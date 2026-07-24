Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season

Updated Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rankings for the 2026/27 season. Top 400 players, value picks, DEFCON targets and Gameweek 1 planning updated throughout preseason.
July 24, 2026
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
July 24, 2026
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season

Erling Haaland tops the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League rankings, but championships are often won by finding the right value picks around the premium stars.

This is my Fantasy Premier League Top 400 for the 2026/27 season, the full FPL player rankings I update almost every day through preseason as prices lock in, transfers close and lineups take shape. It is built for the official game: prices, ownership and a points index to sort players into tiers.

Use it to plan your opening squad, find the value picks that fund your premiums and get ahead of the defensive-contribution points that reshaped the cheap end of the game last season. The board moves daily right up to the Gameweek 1 deadline, so bookmark it and check back before you lock anything in.

  • Make sure to join our FPL league.
  • Players are ranked as if they will be at their clubs all season. Anyone whose move is still in limbo is usually given a zero projection until it settles, since the landing spot swings everything. This updates daily through the preseason.
  • The Pts column is an index score used to break the list into tiers, not a literal points projection. It is built on a minutes basis and now accounts for the defensive-contribution category.
  • TSB% is the player's ownership in the official game. Price is his salary in the official game.
  • Single-positional eligibility is used throughout. Sites can change a listed position without notice, so if one looks off, let me know.

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

All FPL Gameweek Rankings (updated every Gameweek)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to the opener)

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If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Best Premium Picks

The top of the board is the top for a reason. These are the elite assets worth their price, the players your squad gets built around before you go bargain hunting.

Erling Haaland (Man City): The most expensive asset in the game and the default captain. You either own him or you fade him and plan every week around that call. There's not much else to it. You either have him to be like everyone else or fade him and hope he doesn't score close to 30 goals again.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): Penalties, set pieces and the volume of a nailed-on starter who plays every minute. He's the safest premium midfielder on the board and a real captaincy alternative when Haaland has a tough matchup. Still, there are reasons to think a drop off from last season's heights is likely. His 21 assists were nine higher than any prior season. His DEFCON numbers also dropped heavily once Michael Carrick took over. Also, soon to be 32 years old with Champions League on the schedule, he may no longer be guaranteed for 3,000-plus minutes.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): When healthy, Saka is one of the highest-ceiling picks in the game, on a split of set pieces and the focal point of the Arsenal attack on the right. He won't be popular because of his injury history, failing to surpass 2,300 league minutes each of the last two seasons. Add a few more games to his 2025/26 numbers and he's sitting closer to 10-11 goals and 12-13 assists.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): Watkins let a lot of people down last season due to inconsistent play, but the situation is still pretty favorable for him. Without Morgan Rogers or Youri Tielemans in the side, he once again could be on penalties. The only worry is that Champions League hurts his league minutes with Tammy Abraham again in the squad.

Antoine Semenyo (Man City): Semenyo will be one of the more discussed players leading up to the season. Not only is Enzo Maresca leading Manchester City now, but Semenyo closed the season on a bit of a cold streak, scoring twice in the last nine league games. His playing time still isn't guaranteed under Maresca given the depth of the City squad. However, if he starts every game next to Haaland, opposite Jeremy Doku, the goal opportunities will always be there.

Best FPL Value Picks (Points Per Million)

Value in FPL is points per million, and it's how you afford the top end. These are the players returning the most per pound in my projections, the enablers that free up budget everywhere else.

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest): The best points-per-million play on my board, largely related to his locked-in role and that I think Forest will improve under Oliver Glasner. Think combination of Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell. An attacking full-back at a good price who expects to play a ton once again.

Diego Gomez (Brighton): The rare cheap midfielder who actually starts and produces. Not many will be looking his way, but Gomez came into Fabian Hurzeler's regular XI last season en route to five goals and an assist. Those aren't crazy numbers, but he plays in an attacking role and should see more minutes than last season.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton): A dirt-cheap starter on a defense I project to hold up with a healthy Jarrad Branthwaite. Mykolenko isn't exciting, but as long as Everton don't get competition at left-back, he'll play almost every minute when healthy.

Lucas Perri (Leeds): My favorite value in goal, though this is more about whoever starts for Leeds. They're in rumors for a new goalkeeper, and I expect that goalkeeper to also be 4.5m. Despite losing Pascal Struijk, I think this defense will again be solid for an underrated squad.

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle): A cheap route into a strong Newcastle backline, Thiaw played almost 3,000 minutes in his first season with the club. Clean-sheet upside plus defensive-contribution points at 5.0m is a lot of floor for the money.

Best FPL Defensive Contribution (DEFCON) Picks

The defensive-contribution category pays defenders and holding midfielders for the clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles they pile up. The edge is finding the guys who clear the threshold almost every week. That's a near-automatic points bump on top of any clean-sheet upside, usually at rock-bottom prices.

James Hill (Bournemouth): Hill is near the top of my board for defensive actions per 90. If he holds the starting role, which he should, he's a threshold-hitting machine, something that's built into his new 5.5m price.

Charlie Hughes (Hull): Going to a newly promoted team is the cheapest way to buy defensive-contribution points. A high-volume defender at the price floor, so even in weeks without a clean sheet he's banking the DEFCON bonus. Hughes racked up 293 clearances and 59 blocks in 41 appearances last season, which is already almost 10 DEFCON from two stats playing in the Championship.

James Tarkowski (Everton): A clearance-and-block monster for years, this category made Tarkowski as relevant as he's ever been in FPL. At 6.0m, he's still worth the price given how pricey Gabriel is.

Liam Kitching (Coventry): In the same vein as Hughes, if Kitching can be an every-game starter again for Coventry, he'll be valuable. He started 37 matches last season and at least 25 in the prior two. While Aurele Amenda was added early in the summer, I think Kitching has a chance to keep his starting role at least to start the new campaign.

Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace): No matter if Lacroix transfers, he should be an elite DEFCON defender for 6.0m. Assuming it's for a bigger club, he could end up joining a better defense where more clean sheets are possible.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last updated: Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamPosPriceTSB%PtsPP/90
1 1  Bruno FernandesMUNM12.046.3219.157.04
21   Erling HaalandMCIF15.571.6216.887.23
3 2  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM8.013.2206.366.19
4 3  Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVM7.037.7188.415.65
5 4  Matheus CunhaMUNM8.014.6186.996.47
6 5  Bukayo SakaARSM9.511.3185.176.94
7  1 GabrielARSD8.023.8177.895.72
8 6  James GarnerEVEM6.04.0175.504.94
9 7  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEM6.55.0174.205.60
10  2 Nico O'ReillyMCID6.525.1167.915.81
112   Ollie WatkinsAVLF8.014.5167.415.80
12 8  Antoine SemenyoMCIM8.520.2167.377.17
13 9  Ismaila SarrCRYM6.510.1167.015.57
143   Igor ThiagoBREF8.019.3165.905.33
15 10  Cole PalmerCHEM9.513.3165.656.78
16 12  Bryan MbeumoMUNM8.013.7163.226.12
17 11  Florian WirtzLIVM7.513.8162.665.86
18  3 Neco WilliamsNFOD5.010.4162.424.57
19  4 Matheus NunesMCID6.06.9161.655.20
20 13  Iliman NdiayeEVEM6.018.4161.535.59
21 14  Alex IwobiFULM5.50.9161.455.38
22 15  Morgan RogersCHEM7.536.5160.936.03
23 16  Enzo Le FeeSUNM6.03.5160.915.17
24  5 Virgil van DijkLIVD6.515.3160.124.80
25 17  Declan RiceARSM7.523.4159.965.54
26  6 Daniel MunozCRYD5.513.8159.495.13
27 18  Ryan GravenberchLIVM6.01.6158.934.77
28   1David RayaARSG6.029.1158.364.17
29  7 James TarkowskiEVED6.012.1157.755.07
30 19  Diego GomezBHAM5.01.8157.435.25
31  8 Adrien TruffertBOUD5.55.3157.404.43
32  9 Pedro PorroTOTD5.523.4153.354.93
33 20  RayanBOUM6.54.3153.355.75
344   Joao PedroCHEF7.545.9151.875.47
35   2Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIG5.511.1150.283.95
36 21  Marcus TavernierBOUM6.01.7149.565.38
37 22  Jeremy DokuMCIM7.57.3149.216.10
38 23  Emiliano BuendiaAVLM6.00.8148.336.07
39 24  John McGinnAVLM5.52.7147.784.75
40 25  Matt GrimesCOVM5.00.3147.064.41
41 26  Junior KroupiBOUM7.518.0146.225.98
42  10 Jake O'BrienEVED5.00.6145.694.10
43  11 Malick ThiawNEWD5.02.7145.604.37
44 27  Cody GakpoLIVM7.04.2145.496.55
45  12 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVED4.52.0145.084.35
46 28  Alex ScottBOUM6.01.6145.054.66
47 29  Ethan AmpaduLEEM5.51.3144.354.06
48 30  Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM5.51.8143.785.18
49  13 Nikola MilenkovicNFOD5.52.6143.534.04
505   Benjamin SeskoMUNF7.03.0142.845.84
51 31  Enzo FernandezCHEM7.05.3142.805.35
52 32  Granit XhakaSUNM5.55.7142.194.27
53  14 James HillBOUD5.51.8141.024.53
54 33  Kevin SchadeBREM6.02.4140.515.75
55   3Jordan PickfordEVEG5.59.7140.353.69
56   4Caoimhin KelleherBREG5.05.8139.863.68
57  15 Michael KayodeBRED4.55.7139.463.92
58  16 Chris RichardsCRYD5.00.9139.144.17
59  17 Tyrick MitchellCRYD4.57.4139.124.17
60 34  Jack HinshelwoodBHAM6.00.4139.025.21
61 37  Youri TielemansMUNM6.01.1139.015.21
62 35  Rayan CherkiMCIM7.510.8138.936.95
636   Dominic Calvert-LewinLEEF6.016.9138.714.46
64 36  Moises CaicedoCHEM5.53.6138.554.62
65  18 Jurrien TimberARSD6.50.9138.525.67
66  19 Nordi MukieleSUND5.59.1138.514.45
67  20 Marc GuehiMCID6.025.9138.495.19
68   5AlissonLIVG5.54.8137.643.62
69  21 Marcos SenesiTOTD6.014.6137.634.42
70  22 MurilloNFOD5.50.1137.534.13
71   6Robin RoefsSUNG5.06.5137.283.61
727   Rodrigo MunizFULF5.50.8137.095.61
73  23 Nathan CollinsBRED5.52.4136.904.11
74  24 Milos KerkezLIVD5.57.2136.824.40
75 38  Anton StachLEEM6.01.3136.414.91
76   7Nick PopeNEWG5.01.1135.313.56
77 39  Yankuba MintehBHAM6.00.8135.135.07
78 40  RodriMCIM6.50.1135.105.07
79  25 Jan Paul van HeckeTOTD5.08.1134.544.32
80   8Emiliano MartinezAVLG5.03.9134.363.54
81   9Lucas PerriLEEG4.51.0134.123.53
82 41  Martin OdegaardARSM6.52.7133.986.03
83 42  Pascal GrossBHAM5.51.8133.944.82
84   10Djordje PetrovicBOUG4.53.9133.623.52
85   11Matz SelsNFOG5.01.5133.613.52
86 43  Amad DialloMUNM6.01.4133.575.46
87  26 Ferdi KadiogluBHAD4.52.9132.654.26
888   Alexander IsakLIVF9.013.3132.615.97
899   Chris WoodNFOF6.01.8131.835.65
90 44  Adam WhartonCRYM5.50.2131.754.56
91   12Robert SanchezCHEG5.02.1131.533.46
92  27 Jarrad BranthwaiteEVED5.52.3130.864.91
93  28 Riccardo CalafioriARSD5.511.6130.435.59
94   13Dean HendersonCRYG5.03.1129.793.42
95  29 Matty CashAVLD4.58.9129.574.16
96 45  Azor MatusiwaIPSM5.00.1128.884.14
97  30 Omar AldereteSUND5.01.5128.814.14
98  31 Ian MaatsenAVLD4.50.7128.764.64
99   14Bart VerbruggenBHAG4.516.0128.393.38
100 46  Regan SlaterHULM4.50.4127.774.11
101   15Guglielmo VicarioTOTG4.51.8127.683.36
102 47  Matt CrooksHULM4.50.7127.064.40
103  32 Antonee RobinsonFULD4.53.5126.734.75
104  33 Maxence LacroixCRYD6.013.5126.494.38
105 48  Jaden PhilogeneIPSM5.50.3125.995.67
106 49  Phil FodenMCIM7.05.0125.796.29
107   16Ben WilsonCOVG4.50.9125.453.30
108  34 Trai HumeSUND4.51.0125.303.76
109   17Senne LammensMUNG5.019.1124.693.28
110 50  Yasin AyariBHAM5.50.6123.914.65
111   18Bernd LenoFULG4.53.3123.093.24
11210   Oliver McBurnieHULF5.52.5122.835.02
113 51  Hayden HackneyEVEM5.50.4122.825.53
114 52  James MaddisonTOTM6.52.7122.556.13
11511   Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF6.58.0122.365.51
116 53  Jack ClarkeIPSM5.50.4122.285.50
117 54  Elliot AndersonMCIM6.512.5121.504.97
11812   Haji WrightCOVF5.52.1121.164.54
119 55  Harry WilsonLEEM6.510.5121.074.95
120 56  Tyler AdamsBOUM5.00.7120.794.53
121 57  Sander BergeFULM5.00.5120.303.87
122 58  Yeremy PinoCRYM5.50.2120.214.92
12313   Viktor GyokeresARSF7.516.0119.685.13
124  35 Daniel BallardSUND5.02.3119.684.49
125  36 Liam KitchingCOVD4.00.4119.663.85
126 59  Harvey BarnesNEWM6.01.0119.595.38
127 60  Yehor YarmolyukBREM5.01.3119.134.12
128 61  Lewis MileyNEWM5.50.0118.804.86
129  37 Bobby ThomasCOVD4.04.9118.704.11
130  38 Joe RodonLEED4.52.7118.493.55
131 62  Dango OuattaraBREM6.51.9118.275.32
132 63  Emile Smith RoweFULM5.50.4118.215.32
133 64  Boubacar KamaraAVLM5.00.1117.544.23
13414   Brian BrobbeySUNF6.019.8117.524.07
135 65  Joao GomesAVLM5.50.1117.514.23
13615   EvanilsonBOUF6.02.0117.454.23
137 66  Kobbie MainooMUNM5.51.3116.794.57
138 67  Mikkel DamsgaardBREM5.50.7116.075.22
139  39 Diogo DalotMUND5.03.6115.133.99
140 68  Mikel MerinoARSM6.01.1114.806.46
141 69  Omari HutchinsonNFOM5.50.2114.485.15
142 70  Habib DiarraSUNM5.50.1114.344.29
143 71  Bruno GuimaraesNEWM7.09.2114.345.15
144 72  Tatsuhiro SakamotoCOVM5.00.2113.974.66
145 73  Mohamed BelloumiHULM5.00.7113.765.69
146  40 Milan van EwijkCOVD4.015.8113.543.65
147  41 Ola AinaNFOD4.54.2113.473.93
148  42 Piero HincapieARSD5.56.2113.305.66
149 74  Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOM6.00.0113.065.65
150  43 Lisandro MartinezMUND5.02.5112.873.63
151 75  JoelintonNEWM5.50.0112.544.60
152 76  Ephron Mason-ClarkCOVM5.50.4111.775.03
153 77  Kaoru MitomaBHAM6.00.9111.745.03
154 78  Sandro TonaliTOTM5.53.0111.094.17
155  44 Kenny TeteFULD4.50.2110.834.16
156 79  Noah SadikiSUNM5.00.5110.183.54
157  45 Calvin BasseyFULD4.50.5109.943.53
158  46 Joachim AndersenFULD5.00.1109.603.79
159 80  Noah OkaforLEEM6.01.0109.314.92
160  47 Ezri KonsaAVLD4.517.2109.173.28
161 81  Daichi KamadaCRYM5.00.3108.583.91
16216   Dominic SolankeTOTF6.03.9108.544.88
163  48 Lewis HallNEWD5.04.8108.314.06
164 82  Liam MillarHULM5.00.1108.264.87
165   19Christian WaltonIPSG4.50.9107.742.84
166 83  Ryan ChristieBOUM5.00.2107.374.83
167  49 Reece JamesCHED5.58.1106.664.80
168 84  Eberechi EzeARSM6.53.1106.475.99
169 85  Curtis JonesLIVM5.50.1106.414.79
170  50 Dara O'SheaIPSD4.01.3106.053.18
171 86  Mathias JensenBREM5.50.1105.884.76
172  51 Josko GvardiolMCID5.56.2105.535.28
173 87  Abdul FatawuIPSM5.50.4105.334.74
17417   Will OsulaNEWF6.02.3105.095.25
175 88  Mateus FernandesTOTM5.50.0104.994.72
176 89  Ibrahim SangareNFOM5.00.4104.634.71
177  52 Sven BotmanNEWD5.00.4104.434.27
178  53 Sepp van den BergBRED5.00.7104.333.91
179  54 Charlie HughesHULD4.01.5103.633.11
180  55 Bafode DiakiteBOUD5.00.2103.623.89
181  56 Malo GustoCHED5.01.2103.594.66
182 90  Johan ManzambiAVLM6.04.0102.965.15
183  57 Jayden BogleLEED4.50.5102.853.31
184  58 James JustinLEED4.50.6102.773.85
185  59 Pascal StruijkBHAD5.00.6102.713.85
186 91  KevinFULM5.50.1102.595.13
187  60 Jaydee CanvotCRYD5.00.3102.144.18
188 92  Pedro NetoCHEM6.51.2102.135.11
18918   Kai HavertzARSF7.55.3101.715.38
190 93  Jacob RamseyNEWM5.00.4101.604.57
191  61 Leif DavisIPSD4.04.899.582.99
19219   Georginio RutterBHAF5.50.999.404.47
19320   BetoEVEF5.53.498.845.23
19421   Igor JesusNFOF6.03.598.525.22
195  62 John EganHULD4.01.198.363.16
196  63 Jay DasilvaCOVD4.00.697.983.15
197 94  Victor MunozLIVM6.51.097.905.51
19822   Nick WoltemadeNEWF6.01.597.754.89
199 95  Mohammed KudusTOTM6.50.497.694.88
200  64 Valentino LivramentoNEWD5.00.196.283.61
201  65 Maxim De CuyperBHAD4.52.596.124.81
202  66 Jeremy JacquetLIVD5.01.796.004.32
203   20Jack ButlandHULG4.51.395.702.52
204 96  Sasa LukicFULM5.00.195.364.29
205  67 Jeremie FrimpongLIVD5.53.095.294.29
206 97  EstevaoCHEM6.51.495.225.36
207 98  Tim IroegbunamEVEM5.00.195.124.76
20823   RicharlisonTOTF6.01.494.716.09
209 99  Nilson AnguloSUNM5.00.194.434.72
210  68 Tarik MuharemovicLEED5.00.792.803.80
211 100  Patrick DorguMUNM6.02.092.775.22
212 101  Xaver SchlagerNFOM#N/A#N/A92.234.88
213  69 Trevoh ChalobahCHED5.52.291.664.12
214 102  Brenden AaronsonLEEM5.50.791.374.57
215 103  Lewis CookBOUM5.00.190.544.53
216  70 Abdukodir KhusanovMCID5.52.290.034.50
217  71 Gabriel GudmundssonLEED4.50.789.783.11
218  72 Ben WhiteARSD5.50.089.225.74
219  73 Cristhian MosqueraARSD5.514.788.254.96
220 104  Dejan KulusevskiTOTM6.50.087.985.66
22124   Christos TzolisARSF#N/A#N/A87.914.95
222 105  Vitaly JaneltBREM5.00.187.754.39
223  74 Jaka BijolLEED5.00.487.433.93
22425   Thierno BarryEVEF5.51.187.374.63
225  75 Conor BradleyLIVD5.00.087.164.90
226 106  Ao TanakaLEEM5.00.387.024.35
22726   Danny WelbeckBHAF6.03.186.914.89
228 107  Amine AdliBOUM5.00.286.875.58
229  76 William SalibaARSD6.00.586.824.88
230  77 Ryan SessegnonFULD4.50.486.725.58
231  78 Kristoffer AjerBRED4.50.585.713.86
232 108  Martin ZubimendiARSM5.51.385.304.80
233  79 Micky van de VenTOTD5.05.584.013.78
234  80 Mats WiefferBHAD5.00.582.624.65
235 109  Dan NdoyeNFOM5.50.782.384.63
236  81 Luke ShawMUND4.515.382.233.36
237 110  Jacob MurphyNEWM6.00.282.025.27
238 111  Jaidon AnthonyBREM6.00.380.895.20
239 112  Rodrigo BentancurTOTM5.50.179.714.48
240  82 Ryan GilesHULD4.00.779.342.75
241  83 Levi ColwillCHED5.02.279.233.96
242  84 Dan BurnNEWD5.02.478.993.95
243 113  Frank OnyekaCOVM5.00.278.904.44
244  85 Lewis DunkBHAD4.50.778.703.54
245  86 Darnell FurlongIPSD4.00.377.902.50
246 114  Justin KluivertBOUM6.00.877.534.98
247 115  Keane Lewis-PotterBREM5.50.877.364.35
248  87 Leny YoroMUND5.00.577.163.47
249 116  Alejandro GarnachoAVLM6.00.876.994.95
250  88 Luka VuskovicBHAD5.02.275.194.23
251 117  Loum TchaounaCOVM5.50.174.724.20
252 118  Ross BarkleyAVLM5.00.174.355.58
253  89 ReinildoSUND4.50.873.853.02
254  90 Jacob GreavesIPSD4.00.773.683.32
255  91 Wesley FofanaCHED5.00.073.363.67
256 120  Victor TorpCOVM5.50.273.015.48
257 121  Carlos BalebaBHAM5.00.672.854.10
258  92 Lewie CoyleHULD4.00.472.472.51
259  93 Pau TorresAVLD4.50.372.033.24
260 122  Marcelino NunezIPSM5.00.271.104.57
261 123  Jack TaylorIPSM4.50.571.013.99
262  94 Djed SpenceTOTD4.510.170.823.54
26327   Omar MarmoushMCIF7.00.570.776.37
264  95 Ruben DiasMCID5.51.370.524.53
265 124  Mathys TelTOTM6.00.270.425.28
266 125  Myles Lewis-SkellyARSM5.50.370.343.96
26728   Ellis SimmsCOVF5.00.869.305.20
268 119  Andrey SantosMUNM5.01.668.614.41
26929   EmersonnIPSF5.50.468.233.84
270 126  Josh KingFULM5.50.167.355.05
271  96 Giovanni LeoniLIVD4.00.167.204.32
272 127  Chemsdine TalbiSUNM5.50.366.854.30
27330   Jorgen Strand LarsenCRYF6.00.766.624.28
274 128  Jefferson LermaCRYM5.00.166.364.27
27531   George HirstIPSF5.00.664.904.17
276  97 Jorrel HatoCHED4.51.064.063.60
27732   Tammy AbrahamAVLF5.50.063.395.71
278 129  Evann GuessandAVLM5.50.062.815.65
279  98 Harry MaguireMUND5.06.262.374.01
280 130  Anthony ElangaNEWM6.00.661.773.71
281 131  Noni MaduekeARSM6.50.360.935.48
282  99 Michael KeaneEVED5.01.559.625.37
283 132  Conor GallagherTOTM5.50.259.574.47
284  100 Jair CunhaNFOD4.51.358.863.78
285 133  Chris RiggSUNM5.00.158.744.41
286 134  Tijjani ReijndersMCIM6.00.358.395.25
287  101 Oscar MinguezaCRYD4.50.158.384.38
288  102 Semi AjayiHULD4.00.857.983.26
289  103 Jorge CuencaFULD4.50.057.763.71
290  104 Rayan Ait-NouriMCID5.51.057.575.18
29133   Brandon Thomas-AsanteCOVF5.01.057.535.18
292 135  Rio NgumohaLIVM6.01.857.476.47
293 136  Samuel SzmodicsIPSM5.00.156.604.24
294  105 Destiny UdogieTOTD4.50.456.413.63
29534   Hugo EkitikeLIVF7.50.255.816.28
296 137  Jordan HendersonBREM5.00.054.994.12
29735   Yoane WissaNEWF6.01.554.823.79
298 138  Bazoumana ToureNEWM6.00.254.754.93
29936   Lukas NmechaLEEF5.50.754.464.90
300  106 Fabian ScharNEWD5.00.054.294.07
301 139  Merlin RohlEVEM5.00.152.434.72
302  107 Rico HenryBRED4.50.250.893.27
303 140  Oscar BobbFULM5.50.549.974.50
304 141  Lamare BogardeAVLM5.00.149.393.70
305 142  David BrooksBOUM5.00.249.015.51
306 143  Dwight McNeilEVEM5.50.148.475.45
307 144  Kasey McAteerIPSM4.52.248.274.34
308 145  Jack RudoniCOVM5.00.347.305.32
309 146  Justin DevennyCRYM5.00.046.035.18
310 147  Nicolas DominguezNFOM5.00.145.745.15
311  109 Veljko MilosavljevicBOUD5.00.145.664.11
312 148  Max DowmanARSM5.50.245.516.83
313  110 Tyrone MingsAVLD4.50.245.263.39
314  111 Timothy CastagneFULD4.50.244.904.04
315 149  Will HughesCRYM4.59.043.583.92
316 150  AlyssonAVLM5.00.142.986.45
317  112 MoratoNFOD5.00.142.743.85
318  113 Olivier BoscagliBHAD4.50.142.673.84
319 151  Darko GyabiHULM4.50.342.494.78
32037   Charalampos KostoulasBHAF5.50.342.206.33
321  114 Ayden HeavenMUND4.50.440.923.68
322 152  Aladji BambaNEWM#N/A#N/A40.904.60
32338   Wilson IsidorSUNF5.51.540.664.57
324 153  Joe WillockNEWM5.00.139.754.47
325  115 Aaron HickeyBRED4.50.139.722.98
326  116 Nicolo SavonaNFOD4.50.039.594.45
327  117 Aurele AmendaCOVD4.00.639.043.51
328 154  Gabriel MartinelliARSM6.50.338.635.80
329  108 Noussair MazraouiMUND4.50.837.663.77
330 155  Nico GonzalezMCIM5.50.137.534.22
331 156  Archie GrayTOTM5.00.237.174.18
332 157  Romeo LaviaCHEM5.00.137.094.17
333  118 Matt TargettHULD#N/A#N/A36.743.31
334 158  Mason MountMUNM5.50.136.235.43
335  119 Cedric KipreIPSD4.00.436.173.26
336 159  Brennan JohnsonCRYM6.00.235.564.00
337  120 Kevin DansoTOTD5.00.235.503.99
338 160  Leon BaileyAVLM5.50.135.305.29
339  121 Tosin AdarabioyoCHED4.50.235.103.95
340 161  Ilia GruevLEEM5.00.034.923.93
34139   Callum WilsonBREF5.50.433.835.07
342 162  Antoni MilamboBREM5.00.033.605.04
343 163  Pape SarrTOTM5.00.433.154.97
34440   Stefanos TzimasBHAF5.50.233.157.46
345 164  Josh EcclesCOVM5.00.132.894.93
346 165  Xavi SimonsTOTM6.00.032.744.91
347 166  Dilane BakwaNFOM5.50.032.324.85
348 167  SavinhoMCIM6.50.132.314.85
34941   Eddie NketiahCRYF5.50.431.614.74
350 168  Amadou OnanaAVLM5.00.031.134.67
35142   Liam DelapCHEF5.50.530.934.64
352  122 Luke O'NienSUND4.02.530.253.40
353 169  Jocelin Ta BiSUNM5.00.030.104.51
354  123 Issa DiopIPSD4.021.629.632.67
355 170  Ben Gannon DoakBOUM5.00.129.226.57
356 171  Harrison ArmstrongEVEM5.00.129.144.37
357 172  Tyler DiblingEVEM5.50.127.544.13
358 173  Oscar ZambranoHULM4.50.627.224.08
359  124 Andrew RobertsonTOTD4.51.826.603.99
360 174  Wes BurnsIPSM5.00.126.343.95
36143   Taiwo AwoniyiNFOF5.50.426.055.86
362 175  Harrison ReedFULM4.51.225.755.79
363  125 Chadi RiadCRYD4.50.125.533.83
364 176  Carlos AlcarazEVEM5.00.124.775.57
36544   Jonah Kusi-AsareFULF4.57.824.565.53
366  126 Luke WoolfendenCOVD4.00.324.563.68
36745   Emmanuel EmeghaCHEF5.00.624.295.47
368 177  James McAteeNFOM5.50.124.055.41
369 178  Chiedozie OgbeneIPSM5.00.023.563.53
370 179  Mateo KovacicMCIM5.50.023.175.21
371 180  Ryan YatesNFOM4.56.623.105.20
372  127 Josh AcheampongCHED4.50.222.633.39
373 181  Geovany QuendaCHEM5.50.122.495.06
374 182  David AkintolaHULM5.00.122.485.06
375 183  Jamie GittensCHEM6.00.022.164.99
376  128 Sebastiaan BornauwLEED4.50.022.123.32
37746   Joshua ZirkzeeMUNF5.50.322.024.95
378  129 Victor LindelofAVLD4.50.221.943.29
379 184  Tom CairneyFULM5.00.021.824.91
380  130 Kaine Kesler-HaydenCOVD4.00.221.734.89
381 185  Sean LongstaffLEEM5.00.121.704.88
382  131 Rico LewisMCID4.50.221.694.88
383 186  Josh DasilvaBREM5.00.021.654.87
384 187  Tyrique GeorgeEVEM5.50.121.564.85
385 188  Stefan BajceticLIVM5.00.021.394.81
386  132 Adam SmithBOUD4.50.121.283.19
387 189  Wataru EndoLIVM5.00.021.084.74
388 190  Kieran DowellHULM4.50.820.744.67
389 191  Wilson OdobertTOTM5.50.020.434.60
39047   Alvaro RodriguezBOUF6.00.320.394.59
391 192  Dario EssugoCHEM4.50.220.064.51
392 193  Abu KamaraHULM5.00.119.964.49
393  133 Joe GomezLIVD5.00.219.854.47
394  134 Cody DramehHULD4.00.118.772.82
395 194  Alex TothBOUM5.00.018.694.20
396 195  Cheick DoucoureCRYM5.00.118.634.19
397 196  Sean SteurNEWM5.00.118.434.15
398 197  Anis MehmetiIPSM5.00.118.174.09
399  135 Matthijs De LigtMUND5.00.017.814.01
400  136 Luca NetzNFOD4.50.017.513.94
401  137 Borna SosaCRYD4.50.017.303.89
402 198  Wilfried GnontoLEEM5.00.117.013.83
403 199  Daniel JamesLEEM5.00.116.973.82
40448   Sindre EgeliIPSF4.52.316.793.78
405  138 Benoit BadiashileCHED4.50.116.573.73
406  139 Jake BidwellCOVD4.00.216.153.63
407  140 Joel LatibeaudiereCOVD4.00.215.113.40
408  141 Ben JohnsonIPSD4.00.213.763.10
409  142 Paddy McNairHULD4.00.211.422.57

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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