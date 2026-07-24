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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season

Erling Haaland tops the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League rankings, but championships are often won by finding the right value picks around the premium stars.

This is my Fantasy Premier League Top 400 for the 2026/27 season, the full FPL player rankings I update almost every day through preseason as prices lock in, transfers close and lineups take shape. It is built for the official game: prices, ownership and a points index to sort players into tiers.

Use it to plan your opening squad, find the value picks that fund your premiums and get ahead of the defensive-contribution points that reshaped the cheap end of the game last season. The board moves daily right up to the Gameweek 1 deadline, so bookmark it and check back before you lock anything in.

Make sure to join our FPL league.

Players are ranked as if they will be at their clubs all season. Anyone whose move is still in limbo is usually given a zero projection until it settles, since the landing spot swings everything. This updates daily through the preseason.

The Pts column is an index score used to break the list into tiers, not a literal points projection. It is built on a minutes basis and now accounts for the defensive-contribution category.

TSB% is the player's ownership in the official game. Price is his salary in the official game.

Single-positional eligibility is used throughout. Sites can change a listed position without notice, so if one looks off, let me know.

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

All FPL Gameweek Rankings (updated every Gameweek)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to the opener)

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If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Best Premium Picks

The top of the board is the top for a reason. These are the elite assets worth their price, the players your squad gets built around before you go bargain hunting.

Erling Haaland (Man City): The most expensive asset in the game and the default captain. You either own him or you fade him and plan every week around that call. There's not much else to it. You either have him to be like everyone else or fade him and hope he doesn't score close to 30 goals again.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): Penalties, set pieces and the volume of a nailed-on starter who plays every minute. He's the safest premium midfielder on the board and a real captaincy alternative when Haaland has a tough matchup. Still, there are reasons to think a drop off from last season's heights is likely. His 21 assists were nine higher than any prior season. His DEFCON numbers also dropped heavily once Michael Carrick took over. Also, soon to be 32 years old with Champions League on the schedule, he may no longer be guaranteed for 3,000-plus minutes.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): When healthy, Saka is one of the highest-ceiling picks in the game, on a split of set pieces and the focal point of the Arsenal attack on the right. He won't be popular because of his injury history, failing to surpass 2,300 league minutes each of the last two seasons. Add a few more games to his 2025/26 numbers and he's sitting closer to 10-11 goals and 12-13 assists.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): Watkins let a lot of people down last season due to inconsistent play, but the situation is still pretty favorable for him. Without Morgan Rogers or Youri Tielemans in the side, he once again could be on penalties. The only worry is that Champions League hurts his league minutes with Tammy Abraham again in the squad.

Antoine Semenyo (Man City): Semenyo will be one of the more discussed players leading up to the season. Not only is Enzo Maresca leading Manchester City now, but Semenyo closed the season on a bit of a cold streak, scoring twice in the last nine league games. His playing time still isn't guaranteed under Maresca given the depth of the City squad. However, if he starts every game next to Haaland, opposite Jeremy Doku, the goal opportunities will always be there.

Best FPL Value Picks (Points Per Million)

Value in FPL is points per million, and it's how you afford the top end. These are the players returning the most per pound in my projections, the enablers that free up budget everywhere else.

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest): The best points-per-million play on my board, largely related to his locked-in role and that I think Forest will improve under Oliver Glasner. Think combination of Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell. An attacking full-back at a good price who expects to play a ton once again.

Diego Gomez (Brighton): The rare cheap midfielder who actually starts and produces. Not many will be looking his way, but Gomez came into Fabian Hurzeler's regular XI last season en route to five goals and an assist. Those aren't crazy numbers, but he plays in an attacking role and should see more minutes than last season.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton): A dirt-cheap starter on a defense I project to hold up with a healthy Jarrad Branthwaite. Mykolenko isn't exciting, but as long as Everton don't get competition at left-back, he'll play almost every minute when healthy.

Lucas Perri (Leeds): My favorite value in goal, though this is more about whoever starts for Leeds. They're in rumors for a new goalkeeper, and I expect that goalkeeper to also be 4.5m. Despite losing Pascal Struijk, I think this defense will again be solid for an underrated squad.

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle): A cheap route into a strong Newcastle backline, Thiaw played almost 3,000 minutes in his first season with the club. Clean-sheet upside plus defensive-contribution points at 5.0m is a lot of floor for the money.

Best FPL Defensive Contribution (DEFCON) Picks

The defensive-contribution category pays defenders and holding midfielders for the clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles they pile up. The edge is finding the guys who clear the threshold almost every week. That's a near-automatic points bump on top of any clean-sheet upside, usually at rock-bottom prices.

James Hill (Bournemouth): Hill is near the top of my board for defensive actions per 90. If he holds the starting role, which he should, he's a threshold-hitting machine, something that's built into his new 5.5m price.

Charlie Hughes (Hull): Going to a newly promoted team is the cheapest way to buy defensive-contribution points. A high-volume defender at the price floor, so even in weeks without a clean sheet he's banking the DEFCON bonus. Hughes racked up 293 clearances and 59 blocks in 41 appearances last season, which is already almost 10 DEFCON from two stats playing in the Championship.

James Tarkowski (Everton): A clearance-and-block monster for years, this category made Tarkowski as relevant as he's ever been in FPL. At 6.0m, he's still worth the price given how pricey Gabriel is.

Liam Kitching (Coventry): In the same vein as Hughes, if Kitching can be an every-game starter again for Coventry, he'll be valuable. He started 37 matches last season and at least 25 in the prior two. While Aurele Amenda was added early in the summer, I think Kitching has a chance to keep his starting role at least to start the new campaign.

Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace): No matter if Lacroix transfers, he should be an elite DEFCON defender for 6.0m. Assuming it's for a bigger club, he could end up joining a better defense where more clean sheets are possible.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last updated: Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET