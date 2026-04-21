Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 rankings: Premier League player tiers for every position. Who to start, add and avoid in Blank Gameweek 34 with only seven fixtures.

Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Blank Gameweek 34

Welcome to RotoWire's Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings for the Premier League. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted lineups, form and upcoming fixtures.

The player pool is pulled directly from our predicted lineups, giving you an up-to-date view of the top fantasy options across all positions. These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings can be used to guide lineup decisions, waiver moves and overall squad planning for Gameweek 34.

Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures. Thirteen teams are without a game, so prioritising players from active sides is essential across both Fantrax and Sleeper formats. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stand out as the teams to target this week.

Premier League GW34 Fixtures (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Stats

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Player Rankings

Below are the full Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixture difficulty. Use these rankings to identify the best Premier League picks across all positions for Fantrax and Sleeper formats in Blank Gameweek 34.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 34

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Rankings