rolling out between now and the Gameweek 1 deadline. I'll link each piece as it publishes, so check back.

FPL Cheat Sheet : A one-page snapshot of lineups, game odds and anytime goalscorer odds. After the first week, the Cheat Sheet will include set-piece takers and player and team stats.

: A one-page snapshot of lineups, game odds and anytime goalscorer odds. After the first week, the Cheat Sheet will include set-piece takers and player and team stats. Captaincy and Differentials for Gameweek 1 : Who we're captaining to open the season and the low-ownership picks worth the gamble.

: Who we're captaining to open the season and the low-ownership picks worth the gamble. Set-piece takers by team : Penalties, corners and free kicks for all 20 clubs, since bonus and attacking returns often trace back to who stands over dead balls.

: Penalties, corners and free kicks for all 20 clubs, since bonus and attacking returns often trace back to who stands over dead balls. Wildcard and squad-planning guide: How I'd structure an opening squad and when to hold your chips.

More Premier League Fantasy Tools

Not strictly FPL, but worth a look if you play the wider Premier League slate.

Soccer DFS Optimizer: Build FPL, DraftKings and FanDuel lineups for the daily game.

Premier League Betting: Odds, picks and props for the Premier League season.

Questions or a player you want me to weigh in on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or drop into the subscriber Discord. I read everything, and it often shapes what I write next.