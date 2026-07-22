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Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season

Updated Fantrax and Sleeper Premier League rankings for the 2026/27 fantasy season. Top 400 EPL players, draft rankings, projections and fantasy values updated daily.
July 22, 2026
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
July 22, 2026
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
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Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season

Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland headline the latest Fantrax and Sleeper Premier League rankings for the 2026/27 fantasy season, but league-winning value can be found throughout the draft board.

These Top 400 rankings are updated throughout the preseason as transfers, injuries and projected playing time change. Whether you're preparing for a Fantrax draft, a Sleeper league or simply comparing player values, this page will continue to evolve right up until the Premier League season kicks off.

Looking for sleepers, draft values or positional rankings? These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings include more than 400 Premier League players and will be updated daily throughout preseason to reflect the latest transfer news, injuries and projected starting lineups.

  • Players are ranked as if they will remain with their current clubs all season. Anyone whose transfer is still unresolved is often assigned zero projections until the move is finalized, as their fantasy value can change dramatically based on their destination.
  • Rankings are based on my season-long projections for standard-scoring Fantrax and Sleeper leagues and are updated regularly to reflect transfers, injuries and expected playing time. When players qualify at multiple positions, rankings use a single positional eligibility.
  • The PP/90 (points per 90 minutes) column is the best way to compare players on a per-match basis when they are projected to start.
  • Player positions occasionally change on Fantrax and Sleeper without notice. If you spot an incorrect position, let me know.

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to season opener)

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Bookmark this page and check back throughout preseason, as player rankings will change frequently following transfers, injuries and preseason performances.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Bounce-Back Candidates

Nobody's stock moves more than the guys coming off a lost season. Each of these five barely registered last year, and if they can stay healthy, are assumed to have big roles in the 2026/27 season. The draft room anchors on last year's finish, so this is where you land a starter at a discount.

James Maddison (Tottenham): Maddison ruptured his ACL in preseason and lost basically the whole campaign, so he's a ghost on last season's leaderboard. He returned late in the campaign, so he should have a full preseason of work to get ready. His role could be different under Roberto De Zerbi, but he's still expected to be plenty important.

Alexander Isak (Liverpool): His move to Liverpool dragged out to deadline day and the debut half-season never got going. With Hugo Ekitike out most of the season, it's a perfect time for Isak to live up to the price. When Andoni Iraola was at Bournemouth, forwards thrived, namely Dominic Solanke, so the opportunity will be there for Isak in a new Liverpool system.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal): Havertz needed surgery after the opening weekend and kept breaking down, so there's not much to take away. It remains to be seen where he fits in this Arsenal side, whether as the striker ahead of Viktor Gyokeres or behind him, but he's viewed as a key piece in the team when healthy.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton): Branthwaite lost his season to a nagging hamstring injury that needed surgery, then a second one late on. That's rotten luck, not decline. As long as Everton keep him, he'll be in the XI almost every game and similar to James Tarkowski, can be a cheap, defensive option in fantasy.

Levi Colwill (Chelsea): He tore his ACL in training before the season even started, wiping out the year for what had been Chelsea's most-used defender the season prior. He returned before the season ended, so he should be set for the new campaign in his usual role under a new manager.

Best Draft Values (Based on Early ADP)

These steals are based on early ADP numbers, and most of them are related to last season's injuries or a new spot in the team. Ranks and ADP move daily, so no numbers here, just the read.

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham): I have him as a top-tier striker and the draft room is letting him slide outside the early rounds. My assumption is that he'll get a chance to win the striker role in every game without Raul Jimenez around. It's unclear how manager Alvaro Arbeloa views the situation, but unless they sign a high-end option, Muniz will get his chances in this team.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham): One of the safest sources of midfield minutes and creativity in the league, Iwobi has been one of the more consistent players the past few seasons. Nobody's excited to draft him, which is exactly why he's a value.

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): Drafters are fading him on age and what he did last season. There's a chance he doesn't win back his starting spot and Igor Jesus is the guy going forward, but I'm not sure I'm there yet. Even at 34 years old, I think Wood is an interesting risk at forward.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool): Mac Allister wasn't amazing last season, but he remains in the XI and usually sneaks around the box for shots and goal opportunities. Similar to Iwobi, not many people will seek him out, but he's consistent at what he does.

Nathan Collins (Brentford): The kind of every-minute defender who chips in at set pieces and wins you weeks cheaply. Defenders like this are always underdrafted, and Collins is one of the late-round options who can get you points a few different ways.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerTeamPosPtsFloorPP/90
1111Bruno FernandesMUNM449.74325.0414.46
21405Erling HaalandMCIF434.53202.5914.48
3222Bukayo SakaARSM419.14292.9415.72
4366Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM394.05263.5111.82
5433Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVM356.89281.3010.71
6544Jeremy DokuMCIM351.25268.4914.37
7281Matheus CunhaMUNF344.32239.1011.92
838914Ollie WatkinsAVLF335.05171.0811.60
94486Igor ThiagoBREF330.00195.1110.61
105384Antoine SemenyoMCIF329.46205.0814.12
116192Cody GakpoLIVF326.27222.1013.35
1262520Rayan CherkiMCIM315.07215.6515.75
1376610Joao PedroCHEF313.85184.6611.30
1473126Cole PalmerCHEM312.12207.9012.77
158108Alex IwobiFULM305.60238.4710.19
168333Bryan MbeumoMUNF305.54206.7511.46
1792015Florian WirtzLIVM304.49221.4711.42
181112James TarkowskiEVED303.35236.909.75
199629Rodrigo MunizFULF300.31186.1712.29
201077Declan RiceARSM298.50244.229.59
2125211Daniel MunozCRYD292.95193.119.42
223183Neco WilliamsNFOD292.55225.528.23
23114130Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEM291.12198.949.36
244345Virgil van DijkLIVD290.60206.518.72
25591James HillBOUD289.85238.599.32
266324Adrien TruffertBOUD289.44207.018.14
2777818GabrielARSD288.55177.029.27
281255James GarnerEVEM287.71266.938.09
29132823John McGinnAVLM283.68212.049.12
30141411Yankuba MintehBHAM283.37231.6910.63
311010219Benjamin SeskoMUNF280.90161.4111.49
32151613Marcus TavernierBOUM280.13228.2510.08
33162116Enzo Le FeeSUNM277.73221.228.93
3411618RayanBOUF276.19186.5810.36
35175838Morgan RogersCHEM274.09187.8510.28
368396Maxence LacroixCRYD274.08203.387.71
37183527Iliman NdiayeEVEM274.05206.419.49
381215324Chris WoodNFOF273.78141.4711.20
39911228Matheus NunesMCID271.16157.378.72
401014138Nico O'ReillyMCID271.04146.579.38
41192419Diego GomezBHAM269.59217.668.99
42201512Mohamed BelloumiHULM264.93230.5713.25
43138713Dominic Calvert-LewinLEEF264.68171.308.51
4411458Malick ThiawNEWD260.85196.367.83
4512479Pedro PorroTOTD259.94195.498.36
46212924Bruno GuimaraesNEWM257.69210.048.92
47221714Anton StachLEEM257.50226.269.27
48232217Ryan GravenberchLIVM254.50220.507.64
49146811Oliver McBurnieHULF254.02181.1510.39
50157012Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOF253.38180.7611.40
51242318Pascal GrossBHAM253.22220.499.12
52252621Enzo FernandezCHEM252.47213.489.47
53268550Martin OdegaardARSM251.91171.7511.34
54274332Amad DialloMUNM251.89197.0910.30
5513447Michael KayodeBRED251.58196.727.08
56283025Youri TielemansMUNM250.88210.029.41
57145110Antonee RobinsonFULD250.66193.489.40
58155312Jake O'BrienEVED248.67191.796.99
59166013Nordi MukieleSUND248.21187.497.98
60169517Kevin SchadeBREF247.23168.0210.11
612910758Ismaila SarrCRYM246.33160.618.53
62179826Marc GuehiMCID245.87165.809.22
63304231Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM242.98198.948.41
64311310Matt GrimesCOVM242.66233.587.28
651551Robin RoefsSUNG241.98188.776.37
66327947Emiliano BuendiaAVLM241.71176.779.89
67188120Ian MaatsenAVLD239.88175.638.64
681912332Riccardo CalafioriARSD239.76154.7310.28
69208622Vitaliy MykolenkoEVED238.17171.737.14
70339352James MaddisonTOTM237.40168.5611.87
71223320David RayaARSG237.38101.296.25
722116749Jurrien TimberARSD236.75134.389.69
7331033Caoimhin KelleherBREG234.97161.396.18
74228421Jarrad BranthwaiteEVED233.77172.248.77
75237417Nathan CollinsBRED232.45178.776.97
76416313Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIG232.41138.306.12
7734129Alex ScottBOUM232.12233.717.46
7817507KevinFULF231.39193.9911.57
7951105Djordje PetrovicBOUG231.37159.056.09
801818329Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF230.89126.9910.39
81355435Hayden HackneyEVEM230.54191.4810.37
821919534RicharlisonTOTF228.85120.9311.44
832014022Junior KroupiBOUF227.49146.889.31
84249725Chris RichardsCRYD227.06166.697.30
853612768Phil FodenMCIM226.62152.2411.33
86614810Dean HendersonCRYG223.72143.845.89
8771116Nick PopeNEWG221.79157.955.84
88377746Kaoru MitomaBHAM220.73177.559.93
89815512Jordan PickfordEVEG220.58141.015.80
902516145Tyrick MitchellCRYD219.47138.396.58
91266915Omar AldereteSUND219.29181.057.05
922715141Milos KerkezLIVD219.10142.547.04
93286314Daniel BallardSUND218.70185.528.20
94383628Matt CrooksHULM218.10205.667.55
952117127Haji WrightCOVF217.43131.638.15
962222037Viktor GyokeresARSF217.24108.959.31
9791257Emiliano MartinezAVLG216.69152.685.70
982318430Will OsulaNEWF216.32126.6910.82
99249015Pedro NetoCHEF216.19170.9210.81
1002526044Alexander IsakLIVF215.1386.6210.76
1013912466Jack ClarkeIPSM215.01153.589.68
102299123Marcos SenesiTOTD213.40169.916.86
1033012934Nikola MilenkovicNFOD213.39150.916.00
1044011864Jaden PhilogeneIPSM213.17155.979.59
10510762Lucas PerriLEEG213.06177.915.61
1061117617AlissonLIVG212.77130.085.60
107269416Omari HutchinsonNFOF212.72168.1410.64
108121084Ben WilsonCOVG212.37160.495.59
109415737RodriMCIM212.16188.457.96
1102715725BetoEVEF211.87140.0411.22
111426742Liam MillarHULM211.30183.749.51
112433729Moises CaicedoCHEM210.11205.537.00
1134415077Jack HinshelwoodBHAM208.37143.517.81
114131359Robert SanchezCHEG208.36148.525.48
1152819635Kai HavertzARSF208.36120.5211.03
1164510959Ephron Mason-ClarkCOVM208.34159.649.38
117318019Bobby ThomasCOVD207.89175.767.20
1184610055Mikkel DamsgaardBREM207.67163.379.35
1193211729Jan Paul van HeckeTOTD207.23156.296.66
1201415211Matz SelsNFOG206.73142.315.44
121472722Ethan AmpaduLEEM206.03212.615.79
1223315642Ferdi KadiogluBHAD203.50140.676.54
123484934Granit XhakaSUNM203.00194.356.09
1242918531Dominic SolankeTOTF202.34126.289.11
125495636Adam WhartonCRYM202.27188.517.00
126505939Elliot AndersonMCIM202.20187.628.27
1273412030Diogo DalotMUND201.53155.536.98
1283512231MurilloNFOD200.89155.296.03
1293617953Piero HincapieARSD200.83127.8910.04
1303012120Noah OkaforLEEF200.35155.479.02
1313116426EvanilsonBOUF200.13136.937.20
132377316Liam KitchingCOVD199.99178.806.43
1333210118EstevaoCHEF199.33162.1011.21
1345110456Tatsuhiro SakamotoCOVM198.47161.298.12
1355214674Dango OuattaraBREM196.29144.538.83
1363816950Reece JamesCHED195.98133.178.82
1375314473Harry WilsonLEEM195.67145.608.00
1385411663Lewis MileyNEWM193.97156.437.94
1393913235Kenny TeteFULD193.64150.427.26
1405511360Mohammed KudusTOTM193.48157.309.67
1413314523Victor MunozLIVF193.44144.7110.88
1421517215Bart VerbruggenBHAG193.24131.365.09
1434014340Trai HumeSUND191.16145.695.73
144564633Regan SlaterHULM191.13195.956.14
1454117752Matty CashAVLD190.68129.386.13
1461616814Bernd LenoFULG190.57133.465.01
1475717080Emile Smith RoweFULM190.42132.008.57
1485817881Harvey BarnesNEWM190.22128.639.51
1494214239Sven BotmanNEWD189.91145.787.77
1505911461Yeremy PinoCRYM189.62157.077.76
1513419133Thierno BarryEVEF188.64123.059.99
1526015478Dejan KulusevskiTOTM188.24141.0610.59
1534313436Sepp van den BergBRED187.73149.607.04
1546110557Yasin AyariBHAM186.36161.096.99
155628248Boubacar KamaraAVLM186.18175.346.70
1563517328Georginio RutterBHAF185.70131.238.36
1574416648Ola AinaNFOD185.67135.486.43
158636541Tyler AdamsBOUM185.39184.816.95
1594516044Lewis HallNEWD185.28138.896.95
160646440Azor MatusiwaIPSM184.76185.475.94
1616520590Mikel MerinoARSM184.73116.4010.39
1623620136Brian BrobbeySUNF184.47117.386.39
163667143Ibrahim SangareNFOM183.24180.366.87
164679954Kobbie MainooMUNM183.08164.777.16
1651720718Senne LammensMUNG182.40115.114.80
166687244Joao GomesAVLM181.71179.936.54
1676913370Mathias JensenBREM181.53149.948.17
168708851JoelintonNEWM181.44171.147.42
1694618054Patrick DorguMUND181.43127.7910.21
1704716246Milan van EwijkCOVD180.64138.325.81
1713713721Dan NdoyeNFOF179.86147.808.09
1723823739Nick WoltemadeNEWF179.08100.338.95
1737121693Eberechi EzeARSM177.27110.609.97
174728349Ryan ChristieBOUM176.27174.527.93
1757318182Johan ManzambiAVLM174.36127.538.72
1764819057Malo GustoCHED173.54123.207.81
177747545Sander BergeFULM173.26178.565.57
1781820919Guglielmo VicarioTOTG172.95113.264.55
1794910627John EganHULD172.30161.075.54
1805012833Dara O'SheaIPSD172.04151.145.16
1815116547Joe RodonLEED171.69135.585.15
1825217451Bafode DiakiteBOUD171.69131.096.44
1835315943Pascal StruijkBHAD171.41139.506.43
184191318Christian WaltonIPSG170.71150.814.49
1855423279Josko GvardiolMCID169.89101.518.49
1867513872Jacob RamseyNEWM169.40147.507.62
1875513937Joachim AndersenFULD168.23147.255.82
188569224Charlie HughesHULD168.14169.865.04
1897611562Sandro TonaliTOTM165.13157.026.19
1903924540Igor JesusNFOF164.0096.249.22
1917715879Nilson AnguloSUNM163.80139.628.19
1927814976Mateus FernandesTOTM163.67143.847.37
1935722172Jeremie FrimpongLIVD163.21107.997.34
1947920288Jacob MurphyNEWM162.43116.6610.44
195809653Yehor YarmolyukBREM161.98167.105.61
1965823178Maxim De CuyperBHAD160.22101.778.01
1975919459Lisandro MartinezMUND159.90121.495.14
1986018255James JustinLEED158.98127.095.96
1996124885Ben WhiteARSD158.2994.7510.18
2006221870Jeremy JacquetLIVD157.79109.607.10
2014025041Danny WelbeckBHAF154.7194.158.70
2024118932Amine AdliBOUF154.51123.709.93
2038112667Sasa LukicFULM152.07152.316.84
2046318756Leif DavisIPSD151.93124.614.56
2056423580Ryan SessegnonFULD151.92100.669.77
2068219786Habib DiarraSUNM149.74119.685.62
2076522575Valentino LivramentoNEWD148.25104.435.56
2086620362Mats WiefferBHAD147.78116.638.31
2096719258Jay DasilvaCOVD147.27122.244.73
2106821366Calvin BasseyFULD146.34112.054.70
2118311965Daichi KamadaCRYM145.06155.585.44
2128413671Lewis CookBOUM144.78147.877.24
2134228251Hugo EkitikeLIVF143.7371.5812.94
2148520691Brenden AaronsonLEEM143.70116.107.19
2154327046Omar MarmoushMCIF142.9676.8212.87
2168618884Martin ZubimendiARSM142.62123.817.13
2178714775Tim IroegbunamEVEM142.20144.217.11
2186921064Kristoffer AjerBRED142.12113.126.40
2194422438Rio NgumohaLIVF141.40104.7715.91
2207021971Jaydee CanvotCRYD140.16109.567.01
2218820489Curtis JonesLIVM139.61116.626.98
2227121769Dan BurnNEWD139.52110.446.98
2237224082Jayden BogleLEED138.8598.964.46
2247322976Trevoh ChalobahCHED138.45102.556.23
2252017516Jack ButlandHULG137.99130.913.63
2267421568Jaka BijolLEED137.78111.376.20
2277526391William SalibaARSD137.4085.107.73
2288913069Noah SadikiSUNM137.26150.824.41
2297621265Tarik MuharemovicLEED137.19112.085.61
2304526645Ellis SimmsCOVF135.0780.5210.13
2319019385Ao TanakaLEEM134.73121.666.74
2329123999Jaidon AnthonyBREM134.1499.658.62
2337725787Conor BradleyLIVD133.6289.978.59
2347819960Gabriel GudmundssonLEED132.07118.254.57
23592241100Ross BarkleyAVLM132.0697.649.90
2367923077Luka VuskovicBHAD131.94101.857.42
2378026190Abdukodir KhusanovMCID131.0286.296.55
2389322694Victor TorpCOVM130.75104.269.81
2394628452Tammy AbrahamAVLF130.7469.0611.77
2409422896Justin KluivertBOUM130.53103.288.39
2418123881Levi ColwillCHED129.7499.896.49
2429519887Vitaly JaneltBREM127.90118.836.40
2439618683Frank OnyekaCOVM126.11125.437.09
2448220863Jacob GreavesIPSD125.99113.525.67
2458327495Ezri KonsaAVLD125.9676.583.78
2469723698Noni MaduekeARSM124.19100.3411.18
2478422273Luke ShawMUND123.63106.585.06
2488522374Ryan GilesHULD123.59105.244.28
2498621467Wesley FofanaCHED119.61111.545.98
2504725643EmersonnIPSF117.7891.146.63
2518725286Lewis DunkBHAD117.3993.545.28
2528820061Lewie CoyleHULD116.75117.954.04
2534827850Jorgen Strand LarsenCRYF116.4873.837.49
25498243102Nicolas DominguezNFOM115.5996.828.67
25599254106Marcelino NunezIPSM115.3391.867.41
256100242101Keane Lewis-PotterBREM112.9597.026.35
2574925142Loum TchaounaCOVF111.7893.736.29
2588925989Harry MaguireMUND111.5487.237.17
2599025888Leny YoroMUND110.6489.044.98
26010121192Rodrigo BentancurTOTM110.57112.986.22
2619127394Giovanni LeoniLIVD110.4576.727.10
2625028654Brandon Thomas-AsanteCOVF110.3868.529.93
2639228199Rayan Ait-NouriMCID107.6272.409.69
26410223497Andrey SantosMUNM106.88100.976.41
2659327696Michael KeaneEVED106.8476.299.62
266103262108Josh KingFULM106.6085.297.99
2675128553Evann GuessandAVLF105.5568.939.50
2685229658George HirstIPSF105.5365.356.78
2699424483ReinildoSUND105.3496.644.31
2705329557Lukas NmechaLEEF104.8165.509.43
2719528098Cristhian MosqueraARSD103.9673.067.80
27296297103Ruben DiasMCID103.7064.666.67
273104253105Oscar BobbFULM102.5792.549.23
2745427749Charalampos KostoulasBHAF102.0775.6315.31
2755529155AlyssonAVLF100.6966.7215.10
2769724784Jorrel HatoCHED100.2495.445.64
277105283113Gabriel MartinelliARSM100.0870.9111.26
27898293101Micky van de VenTOTD99.2666.014.47
2795627147Yoane WissaNEWF98.7476.776.35
28010622795Carlos BalebaBHAM97.88103.885.51
2819927997Djed SpenceTOTD97.4673.184.87
282100303105Oscar MinguezaCRYD97.2361.707.29
283107267110David BrooksBOUM96.5080.1610.86
2845729256Chemsdine TalbiSUNF95.7666.466.16
285108265109Conor GallagherTOTM95.4584.647.16
28610126492Semi AjayiHULD94.4285.045.31
287109275112Chris RiggSUNM93.7576.407.03
288110255107Myles Lewis-SkellyARSM92.8191.834.91
28910226893Darnell FurlongIPSD91.6879.152.95
290111246103Jefferson LermaCRYM91.5795.615.89
291112249104Jack TaylorIPSM90.7194.425.10
292113307122Max DowmanARSM89.9858.8913.50
2935827248Anthony ElangaNEWF89.6876.746.73
294114300119Tijjani ReijndersMCIM88.4662.587.96
295115288114Dwight McNeilEVEM87.8567.289.88
296103316111Pau TorresAVLD86.1053.543.87
297116269111Joe WillockNEWM86.0578.157.74
298104294102Veljko MilosavljevicBOUD84.3565.727.59
299117309123Jack RudoniCOVM82.1657.379.24
300105304106Timothy CastagneFULD78.4961.637.06
301106306107Noussair MazraouiMUND78.1859.847.04
302107287100Jorge CuencaFULD78.0868.505.02
303118289115Merlin RohlEVEM77.9867.137.02
304119305121Samuel SzmodicsIPSM77.0859.885.78
305108325114Rico HenryBRED76.5548.814.92
306109308108Fabian ScharNEWD76.5158.486.89
307120299118Kasey McAteerIPSM74.6363.336.72
308110318113Jair CunhaNFOD73.8352.504.75
309121290116Jordan HendersonBREM72.9566.985.47
310111338119Nicolo SavonaNFOD72.6543.756.54
311112311109Olivier BoscagliBHAD71.9956.956.48
312122321128Leon BaileyAVLM70.8151.0010.62
3135931459Bazoumana ToureNEWF70.2754.3810.54
314113328115Destiny UdogieTOTD67.2146.734.32
3156032060Mathys TelTOTF67.0652.1610.06
316123322129Justin DevennyCRYM66.8350.707.52
317124319127Darko GyabiHULM66.5152.407.48
3186134966Wilson IsidorSUNF65.9636.527.42
319125310124SavinhoMCIM65.9357.179.89
320114301104Aurele AmendaCOVD65.8561.765.93
3216235969Stefanos TzimasBHAF65.7732.7214.80
322115315110Ayden HeavenMUND64.2253.825.78
323116317112MoratoNFOD63.0452.604.73
324117332117Tyrone MingsAVLD62.9845.844.72
325126324130Mason MountMUNM62.8849.379.43
3266332361Dilane BakwaNFOF62.6149.499.39
3276435668Callum WilsonBREF62.5734.339.39
3286532962Eddie NketiahCRYF60.8546.589.13
329127298117Will HughesCRYM59.7264.325.37
330128312125Sean SteurNEWM58.8556.056.62
331129326131Xavi SimonsTOTM58.1848.368.73
332118330116Tosin AdarabioyoCHED57.2546.466.44
333130302120Lamare BogardeAVLM56.9161.724.27
334131313126Romeo LaviaCHEM55.3454.436.23
3356635567Liam DelapCHEF55.2135.058.28
336132351144Ben Gannon DoakBOUM54.1236.0312.18
337133337137Josh EcclesCOVM53.0744.297.96
338134336136Antoni MilamboBREM52.5944.597.89
3396736771Jonah Kusi-AsareFULF52.3231.5011.77
340119335118Kevin DansoTOTD51.6944.745.82
341135340138Pape SarrTOTM50.3642.727.55
342136334135Amadou OnanaAVLM50.2644.797.54
343137331133Ilia GruevLEEM49.7846.165.60
3446834665Jamie GittensCHEF48.9037.7711.00
3456938577Taiwo AwoniyiNFOF48.8625.0710.99
346120343120Cedric KipreIPSD47.2139.754.25
3477034164Brennan JohnsonCRYF46.8342.655.27
348138350143Geovany QuendaCHEM46.7836.2110.52
349139327132Tyler DiblingEVEM46.4948.136.97
3507133963Tyrique GeorgeEVEF45.2843.1010.19
3517236270Alvaro RodriguezBOUF45.0732.4410.14
3527337875Emmanuel EmeghaCHEF44.4026.449.99
353140342139Wataru EndoLIVM44.0840.036.61
354141333134Nico GonzalezMCIM43.7245.164.92
355142363151Jocelin Ta BiSUNM43.5932.116.54
356143354147Carlos AlcarazEVEM42.9435.129.66
3577436972Joshua ZirkzeeMUNF42.8729.569.64
358144344140Harrison ArmstrongEVEM42.4939.226.37
359145345141Archie GrayTOTM42.3538.904.76
360146352145Harrison ReedFULM42.0436.029.46
361121372124Chadi RiadCRYD41.6428.716.25
362147368154James McAteeNFOM40.8430.029.19
363122381128Aaron HickeyBRED40.7225.963.05
364123348121Luke WoolfendenCOVD40.5836.596.09
365148347142David AkintolaHULM40.4537.109.10
366124357122Luke O'NienSUND40.2134.244.52
367149358148Sean LongstaffLEEM39.3134.198.84
368125379127Andrew RobertsonTOTD38.4326.355.76
369150364152Tom CairneyFULM37.2131.878.37
370126383129Kaine Kesler-HaydenCOVD37.2125.888.37
371151371156Mateo KovacicMCIM36.8828.768.30
372152365153Ryan YatesNFOM36.1131.848.13
373153384159Josh DasilvaBREM35.2625.147.93
374154360149Kieran DowellHULM35.1432.647.91
3757537373Wilson OdobertTOTF34.9328.627.86
376127366123Cody DramehHULD34.5531.825.18
377155370155Stefan BajceticLIVM33.3329.047.50
378128388132Joe GomezLIVD33.2623.857.48
379129375125Sebastiaan BornauwLEED32.0528.414.81
380156353146Alex TothBOUM31.8335.757.16
381130376126Issa DiopIPSD31.7827.472.86
382131387131Matthijs De LigtMUND31.7024.037.13
383157374157Daniel JamesLEEM30.3628.526.83
384132397139Rico LewisMCID30.3516.516.83
385133389133Josh AcheampongCHED30.3222.674.55
386134390134Adam SmithBOUD30.1821.924.53
387158361150Dario EssugoCHEM30.1732.546.79
3887638076Chiedozie OgbeneIPSF28.3226.094.25
389159392161Sindre EgeliIPSM27.3120.916.14
390135394136Luca NetzNFOD27.1719.646.11
391136386130Borna SosaCRYD26.3724.575.93
3927737774Wilfried GnontoLEEF25.9427.425.84
393137399141Nathaniel ClyneCRYD25.8615.185.82
394138393135Benoit BadiashileCHED25.0620.185.64
395139395137Jake BidwellCOVD24.9519.545.61
396160391160Anis MehmetiIPSM24.9421.365.61
397140402144Victor LindelofAVLD24.8512.113.73
398161382158Cheick DoucoureCRYM24.6225.935.54
399141396138Joel LatibeaudiereCOVD22.1518.724.98
400142403145Wes BurnsIPSD21.5111.993.23

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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