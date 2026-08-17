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Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 1

Gameweek 1 is one of the best times to attack the waiver wire in Fantrax and Sleeper Fantasy Premier League leagues. A new Premier League season creates opportunities to pick up unexpected starters, new signings and breakout players who could become season-long fantasy contributors.

We're back for another year with our weekly Fantasy EPL waiver wire pickups. This guide highlights the best low-rostered Fantrax and Sleeper players for Gameweek 1 based on projected minutes, role, matchup and fantasy scoring upside.

For more GW1 prep, check out our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings, predicted lineups and fantasy EPL cheat sheets before locking in your moves.

Best Fantasy EPL Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantrax & Sleeper GW1

GK: Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest: Home streaming option against Leeds

DEF: Ben White, Arsenal: Low-rostered route into the GW1 favorites

DEF: Luke Shaw, Manchester United: Strong clean-sheet matchup with some crossing upside

MID: Merlin Rohl, Everton: Emerging attacking role and home matchup

MID: Marcelino Nunez, Ipswich Town: Set-piece role and creative upside against Sunderland

FWD: Tammy Abraham, Aston Villa: Potential starting No. 9 at just 4% rostered

FWD: Thierno Barry, Everton: Low-rostered starting-striker candidate for GW1

Best Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantrax & Sleeper GW1

Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest (34% Fantrax, 40% Sleeper)

Sels and Forest start the season with a home match against a Leeds side that finished middle of the pack in goals scored last season. Sels conceded 35 goals over 31 appearances in the Premier League while making 95 saves and keeping seven clean sheets.

I think Forest should be improved this season under Oliver Glasner and a home matchup against Leeds isn't one to fear. Other options include Robert Sanchez away to Fulham and for the risk tolerant, RotoWire's No. 1 ranked keeper for GW1, Konstantinos Tzolakis of newly promoted Hull City at home against Manchester United for the save upside.

Best Defender Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantrax & Sleeper GW1

Ben White, Arsenal (28% Fantrax, 47% Sleeper)

White is projected to start at right-back during Friday's opener and is one of the only low owned options in Arsenal's back line. While White doesn't offer much going forward, Arsenal are the biggest favorites on the slate against newly promoted Coventry City and carry the highest clean sheet odds on the slate. White should start as long as Jurrien Timber is out with injury.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Luke Shaw, Manchester United (35% Fantrax, 23% Sleeper)

Shaw's best attacking days are behind him with just two goal involvements over 38 starts last season, though he did provide 53 crosses and create 16 chances. Shaw is projected to start at left-back for United during Saturday's match against Hull City, who most pundits have picked to finish in 20th place. United have the second best clean sheet odds of the weekend, as well.

Best Midfielder Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantrax & Sleeper GW1

Merlin Rohl, Everton (7% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper)

Rohl signed a permanent deal with Everton after being on loan last season when he scored once across 16 Premier League appearances. He finished the season with four straight starts and flashed upside with four shots and a chance created over that stretch. Rohl figures to play a more prominent role this season in attacking midfield and is a solid streaming option at home against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend. A bonus is that he's featured at right-back in preseason, so he's versatile enough to play multiple positions for Everton.

Marcelino Nunez, Ipswich Town (4% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper)

A new season means newcomers to the Premier League as Marcelino will make his debut, possibly as the No. 10 of Ipswich's attack. While this may not always be a situation to target, a home match against Sunderland is a decent landing spot for a player who expects be on set pieces for Ipswich in the opener. Marcelino is coming off 10 goal involvements, 66 chances created and 127 crosses. Ipswich just added Julio Enciso which will complicate matters eventually, but Nunez should have the starting gig for GW1.

Best Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantrax & Sleeper GW1

Tammy Abraham, Aston Villa (4% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper)

Abraham is expected to start the season as Villa's No. 9 after an injury to Brian Madjo in the UEFA SuperCup and Ollie Watkins potentially being eased back into action following the World Cup. Abraham was uninspiring last season with two goals across 12 appearances, two starts, but a starting forward that is this low owned is always worth rostering. Of course, there's no guaranteed Abraham starts since he's also in rumors to move elsewhere. This one may be worth waiting on to see what the status of Watkins will be for the opener against Brighton.

Thierno Barry, Everton (15% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

While Beto lurks, Barry projects as the expected starting striker for Everton during their opening match against Crystal Palace. Barry offers a low-owned alternative to Beto if he indeed leads the line Saturday following his eight goal season across 38 appearances. For now, Barry is viewed as Everton's top striker, but that's far from a certainty all season.

Other options at forward include Georginio Rutter and Bazoumana Toure.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 1 should produce plenty of unexpected starters and new Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire targets, so confirmed lineups will be especially important. RotoWire lineups are updated as starting XIs are announced ahead of kickoff, giving fantasy managers a final opportunity to identify low-rostered starters before making their GW1 moves.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 1