Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 rankings: Premier League player tiers for every position. Who to start, add and avoid in Blank Gameweek 34 with only seven fixtures.
April 21, 2026
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
April 21, 2026
Fantasy Premier League Rankings

Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Blank Gameweek 34

Welcome to RotoWire's Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings for the Premier League. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted lineups, form and upcoming fixtures.

The player pool is pulled directly from our predicted lineups, giving you an up-to-date view of the top fantasy options across all positions. These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings can be used to guide lineup decisions, waiver moves and overall squad planning for Gameweek 34.

Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures. Thirteen teams are without a game, so prioritising players from active sides is essential across both Fantrax and Sleeper formats. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stand out as the teams to target this week.

Premier League GW34 Fixtures (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Stats

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Player Rankings

Below are the full Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixture difficulty. Use these rankings to identify the best Premier League picks across all positions for Fantrax and Sleeper formats in Blank Gameweek 34.

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerMatchupPosPtsFloor
1111Bruno FernandesMUN v. BREM15.0610.45
2222Dominik SzoboszlaiLIV v. CRYM13.959.78
31588Dominic SolankeTOT at WOLF13.406.43
4261Mohamed SalahLIV v. CRYF13.388.40
532118Jarrod BowenWHU v. EVEM12.177.35
6433Florian WirtzLIV v. CRYM12.048.77
73527Kai HavertzARS v. NEWF11.776.56
8555Xavi SimonsTOT at WOLM11.678.49
961210Martin OdegaardARS v. NEWM11.347.93
10744Amad DialloMUN v. BREM11.198.59
111233Pedro PorroTOT at WOLD11.067.32
1281916Iliman NdiayeEVE at WHUM10.927.52
1393629Harry WilsonFUL v. AVLM10.676.96
14102925Eberechi EzeARS v. NEWM10.617.10
1546210Rodrigo MunizFUL v. AVLF10.576.30
162182Virgil van DijkLIV v. CRYD10.487.54
175312Noni MaduekeARS v. NEWF10.477.00
181176Declan RiceARS v. NEWM10.308.34
1966812Igor ThiagoBRE at MUNF10.276.11
207424Samuel ChukwuezeFUL v. AVLF10.116.79
2187914Ollie WatkinsAVL at FULF10.015.81
2296913BetoEVE at WHUF9.976.10
231287Omari HutchinsonNFO at SUNM9.918.34
243111Daniel BallardSUN v. NFOD9.917.94
25106611Benjamin SeskoMUN v. BREF9.906.14
2611476Mathys TelTOT at WOLF9.876.62
2712619Morgan RogersAVL at FULF9.876.32
28138015Alexander IsakLIV v. CRYF9.865.80
29131412Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFO at SUNM9.837.72
30142017Mikkel DamsgaardBRE at MUNM9.797.51
31152824Kevin SchadeBRE at MUNM9.787.13
32165337Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVE at WHUM9.786.55
33171715Enzo Le FeeSUN v. NFOM9.717.68
3447113Jeremie FrimpongLIV v. CRYD9.646.07
355345Ibrahima KonateLIV v. CRYD9.596.98
36148717Igor JesusNFO at SUNF9.565.69
37183226Mateus ManeWOL v. TOTM9.566.99
38192219Conor GallagherTOT at WOLM9.537.34
391510319Chris WoodNFO at SUNF9.485.24
40202521Yeremy PinoCRY at LIVM9.467.26
41211513Alexis Mac AllisterLIV v. CRYM9.457.71
4216373Matheus CunhaMUN v. BREF9.446.93
436468Milos KerkezLIV v. CRYD9.336.63
44221614Youri TielemansAVL at FULM9.257.69
457304Nordi MukieleSUN v. NFOD9.167.06
4688919GabrielARS v. NEWD9.125.58
4723109James GarnerEVE at WHUM9.117.95
4898217Ben WhiteARS v. NEWD8.985.79
49179418Jean-Philippe MatetaCRY at LIVF8.935.40
5010457Neco WilliamsNFO at SUND8.866.72
51115410Harry MaguireMUN v. BRED8.776.54
52126512Diogo DalotMUN v. BRED8.676.18
53243830Dwight McNeilEVE at WHUM8.646.86
542598Elliot AndersonNFO at SUNM8.648.08
55261311CasemiroMUN v. BREM8.637.74
56275035Crysencio SummervilleWHU v. EVEM8.596.60
57282622Mateus FernandesWHU v. EVEM8.597.25
58188316Dango OuattaraBRE at MUNF8.575.77
59296744Emile Smith RoweFUL v. AVLM8.436.13
60135511Kevin DansoTOT at WOLD8.376.52
61302420Ryan GravenberchLIV v. CRYM8.287.32
62149020Piero HincapieARS v. NEWD8.285.51
6319435Pablo FelipeWHU v. EVEF8.226.76
64314032Martin ZubimendiARS v. NEWM8.226.82
6515499James TarkowskiEVE at WHUD8.186.60
6616446Antonee RobinsonFUL v. AVLD8.186.75
67324133Tomas SoucekWHU v. EVEM8.076.82
68177214MurilloNFO at SUND8.056.01
69332723Granit XhakaSUN v. NFOM8.027.21
70348653Emiliano BuendiaAVL at FULM8.015.70
712012021Will OsulaNEW at ARSF7.984.67
722112623Brian BrobbeySUN v. NFOF7.794.45
73357649John McGinnAVL at FULM7.775.88
74189221Nikola MilenkovicNFO at SUND7.735.43
75369755Rodrigo GomesWOL v. TOTM7.655.38
76198116Michael KeaneEVE at WHUD7.645.79
77373528Kobbie MainooMUN v. BREM7.626.98
782010934Destiny UdogieTOT at WOLD7.615.14
792212122Taty CastellanosWHU v. EVEF7.604.66
802111739Micky van de VenTOT at WOLD7.554.75
81229926Ola AinaNFO at SUND7.555.31
822311320Ismaila SarrCRY at LIVF7.444.94
833811158Harvey BarnesNEW at ARSM7.415.07
84239624Lucas DigneAVL at FULD7.395.38
85396041El Hadji Malick DioufWHU v. EVEM7.356.37
86405136Rodrigo BentancurTOT at WOLM7.206.56
872410229Hugo BuenoWOL v. TOTD7.195.30
882413324Adam ArmstrongWOL v. TOTF7.184.32
89417045Lewis MileyNEW at ARSM7.186.08
90425638Ibrahim SangareNFO at SUNM7.106.47
912512542William SalibaARS v. NEWD7.074.47
92433327Joao GomesWOL v. TOTM7.046.99
93267815Konstantinos MavropanosWHU v. EVED7.045.84
942710732Luke ShawMUN v. BRED7.025.17
95445739Mathias JensenBRE at MUNM6.996.44
962811235Daniel MunozCRY at LIVD6.974.95
97299322Nathan CollinsBRE at MUND6.925.43
98309523Trai HumeSUN v. NFOD6.845.39
99456443Idrissa GueyeEVE at WHUM6.836.26
1004611959Jacob MurphyNEW at ARSM6.824.71
1013110530Ayden HeavenMUN v. BRED6.765.18
102329825Timothy CastagneFUL v. AVLD6.675.35
1034711057Habib DiarraSUN v. NFOM6.645.11
1043311436Vitaliy MykolenkoEVE at WHUD6.604.84
105348818Joachim AndersenFUL v. AVLD6.575.64
106483931Sasa LukicFUL v. AVLM6.556.86
107497548Keane Lewis-PotterBRE at MUNM6.505.95
1083510027Sepp van den BergBRE at MUND6.475.31
109507346Yves BissoumaTOT at WOLM6.465.98
1103611638Jake O'BrienEVE at WHUD6.434.76
1113710631Axel DisasiWHU v. EVED6.435.17
1123812241Matty CashAVL at FULD6.414.50
113514834Jefferson LermaCRY at LIVM6.386.60
114526342Daichi KamadaCRY at LIVM6.286.26
1153910128ReinildoSUN v. NFOD6.245.30
11611362Robin RoefsSUN v. NFOG6.154.23
117535940AndreWOL v. TOTM6.136.37
1184010833Michael KayodeBRE at MUND6.105.17
11921241Caoimhin KelleherBRE at MUNG6.094.49
1204113751Kyle Walker-PetersWHU v. EVED6.084.18
1215410456Bruno GuimaraesNEW at ARSM6.075.19
122559154Amadou OnanaAVL at FULM6.025.50
1234212945Jackson TchatchouaWOL v. TOTD5.984.39
124568451Sandro TonaliNEW at ARSM5.945.75
12531455Freddie WoodmanLIV v. CRYG5.852.98
1264311840Malick ThiawNEW at ARSD5.834.75
127577447Yehor YarmolyukBRE at MUNM5.825.95
128588552Tom CairneyFUL v. AVLM5.685.73
12941424Antonin KinskyTOT at WOLG5.643.19
130597750Noah SadikiSUN v. NFOM5.585.86
1316012360Chris RiggSUN v. NFOM5.484.49
1324413248Sven BotmanNEW at ARSD5.454.33
1334513449Calvin BasseyFUL v. AVLD5.314.25
1344613147Santi BuenoWOL v. TOTD5.304.34
1354711537Toti GomesWOL v. TOTD5.284.84
1364812844Maxence LacroixCRY at LIVD5.104.42
1374913550Ladislav KrejciWOL v. TOTD5.004.25
1385012743Chris RichardsCRY at LIVD4.984.44
1395114053Pau TorresAVL at FULD4.973.39
1405214154Tyrick MitchellCRY at LIVD4.923.38
14151499Matz SelsNFO at SUNG4.922.54
1425314355Ezri KonsaAVL at FULD4.793.18
1435413952Lewis HallNEW at ARSD4.783.75
14461383Dean HendersonCRY at LIVG4.774.05
1455513046Jaydee CanvotCRY at LIVD4.614.37
14671466Bernd LenoFUL v. AVLG4.402.87
1475614456Kieran TrippierNEW at ARSD4.373.11
148815111Senne LammensMUN v. BREG4.161.85
149915414David RayaARS v. NEWG4.121.25
150101477Daniel BentleyWOL v. TOTG3.832.80
1511115010Emiliano MartinezAVL at FULG3.802.18
1521215313Mads HermansenWHU v. EVEG3.621.80
153131488Aaron RamsdaleNEW at ARSG3.592.79
1541415212Jordan PickfordEVE at WHUG3.401.81

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 34

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Rankings

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Injury News

Premier League GW34 Predicted Lineups

Premier League GW34 Best Upcoming Fixtures

Premier League GW34 Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickup

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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