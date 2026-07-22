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Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season

Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland headline the latest Fantrax and Sleeper Premier League rankings for the 2026/27 fantasy season, but league-winning value can be found throughout the draft board.

These Top 400 rankings are updated throughout the preseason as transfers, injuries and projected playing time change. Whether you're preparing for a Fantrax draft, a Sleeper league or simply comparing player values, this page will continue to evolve right up until the Premier League season kicks off.

Looking for sleepers, draft values or positional rankings? These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings include more than 400 Premier League players and will be updated daily throughout preseason to reflect the latest transfer news, injuries and projected starting lineups.

Players are ranked as if they will remain with their current clubs all season. Anyone whose transfer is still unresolved is often assigned zero projections until the move is finalized, as their fantasy value can change dramatically based on their destination.

Rankings are based on my season-long projections for standard-scoring Fantrax and Sleeper leagues and are updated regularly to reflect transfers, injuries and expected playing time. When players qualify at multiple positions, rankings use a single positional eligibility.

The PP/90 (points per 90 minutes) column is the best way to compare players on a per-match basis when they are projected to start.

Player positions occasionally change on Fantrax and Sleeper without notice. If you spot an incorrect position, let me know.

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to season opener)

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Bookmark this page and check back throughout preseason, as player rankings will change frequently following transfers, injuries and preseason performances.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Bounce-Back Candidates

Nobody's stock moves more than the guys coming off a lost season. Each of these five barely registered last year, and if they can stay healthy, are assumed to have big roles in the 2026/27 season. The draft room anchors on last year's finish, so this is where you land a starter at a discount.

James Maddison (Tottenham): Maddison ruptured his ACL in preseason and lost basically the whole campaign, so he's a ghost on last season's leaderboard. He returned late in the campaign, so he should have a full preseason of work to get ready. His role could be different under Roberto De Zerbi, but he's still expected to be plenty important.

Alexander Isak (Liverpool): His move to Liverpool dragged out to deadline day and the debut half-season never got going. With Hugo Ekitike out most of the season, it's a perfect time for Isak to live up to the price. When Andoni Iraola was at Bournemouth, forwards thrived, namely Dominic Solanke, so the opportunity will be there for Isak in a new Liverpool system.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal): Havertz needed surgery after the opening weekend and kept breaking down, so there's not much to take away. It remains to be seen where he fits in this Arsenal side, whether as the striker ahead of Viktor Gyokeres or behind him, but he's viewed as a key piece in the team when healthy.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton): Branthwaite lost his season to a nagging hamstring injury that needed surgery, then a second one late on. That's rotten luck, not decline. As long as Everton keep him, he'll be in the XI almost every game and similar to James Tarkowski, can be a cheap, defensive option in fantasy.

Levi Colwill (Chelsea): He tore his ACL in training before the season even started, wiping out the year for what had been Chelsea's most-used defender the season prior. He returned before the season ended, so he should be set for the new campaign in his usual role under a new manager.

Best Draft Values (Based on Early ADP)

These steals are based on early ADP numbers, and most of them are related to last season's injuries or a new spot in the team. Ranks and ADP move daily, so no numbers here, just the read.

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham): I have him as a top-tier striker and the draft room is letting him slide outside the early rounds. My assumption is that he'll get a chance to win the striker role in every game without Raul Jimenez around. It's unclear how manager Alvaro Arbeloa views the situation, but unless they sign a high-end option, Muniz will get his chances in this team.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham): One of the safest sources of midfield minutes and creativity in the league, Iwobi has been one of the more consistent players the past few seasons. Nobody's excited to draft him, which is exactly why he's a value.

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): Drafters are fading him on age and what he did last season. There's a chance he doesn't win back his starting spot and Igor Jesus is the guy going forward, but I'm not sure I'm there yet. Even at 34 years old, I think Wood is an interesting risk at forward.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool): Mac Allister wasn't amazing last season, but he remains in the XI and usually sneaks around the box for shots and goal opportunities. Similar to Iwobi, not many people will seek him out, but he's consistent at what he does.

Nathan Collins (Brentford): The kind of every-minute defender who chips in at set pieces and wins you weeks cheaply. Defenders like this are always underdrafted, and Collins is one of the late-round options who can get you points a few different ways.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET