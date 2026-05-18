Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Final-Day Fantasy EPL Targets

Gameweek 38 is one of the most unpredictable weeks of the fantasy EPL season, with rotation, motivation and lineup volatility creating major waiver wire opportunities in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues.

Championship Sunday often produces surprise starters, aggressive attacking setups and high-scoring matches, making streaming decisions more important than ever. This guide highlights the best low-rostered GW38 pickups based on projected minutes, role, matchup and fantasy scoring upside heading into the final day of the season.

For more GW38 prep, check out our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings, predicted lineups and fantasy EPL cheat sheets before locking in your moves.

Best Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (GW38 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Max Weiss, Burnley (1% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

Our two favorite teams to stream keeper face off against each other as Burnley host Wolves on (relegation) Championship Sunday. I lean Weiss since he's at home and started over Martin Dubravka last game, but if you've learned one thing from this article it should be that goalkeeper is the hardest position to predict. Go with whoever you want, there are plenty of options available including Jose Sa on the other side of the matchup, Karl Darlow against West Ham, Mads Hermansen against Leeds or Giorgi Mamardashvili against Brentford if Alisson remains out.

Defender Waiver Wire Pickups (GW38 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Timothy Castagne, Fulham (18% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper)

Castagne has been excellent to close the season during Kenny Tete's absence with five double-digit efforts across his last seven starts, including a 16-point performance this past weekend at Wolves. Castagne hasn't had a goal involvement this season, yet he's a consistent source of points via chance creation, crosses, tackles and clearances. I hope you picked him up weeks ago, but if not, he's a strong stream in a home clash against Newcastle to end the season.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Jaka Bijol, Leeds (29% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper)

Bijol lacks the same creative and attacking flair that Castagne possesses, but he's also on an excellent run of form with totals of 11, 9.5 and 14.25 over his last three league starts. There was a clean sheet and an assist over those three matches, but Bijol is primarily generating points from clearances, combining for a whopping 31 over his last three starts. An away trip to West Ham is not one to fear for the defender.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW38)

Merlin Rohl, Everton (4% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

Rohl has made three straight starts and finally had a breakout effort on Sunday as he scored a goal en route to a 16.5-point performance. It was his first Premier League goal involvement after moving to the league from Freiburg in the summer and while Rohl has never posted an impressive goal involvement total, he's capable of taking a shot and creating a chance while also making tackles in his role on the right side of attacking midfield for the Toffees. Rohl and company head to Spurs on Championship Sunday.

Jacob Ramsey, Newcastle (12% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper)

Ramsey has assists in two straight matches, scoring 14 and nine points in those games. The question with Ramsey is playing time, as he's started just once over his last three appearances. On the plus side, Joelinton has already been ruled out, and with Sandro Tonali dealing with a hamstring issue, it'd be a surprise if Ramsey didn't make the XI again after going 90 in the win against West Ham.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW38)

Valentin Castellanos, West Ham (41% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper)

Despite falling 3-1 to Newcastle at the weekend, Castellanos was one of the top scoring forwards at 20.5 points after scoring a goal and firing eight shots from the bench. That included a ridiculous chip over Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. It was the forward's first goal since April 10, but he's ripped 15 shots over his last three starts. With West Ham in need of three points, it's likely the Hammers will again be pushing a good portion of Sunday's games.

Will Osula, Newcastle (45% Fantrax, 24% Sleeper)

On the flip side of that matchup was Osula who outdid Castellanos by netting a brace while scoring 25 points in the victory. Osula is another player who has been a league winner down the stretch as he's made six consecutive starts at forward for his club and scored in double figures in four of the six matches. Osula will look to remain in form at Fulham on Championship Sunday as he's got three goals from 11 shots over his last three matches.

Final Thoughts

Championship Sunday is one of the most volatile slates of the fantasy EPL season, making proactive waiver wire moves even more valuable.

Prioritising projected starters, motivated teams and players with secure attacking roles is critical, especially with rotation impacting several clubs on the final day. In Fantrax and Sleeper formats, one well-timed pickup can still decide a championship.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 38

Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Rankings