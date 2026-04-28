Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW35 Fantasy EPL Targets

Gameweek 35 brings a full 10-match Premier League slate, giving fantasy EPL managers plenty of opportunities to improve their squads through the waiver wire. Whether you're chasing upside or looking for reliable starters, identifying the right Fantrax and Sleeper pickups can make a major difference at this stage of the season.

This fantasy EPL waiver wire guide for GW35 focuses on low-rostered players (under 50 percent) who offer strong value through consistent minutes, set-piece involvement and favorable matchups. With every team in action, managers can be more selective, targeting players with both solid floors and the potential for attacking returns.

For more GW35 prep, check out our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings, predicted lineups and fantasy EPL cheat sheets before locking in your moves.

Best GW35 Waiver Wire Pickups (Quick List)

Fantasy EPL Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (GW35 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Karl Darlow, Leeds United (39% Fantrax, 8% Sleeper)

We will continue to pick on Burnley as the season comes to a close, but it also helps that Darlow has been in excellent form with Leeds. He's scored 7.75, 11 and 11.5 points over his last three contests while totaling 12 saves over that stretch.

Fantasy EPL Defender Waiver Wire Pickups (GW35 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool (33% Fantrax, 12% Sleeper)

Robertson has started three straight Premier League fixtures, scoring in double figures twice. While he doesn't possess the same upside as he did in prior years, Robertson is still an attacking threat from left-back having created a chance in each of those three starts while combining for 10 crosses. Liverpool head to Manchester United on Sunday.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Djed Spence, Tottenham (35% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper)

Spence is another readily available full-back, though he hasn't flashed as much attacking upside as Robertson. He's coming off a 15.25-point performance during the clean sheet win over Wolves at the weekend and while the clean sheet bonus did some of the lifting, he also had three tackles and four interceptions. Teammate Kevin Danso is also widely available as Spurs head to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW35)

Mathias Jensen, Brentford (43% Fantrax, 29% Sleeper)

Jensen scored a late goal Monday against Manchester United resulting in an 18.5-point performance, his third straight double-digit total. While he's not much of a goal threat, Jensen has seen a nice boost to his floor this season due to consistent minutes and a locked in set-piece role. He's totaled 18 crosses and eight chances created over his last three matches.

Chris Rigg, Sunderland (9% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper)

Rigg is being deployed on Sunderland's wing and it's bringing some fantasy appeal as he's scored in double digits twice in his last four matches. He's seen the bulk of his points coming from shots and has just one goal involvement over those four fixtures. Rigg and company face bottom dwelling Wolves at the weekend so he makes for a decent streaming option for managers in need of midfield help.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW35)

Mateus Mane, Wolverhampton (29% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper)

On the flip side of that matchup is Mane who is coming off of a 12-point effort despite losing to Spurs. I don't love recommending a Wolves player, but Sunderland aren't a matchup to fear and Mane has shown a decent floor from chances created while lining up in attacking midfield for Wolves.

Brennan Johnson, Crystal Palace (44% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

Though the returns haven't been there for Johnson, he continues to start for Palace down the stretch while not starting in UEFA play. I believe that the chance for fantasy upside remains strong given his role in both the attacking midfield and his role on corners. Johnson is one to watch when Palace head to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

With all 20 teams in action, Gameweek 35 is an ideal spot to be aggressive on the waiver wire and target players with both short-term upside and rest-of-season value.

Rather than simply chasing minutes, fantasy EPL managers should prioritize players involved in set pieces, attacking roles and favorable matchups, especially with only a few gameweeks remaining in the Premier League season. Even small edges in lineup decisions can swing head-to-head matchups or roto standings at this stage.

Stay active on the GW35 waiver wire, monitor team news leading up to kickoff and be ready to pivot once lineups are confirmed.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 35