Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Blank Gameweek 34
Welcome to RotoWire's Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings for the Premier League. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted lineups, form and upcoming fixtures.
The player pool is pulled directly from our predicted lineups, giving you an up-to-date view of the top fantasy options across all positions. These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings can be used to guide lineup decisions, waiver moves and overall squad planning for Gameweek 34.
Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures. Thirteen teams are without a game, so prioritising players from active sides is essential across both Fantrax and Sleeper formats. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stand out as the teams to target this week.
Premier League GW34 Fixtures (ET)
- 3:00 pm: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest
- 7:30 am: Fulham vs. Aston Villa
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: West Ham United vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 12:30 pm: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
- 3:00 pm: Manchester United vs. Brentford
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Player Rankings
Below are the full Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixture difficulty. Use these rankings to identify the best Premier League picks across all positions for Fantrax and Sleeper formats in Blank Gameweek 34.
|Overall Rank
|Pos Rank
|Floor Rank
|Pos Floor Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|15.06
|10.45
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|13.95
|9.78
|3
|1
|58
|8
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT at WOL
|F
|13.40
|6.43
|4
|2
|6
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|13.38
|8.40
|5
|3
|21
|18
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|12.17
|7.35
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|12.04
|8.77
|7
|3
|52
|7
|Kai Havertz
|ARS v. NEW
|F
|11.77
|6.56
|8
|5
|5
|5
|Xavi Simons
|TOT at WOL
|M
|11.67
|8.49
|9
|6
|12
|10
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|11.34
|7.93
|10
|7
|4
|4
|Amad Diallo
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|11.19
|8.59
|11
|1
|23
|3
|Pedro Porro
|TOT at WOL
|D
|11.06
|7.32
|12
|8
|19
|16
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE at WHU
|M
|10.92
|7.52
|13
|9
|36
|29
|Harry Wilson
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|10.67
|6.96
|14
|10
|29
|25
|Eberechi Eze
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|10.61
|7.10
|15
|4
|62
|10
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL v. AVL
|F
|10.57
|6.30
|16
|2
|18
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|10.48
|7.54
|17
|5
|31
|2
|Noni Madueke
|ARS v. NEW
|F
|10.47
|7.00
|18
|11
|7
|6
|Declan Rice
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|10.30
|8.34
|19
|6
|68
|12
|Igor Thiago
|BRE at MUN
|F
|10.27
|6.11
|20
|7
|42
|4
|Samuel Chukwueze
|FUL v. AVL
|F
|10.11
|6.79
|21
|8
|79
|14
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL at FUL
|F
|10.01
|5.81
|22
|9
|69
|13
|Beto
|EVE at WHU
|F
|9.97
|6.10
|23
|12
|8
|7
|Omari Hutchinson
|NFO at SUN
|M
|9.91
|8.34
|24
|3
|11
|1
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|9.91
|7.94
|25
|10
|66
|11
|Benjamin Sesko
|MUN v. BRE
|F
|9.90
|6.14
|26
|11
|47
|6
|Mathys Tel
|TOT at WOL
|F
|9.87
|6.62
|27
|12
|61
|9
|Morgan Rogers
|AVL at FUL
|F
|9.87
|6.32
|28
|13
|80
|15
|Alexander Isak
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|9.86
|5.80
|29
|13
|14
|12
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO at SUN
|M
|9.83
|7.72
|30
|14
|20
|17
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE at MUN
|M
|9.79
|7.51
|31
|15
|28
|24
|Kevin Schade
|BRE at MUN
|M
|9.78
|7.13
|32
|16
|53
|37
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE at WHU
|M
|9.78
|6.55
|33
|17
|17
|15
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|9.71
|7.68
|34
|4
|71
|13
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|9.64
|6.07
|35
|5
|34
|5
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|9.59
|6.98
|36
|14
|87
|17
|Igor Jesus
|NFO at SUN
|F
|9.56
|5.69
|37
|18
|32
|26
|Mateus Mane
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|9.56
|6.99
|38
|19
|22
|19
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT at WOL
|M
|9.53
|7.34
|39
|15
|103
|19
|Chris Wood
|NFO at SUN
|F
|9.48
|5.24
|40
|20
|25
|21
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY at LIV
|M
|9.46
|7.26
|41
|21
|15
|13
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|9.45
|7.71
|42
|16
|37
|3
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN v. BRE
|F
|9.44
|6.93
|43
|6
|46
|8
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|9.33
|6.63
|44
|22
|16
|14
|Youri Tielemans
|AVL at FUL
|M
|9.25
|7.69
|45
|7
|30
|4
|Nordi Mukiele
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|9.16
|7.06
|46
|8
|89
|19
|Gabriel
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|9.12
|5.58
|47
|23
|10
|9
|James Garner
|EVE at WHU
|M
|9.11
|7.95
|48
|9
|82
|17
|Ben White
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|8.98
|5.79
|49
|17
|94
|18
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY at LIV
|F
|8.93
|5.40
|50
|10
|45
|7
|Neco Williams
|NFO at SUN
|D
|8.86
|6.72
|51
|11
|54
|10
|Harry Maguire
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|8.77
|6.54
|52
|12
|65
|12
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|8.67
|6.18
|53
|24
|38
|30
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE at WHU
|M
|8.64
|6.86
|54
|25
|9
|8
|Elliot Anderson
|NFO at SUN
|M
|8.64
|8.08
|55
|26
|13
|11
|Casemiro
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|8.63
|7.74
|56
|27
|50
|35
|Crysencio Summerville
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|8.59
|6.60
|57
|28
|26
|22
|Mateus Fernandes
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|8.59
|7.25
|58
|18
|83
|16
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE at MUN
|F
|8.57
|5.77
|59
|29
|67
|44
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|8.43
|6.13
|60
|13
|55
|11
|Kevin Danso
|TOT at WOL
|D
|8.37
|6.52
|61
|30
|24
|20
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|8.28
|7.32
|62
|14
|90
|20
|Piero Hincapie
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|8.28
|5.51
|63
|19
|43
|5
|Pablo Felipe
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|8.22
|6.76
|64
|31
|40
|32
|Martin Zubimendi
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|8.22
|6.82
|65
|15
|49
|9
|James Tarkowski
|EVE at WHU
|D
|8.18
|6.60
|66
|16
|44
|6
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|8.18
|6.75
|67
|32
|41
|33
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|8.07
|6.82
|68
|17
|72
|14
|Murillo
|NFO at SUN
|D
|8.05
|6.01
|69
|33
|27
|23
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|8.02
|7.21
|70
|34
|86
|53
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL at FUL
|M
|8.01
|5.70
|71
|20
|120
|21
|Will Osula
|NEW at ARS
|F
|7.98
|4.67
|72
|21
|126
|23
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN v. NFO
|F
|7.79
|4.45
|73
|35
|76
|49
|John McGinn
|AVL at FUL
|M
|7.77
|5.88
|74
|18
|92
|21
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO at SUN
|D
|7.73
|5.43
|75
|36
|97
|55
|Rodrigo Gomes
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|7.65
|5.38
|76
|19
|81
|16
|Michael Keane
|EVE at WHU
|D
|7.64
|5.79
|77
|37
|35
|28
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|7.62
|6.98
|78
|20
|109
|34
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT at WOL
|D
|7.61
|5.14
|79
|22
|121
|22
|Taty Castellanos
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|7.60
|4.66
|80
|21
|117
|39
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT at WOL
|D
|7.55
|4.75
|81
|22
|99
|26
|Ola Aina
|NFO at SUN
|D
|7.55
|5.31
|82
|23
|113
|20
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY at LIV
|F
|7.44
|4.94
|83
|38
|111
|58
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW at ARS
|M
|7.41
|5.07
|84
|23
|96
|24
|Lucas Digne
|AVL at FUL
|D
|7.39
|5.38
|85
|39
|60
|41
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|7.35
|6.37
|86
|40
|51
|36
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT at WOL
|M
|7.20
|6.56
|87
|24
|102
|29
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|7.19
|5.30
|88
|24
|133
|24
|Adam Armstrong
|WOL v. TOT
|F
|7.18
|4.32
|89
|41
|70
|45
|Lewis Miley
|NEW at ARS
|M
|7.18
|6.08
|90
|42
|56
|38
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO at SUN
|M
|7.10
|6.47
|91
|25
|125
|42
|William Saliba
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|7.07
|4.47
|92
|43
|33
|27
|Joao Gomes
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|7.04
|6.99
|93
|26
|78
|15
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|7.04
|5.84
|94
|27
|107
|32
|Luke Shaw
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|7.02
|5.17
|95
|44
|57
|39
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE at MUN
|M
|6.99
|6.44
|96
|28
|112
|35
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY at LIV
|D
|6.97
|4.95
|97
|29
|93
|22
|Nathan Collins
|BRE at MUN
|D
|6.92
|5.43
|98
|30
|95
|23
|Trai Hume
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|6.84
|5.39
|99
|45
|64
|43
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE at WHU
|M
|6.83
|6.26
|100
|46
|119
|59
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW at ARS
|M
|6.82
|4.71
|101
|31
|105
|30
|Ayden Heaven
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|6.76
|5.18
|102
|32
|98
|25
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|6.67
|5.35
|103
|47
|110
|57
|Habib Diarra
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|6.64
|5.11
|104
|33
|114
|36
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE at WHU
|D
|6.60
|4.84
|105
|34
|88
|18
|Joachim Andersen
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|6.57
|5.64
|106
|48
|39
|31
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|6.55
|6.86
|107
|49
|75
|48
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE at MUN
|M
|6.50
|5.95
|108
|35
|100
|27
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE at MUN
|D
|6.47
|5.31
|109
|50
|73
|46
|Yves Bissouma
|TOT at WOL
|M
|6.46
|5.98
|110
|36
|116
|38
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE at WHU
|D
|6.43
|4.76
|111
|37
|106
|31
|Axel Disasi
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|6.43
|5.17
|112
|38
|122
|41
|Matty Cash
|AVL at FUL
|D
|6.41
|4.50
|113
|51
|48
|34
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY at LIV
|M
|6.38
|6.60
|114
|52
|63
|42
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY at LIV
|M
|6.28
|6.26
|115
|39
|101
|28
|Reinildo
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|6.24
|5.30
|116
|1
|136
|2
|Robin Roefs
|SUN v. NFO
|G
|6.15
|4.23
|117
|53
|59
|40
|Andre
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|6.13
|6.37
|118
|40
|108
|33
|Michael Kayode
|BRE at MUN
|D
|6.10
|5.17
|119
|2
|124
|1
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE at MUN
|G
|6.09
|4.49
|120
|41
|137
|51
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|6.08
|4.18
|121
|54
|104
|56
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW at ARS
|M
|6.07
|5.19
|122
|55
|91
|54
|Amadou Onana
|AVL at FUL
|M
|6.02
|5.50
|123
|42
|129
|45
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|5.98
|4.39
|124
|56
|84
|51
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW at ARS
|M
|5.94
|5.75
|125
|3
|145
|5
|Freddie Woodman
|LIV v. CRY
|G
|5.85
|2.98
|126
|43
|118
|40
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW at ARS
|D
|5.83
|4.75
|127
|57
|74
|47
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE at MUN
|M
|5.82
|5.95
|128
|58
|85
|52
|Tom Cairney
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|5.68
|5.73
|129
|4
|142
|4
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT at WOL
|G
|5.64
|3.19
|130
|59
|77
|50
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|5.58
|5.86
|131
|60
|123
|60
|Chris Rigg
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|5.48
|4.49
|132
|44
|132
|48
|Sven Botman
|NEW at ARS
|D
|5.45
|4.33
|133
|45
|134
|49
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|5.31
|4.25
|134
|46
|131
|47
|Santi Bueno
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|5.30
|4.34
|135
|47
|115
|37
|Toti Gomes
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|5.28
|4.84
|136
|48
|128
|44
|Maxence Lacroix
|CRY at LIV
|D
|5.10
|4.42
|137
|49
|135
|50
|Ladislav Krejci
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|5.00
|4.25
|138
|50
|127
|43
|Chris Richards
|CRY at LIV
|D
|4.98
|4.44
|139
|51
|140
|53
|Pau Torres
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.97
|3.39
|140
|52
|141
|54
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY at LIV
|D
|4.92
|3.38
|141
|5
|149
|9
|Matz Sels
|NFO at SUN
|G
|4.92
|2.54
|142
|53
|143
|55
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.79
|3.18
|143
|54
|139
|52
|Lewis Hall
|NEW at ARS
|D
|4.78
|3.75
|144
|6
|138
|3
|Dean Henderson
|CRY at LIV
|G
|4.77
|4.05
|145
|55
|130
|46
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY at LIV
|D
|4.61
|4.37
|146
|7
|146
|6
|Bernd Leno
|FUL v. AVL
|G
|4.40
|2.87
|147
|56
|144
|56
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW at ARS
|D
|4.37
|3.11
|148
|8
|151
|11
|Senne Lammens
|MUN v. BRE
|G
|4.16
|1.85
|149
|9
|154
|14
|David Raya
|ARS v. NEW
|G
|4.12
|1.25
|150
|10
|147
|7
|Daniel Bentley
|WOL v. TOT
|G
|3.83
|2.80
|151
|11
|150
|10
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL at FUL
|G
|3.80
|2.18
|152
|12
|153
|13
|Mads Hermansen
|WHU v. EVE
|G
|3.62
|1.80
|153
|13
|148
|8
|Aaron Ramsdale
|NEW at ARS
|G
|3.59
|2.79
|154
|14
|152
|12
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE at WHU
|G
|3.40
|1.81