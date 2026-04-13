Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 33 (GW33)

Looking for the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League Gameweek 33? With six teams playing twice in this Double Gameweek, this is one of the most important waiver periods of the season.

This guide focuses on low-rostered players (sub 50 percent) who can deliver immediate value, whether through secure minutes, expanded roles or favorable matchups across two fixtures.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW33 rankings, GW33 cheat sheets, and GW33 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (Fantrax & Sleeper GW33)

Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest (47% Fantrax, 37% Sleeper)

Giorgi Mamardashvili is still too low owned given his run for the foreseeable future as Liverpool's starting keeper, but to mix things up, I'll write up Sels, who is just below the 50-percent cutoff. He gets a home clash against Burnley, who continue to struggle to score goals.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW33)

Timothy Castagne, Fulham (9% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper)

Castagne is coming off of two straight double-digit outings, including an 11-point performance despite falling 2-0 to Liverpool at the weekend. Castagne is always an intriguing option when starting as he's capable of attacking output from full-back. Castagne will look for a third straight 10-plus point effort away at Brentford this weekend. He'll continue to start until Kenny Tete is ready to play again.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Ola Aina, Nottingham Forest (47% Fantrax, 44% Sleeper)

Aina is on a nice run of form for fantasy managers with 38.25 points combined across his last three games. Like Castagne, Aina is capable of attacking output from full-back and gets the home clash against Burnley at the weekend, one of the best matchups in the league.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW33)

In two of Ward-Prowse's last three games, he's scored in double figures despite not having a goal involvement. Ward-Prowse remains a dead-ball specialist and that keeps his floor high, even if Burnley aren't scoring goals or producing a ton of output. This makes him largely matchup-proof, though a trip to Forest isn't one to fear. He has six chances created and 24 crosses over his last three contests.

Habib Diarra, Sunderland (10% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper)

Diarra is a little more under the radar, but he's played well of late with two straight 10-plus point matches including an 11-point performance that included an assist during the 1-0 win over Spurs. Diarra found himself in a more attacking role Sunday and could continue to generate shots and chances created if he maintains a more advanced position against Aston Villa this coming week.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW33)

Taty Castellanos, West Ham (39% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper)

Castellanos hasn't lost the starting No. 9 role for West Ham since joining the club and exploded with 27.5 points while scoring a brace during Friday's 4-0 win over Wolves. Castellanos is still too low owned given his role, no matter how much West Ham have struggled as a team this season. The Hammers head to Crystal Palace next weekend and you should expect Castellanos to lead the line yet again.

Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool (30% Fantrax, 13% Sleeper)

Ngumoha has seen a bit more time the past month and it wouldn't be surprising if that continued as the season winds down. With another massive game against PSG midweek, it's more than possible he starts at the weekend in the Merseyside derby. The question will be what his role looks like when Liverpool have no midweek matches to worry about. Either way, in his last start, Ngumoha produced 20-plus points with a goal.

Final Thoughts

Waiver wire success in Fantrax and Sleeper formats often comes down to timing, and Gameweek 33 is one of the most important spots to be aggressive.

With a Double Gameweek in play, prioritising minutes and short-term upside is key. Even one well-timed pickup can swing matchups.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 33

Fantrax & Sleeper GW33 Rankings

Premier League GW33 Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups