Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland headline the latest Fantrax and Sleeper Premier League rankings for the 2026/27 fantasy season, but league-winning value can be found throughout the draft board.
These Top 400 rankings are updated throughout the preseason as transfers, injuries and projected playing time change. Whether you're preparing for a Fantrax draft, a Sleeper league or simply comparing player values, this page will continue to evolve right up until the Premier League season kicks off.
Looking for sleepers, draft values or positional rankings? These Fantrax and Sleeper rankings include more than 400 Premier League players and will be updated daily throughout preseason to reflect the latest transfer news, injuries and projected starting lineups.
- Players are ranked as if they will remain with their current clubs all season. Anyone whose transfer is still unresolved is often assigned zero projections until the move is finalized, as their fantasy value can change dramatically based on their destination.
- Rankings are based on my season-long projections for standard-scoring Fantrax and Sleeper leagues and are updated regularly to reflect transfers, injuries and expected playing time. When players qualify at multiple positions, rankings use a single positional eligibility.
- The PP/90 (points per 90 minutes) column is the best way to compare players on a per-match basis when they are projected to start.
- Player positions occasionally change on Fantrax and Sleeper without notice. If you spot an incorrect position, let me know.
Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)
FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to season opener)
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Bookmark this page and check back throughout preseason, as player rankings will change frequently following transfers, injuries and preseason performances.
If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.
Bounce-Back Candidates
Nobody's stock moves more than the guys coming off a lost season. Each of these five barely registered last year, and if they can stay healthy, are assumed to have big roles in the 2026/27 season. The draft room anchors on last year's finish, so this is where you land a starter at a discount.
James Maddison (Tottenham): Maddison ruptured his ACL in preseason and lost basically the whole campaign, so he's a ghost on last season's leaderboard. He returned late in the campaign, so he should have a full preseason of work to get ready. His role could be different under Roberto De Zerbi, but he's still expected to be plenty important.
Alexander Isak (Liverpool): His move to Liverpool dragged out to deadline day and the debut half-season never got going. With Hugo Ekitike out most of the season, it's a perfect time for Isak to live up to the price. When Andoni Iraola was at Bournemouth, forwards thrived, namely Dominic Solanke, so the opportunity will be there for Isak in a new Liverpool system.
Kai Havertz (Arsenal): Havertz needed surgery after the opening weekend and kept breaking down, so there's not much to take away. It remains to be seen where he fits in this Arsenal side, whether as the striker ahead of Viktor Gyokeres or behind him, but he's viewed as a key piece in the team when healthy.
Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton): Branthwaite lost his season to a nagging hamstring injury that needed surgery, then a second one late on. That's rotten luck, not decline. As long as Everton keep him, he'll be in the XI almost every game and similar to James Tarkowski, can be a cheap, defensive option in fantasy.
Levi Colwill (Chelsea): He tore his ACL in training before the season even started, wiping out the year for what had been Chelsea's most-used defender the season prior. He returned before the season ended, so he should be set for the new campaign in his usual role under a new manager.
Best Draft Values (Based on Early ADP)
These steals are based on early ADP numbers, and most of them are related to last season's injuries or a new spot in the team. Ranks and ADP move daily, so no numbers here, just the read.
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham): I have him as a top-tier striker and the draft room is letting him slide outside the early rounds. My assumption is that he'll get a chance to win the striker role in every game without Raul Jimenez around. It's unclear how manager Alvaro Arbeloa views the situation, but unless they sign a high-end option, Muniz will get his chances in this team.
Alex Iwobi (Fulham): One of the safest sources of midfield minutes and creativity in the league, Iwobi has been one of the more consistent players the past few seasons. Nobody's excited to draft him, which is exactly why he's a value.
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): Drafters are fading him on age and what he did last season. There's a chance he doesn't win back his starting spot and Igor Jesus is the guy going forward, but I'm not sure I'm there yet. Even at 34 years old, I think Wood is an interesting risk at forward.
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool): Mac Allister wasn't amazing last season, but he remains in the XI and usually sneaks around the box for shots and goal opportunities. Similar to Iwobi, not many people will seek him out, but he's consistent at what he does.
Nathan Collins (Brentford): The kind of every-minute defender who chips in at set pieces and wins you weeks cheaply. Defenders like this are always underdrafted, and Collins is one of the late-round options who can get you points a few different ways.
Note: All columns are sortable.
Last updated: Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET
|Overall Rank
|Pos Rank
|Floor Rank
|Pos Floor Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|PP/90
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|M
|449.74
|325.04
|14.46
|2
|1
|40
|5
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|F
|434.53
|202.59
|14.48
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|M
|419.14
|292.94
|15.72
|4
|3
|6
|6
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|M
|394.05
|263.51
|11.82
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|M
|356.89
|281.30
|10.71
|6
|5
|4
|4
|Jeremy Doku
|MCI
|M
|351.25
|268.49
|14.37
|7
|2
|8
|1
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN
|F
|344.32
|239.10
|11.92
|8
|3
|89
|14
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|F
|335.05
|171.08
|11.60
|9
|4
|48
|6
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|F
|330.00
|195.11
|10.61
|10
|5
|38
|4
|Antoine Semenyo
|MCI
|F
|329.46
|205.08
|14.12
|11
|6
|19
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|F
|326.27
|222.10
|13.35
|12
|6
|25
|20
|Rayan Cherki
|MCI
|M
|315.07
|215.65
|15.75
|13
|7
|66
|10
|Joao Pedro
|CHE
|F
|313.85
|184.66
|11.30
|14
|7
|31
|26
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|M
|312.12
|207.90
|12.77
|15
|8
|10
|8
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|M
|305.60
|238.47
|10.19
|16
|8
|33
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|MUN
|F
|305.54
|206.75
|11.46
|17
|9
|20
|15
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|M
|304.49
|221.47
|11.42
|18
|1
|11
|2
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|D
|303.35
|236.90
|9.75
|19
|9
|62
|9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|F
|300.31
|186.17
|12.29
|20
|10
|7
|7
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|M
|298.50
|244.22
|9.59
|21
|2
|52
|11
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|D
|292.95
|193.11
|9.42
|22
|3
|18
|3
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|D
|292.55
|225.52
|8.23
|23
|11
|41
|30
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|M
|291.12
|198.94
|9.36
|24
|4
|34
|5
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|D
|290.60
|206.51
|8.72
|25
|5
|9
|1
|James Hill
|BOU
|D
|289.85
|238.59
|9.32
|26
|6
|32
|4
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|D
|289.44
|207.01
|8.14
|27
|7
|78
|18
|Gabriel
|ARS
|D
|288.55
|177.02
|9.27
|28
|12
|5
|5
|James Garner
|EVE
|M
|287.71
|266.93
|8.09
|29
|13
|28
|23
|John McGinn
|AVL
|M
|283.68
|212.04
|9.12
|30
|14
|14
|11
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|M
|283.37
|231.69
|10.63
|31
|10
|102
|19
|Benjamin Sesko
|MUN
|F
|280.90
|161.41
|11.49
|32
|15
|16
|13
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|M
|280.13
|228.25
|10.08
|33
|16
|21
|16
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|M
|277.73
|221.22
|8.93
|34
|11
|61
|8
|Rayan
|BOU
|F
|276.19
|186.58
|10.36
|35
|17
|58
|38
|Morgan Rogers
|CHE
|M
|274.09
|187.85
|10.28
|36
|8
|39
|6
|Maxence Lacroix
|CRY
|D
|274.08
|203.38
|7.71
|37
|18
|35
|27
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|M
|274.05
|206.41
|9.49
|38
|12
|153
|24
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|F
|273.78
|141.47
|11.20
|39
|9
|112
|28
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|D
|271.16
|157.37
|8.72
|40
|10
|141
|38
|Nico O'Reilly
|MCI
|D
|271.04
|146.57
|9.38
|41
|19
|24
|19
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|M
|269.59
|217.66
|8.99
|42
|20
|15
|12
|Mohamed Belloumi
|HUL
|M
|264.93
|230.57
|13.25
|43
|13
|87
|13
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|F
|264.68
|171.30
|8.51
|44
|11
|45
|8
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|D
|260.85
|196.36
|7.83
|45
|12
|47
|9
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|D
|259.94
|195.49
|8.36
|46
|21
|29
|24
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|M
|257.69
|210.04
|8.92
|47
|22
|17
|14
|Anton Stach
|LEE
|M
|257.50
|226.26
|9.27
|48
|23
|22
|17
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|M
|254.50
|220.50
|7.64
|49
|14
|68
|11
|Oliver McBurnie
|HUL
|F
|254.02
|181.15
|10.39
|50
|15
|70
|12
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|NFO
|F
|253.38
|180.76
|11.40
|51
|24
|23
|18
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|M
|253.22
|220.49
|9.12
|52
|25
|26
|21
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|M
|252.47
|213.48
|9.47
|53
|26
|85
|50
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|M
|251.91
|171.75
|11.34
|54
|27
|43
|32
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|M
|251.89
|197.09
|10.30
|55
|13
|44
|7
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|D
|251.58
|196.72
|7.08
|56
|28
|30
|25
|Youri Tielemans
|MUN
|M
|250.88
|210.02
|9.41
|57
|14
|51
|10
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|D
|250.66
|193.48
|9.40
|58
|15
|53
|12
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|D
|248.67
|191.79
|6.99
|59
|16
|60
|13
|Nordi Mukiele
|SUN
|D
|248.21
|187.49
|7.98
|60
|16
|95
|17
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|F
|247.23
|168.02
|10.11
|61
|29
|107
|58
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY
|M
|246.33
|160.61
|8.53
|62
|17
|98
|26
|Marc Guehi
|MCI
|D
|245.87
|165.80
|9.22
|63
|30
|42
|31
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|M
|242.98
|198.94
|8.41
|64
|31
|13
|10
|Matt Grimes
|COV
|M
|242.66
|233.58
|7.28
|65
|1
|55
|1
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|G
|241.98
|188.77
|6.37
|66
|32
|79
|47
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|M
|241.71
|176.77
|9.89
|67
|18
|81
|20
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|D
|239.88
|175.63
|8.64
|68
|19
|123
|32
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|D
|239.76
|154.73
|10.28
|69
|20
|86
|22
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|D
|238.17
|171.73
|7.14
|70
|33
|93
|52
|James Maddison
|TOT
|M
|237.40
|168.56
|11.87
|71
|2
|233
|20
|David Raya
|ARS
|G
|237.38
|101.29
|6.25
|72
|21
|167
|49
|Jurrien Timber
|ARS
|D
|236.75
|134.38
|9.69
|73
|3
|103
|3
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|G
|234.97
|161.39
|6.18
|74
|22
|84
|21
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|D
|233.77
|172.24
|8.77
|75
|23
|74
|17
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|D
|232.45
|178.77
|6.97
|76
|4
|163
|13
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|MCI
|G
|232.41
|138.30
|6.12
|77
|34
|12
|9
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|M
|232.12
|233.71
|7.46
|78
|17
|50
|7
|Kevin
|FUL
|F
|231.39
|193.99
|11.57
|79
|5
|110
|5
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|G
|231.37
|159.05
|6.09
|80
|18
|183
|29
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|F
|230.89
|126.99
|10.39
|81
|35
|54
|35
|Hayden Hackney
|EVE
|M
|230.54
|191.48
|10.37
|82
|19
|195
|34
|Richarlison
|TOT
|F
|228.85
|120.93
|11.44
|83
|20
|140
|22
|Junior Kroupi
|BOU
|F
|227.49
|146.88
|9.31
|84
|24
|97
|25
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|D
|227.06
|166.69
|7.30
|85
|36
|127
|68
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|M
|226.62
|152.24
|11.33
|86
|6
|148
|10
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|G
|223.72
|143.84
|5.89
|87
|7
|111
|6
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|G
|221.79
|157.95
|5.84
|88
|37
|77
|46
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|M
|220.73
|177.55
|9.93
|89
|8
|155
|12
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|G
|220.58
|141.01
|5.80
|90
|25
|161
|45
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|D
|219.47
|138.39
|6.58
|91
|26
|69
|15
|Omar Alderete
|SUN
|D
|219.29
|181.05
|7.05
|92
|27
|151
|41
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|D
|219.10
|142.54
|7.04
|93
|28
|63
|14
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|D
|218.70
|185.52
|8.20
|94
|38
|36
|28
|Matt Crooks
|HUL
|M
|218.10
|205.66
|7.55
|95
|21
|171
|27
|Haji Wright
|COV
|F
|217.43
|131.63
|8.15
|96
|22
|220
|37
|Viktor Gyokeres
|ARS
|F
|217.24
|108.95
|9.31
|97
|9
|125
|7
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|G
|216.69
|152.68
|5.70
|98
|23
|184
|30
|Will Osula
|NEW
|F
|216.32
|126.69
|10.82
|99
|24
|90
|15
|Pedro Neto
|CHE
|F
|216.19
|170.92
|10.81
|100
|25
|260
|44
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|F
|215.13
|86.62
|10.76
|101
|39
|124
|66
|Jack Clarke
|IPS
|M
|215.01
|153.58
|9.68
|102
|29
|91
|23
|Marcos Senesi
|TOT
|D
|213.40
|169.91
|6.86
|103
|30
|129
|34
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|D
|213.39
|150.91
|6.00
|104
|40
|118
|64
|Jaden Philogene
|IPS
|M
|213.17
|155.97
|9.59
|105
|10
|76
|2
|Lucas Perri
|LEE
|G
|213.06
|177.91
|5.61
|106
|11
|176
|17
|Alisson
|LIV
|G
|212.77
|130.08
|5.60
|107
|26
|94
|16
|Omari Hutchinson
|NFO
|F
|212.72
|168.14
|10.64
|108
|12
|108
|4
|Ben Wilson
|COV
|G
|212.37
|160.49
|5.59
|109
|41
|57
|37
|Rodri
|MCI
|M
|212.16
|188.45
|7.96
|110
|27
|157
|25
|Beto
|EVE
|F
|211.87
|140.04
|11.22
|111
|42
|67
|42
|Liam Millar
|HUL
|M
|211.30
|183.74
|9.51
|112
|43
|37
|29
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|M
|210.11
|205.53
|7.00
|113
|44
|150
|77
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|M
|208.37
|143.51
|7.81
|114
|13
|135
|9
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|G
|208.36
|148.52
|5.48
|115
|28
|196
|35
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|F
|208.36
|120.52
|11.03
|116
|45
|109
|59
|Ephron Mason-Clark
|COV
|M
|208.34
|159.64
|9.38
|117
|31
|80
|19
|Bobby Thomas
|COV
|D
|207.89
|175.76
|7.20
|118
|46
|100
|55
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|M
|207.67
|163.37
|9.35
|119
|32
|117
|29
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|TOT
|D
|207.23
|156.29
|6.66
|120
|14
|152
|11
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|G
|206.73
|142.31
|5.44
|121
|47
|27
|22
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|M
|206.03
|212.61
|5.79
|122
|33
|156
|42
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|D
|203.50
|140.67
|6.54
|123
|48
|49
|34
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|M
|203.00
|194.35
|6.09
|124
|29
|185
|31
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|F
|202.34
|126.28
|9.11
|125
|49
|56
|36
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|M
|202.27
|188.51
|7.00
|126
|50
|59
|39
|Elliot Anderson
|MCI
|M
|202.20
|187.62
|8.27
|127
|34
|120
|30
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|D
|201.53
|155.53
|6.98
|128
|35
|122
|31
|Murillo
|NFO
|D
|200.89
|155.29
|6.03
|129
|36
|179
|53
|Piero Hincapie
|ARS
|D
|200.83
|127.89
|10.04
|130
|30
|121
|20
|Noah Okafor
|LEE
|F
|200.35
|155.47
|9.02
|131
|31
|164
|26
|Evanilson
|BOU
|F
|200.13
|136.93
|7.20
|132
|37
|73
|16
|Liam Kitching
|COV
|D
|199.99
|178.80
|6.43
|133
|32
|101
|18
|Estevao
|CHE
|F
|199.33
|162.10
|11.21
|134
|51
|104
|56
|Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
|COV
|M
|198.47
|161.29
|8.12
|135
|52
|146
|74
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|M
|196.29
|144.53
|8.83
|136
|38
|169
|50
|Reece James
|CHE
|D
|195.98
|133.17
|8.82
|137
|53
|144
|73
|Harry Wilson
|LEE
|M
|195.67
|145.60
|8.00
|138
|54
|116
|63
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|M
|193.97
|156.43
|7.94
|139
|39
|132
|35
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|D
|193.64
|150.42
|7.26
|140
|55
|113
|60
|Mohammed Kudus
|TOT
|M
|193.48
|157.30
|9.67
|141
|33
|145
|23
|Victor Munoz
|LIV
|F
|193.44
|144.71
|10.88
|142
|15
|172
|15
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|G
|193.24
|131.36
|5.09
|143
|40
|143
|40
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|D
|191.16
|145.69
|5.73
|144
|56
|46
|33
|Regan Slater
|HUL
|M
|191.13
|195.95
|6.14
|145
|41
|177
|52
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|D
|190.68
|129.38
|6.13
|146
|16
|168
|14
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|G
|190.57
|133.46
|5.01
|147
|57
|170
|80
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL
|M
|190.42
|132.00
|8.57
|148
|58
|178
|81
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|M
|190.22
|128.63
|9.51
|149
|42
|142
|39
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|D
|189.91
|145.78
|7.77
|150
|59
|114
|61
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|M
|189.62
|157.07
|7.76
|151
|34
|191
|33
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|F
|188.64
|123.05
|9.99
|152
|60
|154
|78
|Dejan Kulusevski
|TOT
|M
|188.24
|141.06
|10.59
|153
|43
|134
|36
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|D
|187.73
|149.60
|7.04
|154
|61
|105
|57
|Yasin Ayari
|BHA
|M
|186.36
|161.09
|6.99
|155
|62
|82
|48
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|M
|186.18
|175.34
|6.70
|156
|35
|173
|28
|Georginio Rutter
|BHA
|F
|185.70
|131.23
|8.36
|157
|44
|166
|48
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|D
|185.67
|135.48
|6.43
|158
|63
|65
|41
|Tyler Adams
|BOU
|M
|185.39
|184.81
|6.95
|159
|45
|160
|44
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|D
|185.28
|138.89
|6.95
|160
|64
|64
|40
|Azor Matusiwa
|IPS
|M
|184.76
|185.47
|5.94
|161
|65
|205
|90
|Mikel Merino
|ARS
|M
|184.73
|116.40
|10.39
|162
|36
|201
|36
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|F
|184.47
|117.38
|6.39
|163
|66
|71
|43
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|M
|183.24
|180.36
|6.87
|164
|67
|99
|54
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|M
|183.08
|164.77
|7.16
|165
|17
|207
|18
|Senne Lammens
|MUN
|G
|182.40
|115.11
|4.80
|166
|68
|72
|44
|Joao Gomes
|AVL
|M
|181.71
|179.93
|6.54
|167
|69
|133
|70
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|M
|181.53
|149.94
|8.17
|168
|70
|88
|51
|Joelinton
|NEW
|M
|181.44
|171.14
|7.42
|169
|46
|180
|54
|Patrick Dorgu
|MUN
|D
|181.43
|127.79
|10.21
|170
|47
|162
|46
|Milan van Ewijk
|COV
|D
|180.64
|138.32
|5.81
|171
|37
|137
|21
|Dan Ndoye
|NFO
|F
|179.86
|147.80
|8.09
|172
|38
|237
|39
|Nick Woltemade
|NEW
|F
|179.08
|100.33
|8.95
|173
|71
|216
|93
|Eberechi Eze
|ARS
|M
|177.27
|110.60
|9.97
|174
|72
|83
|49
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|M
|176.27
|174.52
|7.93
|175
|73
|181
|82
|Johan Manzambi
|AVL
|M
|174.36
|127.53
|8.72
|176
|48
|190
|57
|Malo Gusto
|CHE
|D
|173.54
|123.20
|7.81
|177
|74
|75
|45
|Sander Berge
|FUL
|M
|173.26
|178.56
|5.57
|178
|18
|209
|19
|Guglielmo Vicario
|TOT
|G
|172.95
|113.26
|4.55
|179
|49
|106
|27
|John Egan
|HUL
|D
|172.30
|161.07
|5.54
|180
|50
|128
|33
|Dara O'Shea
|IPS
|D
|172.04
|151.14
|5.16
|181
|51
|165
|47
|Joe Rodon
|LEE
|D
|171.69
|135.58
|5.15
|182
|52
|174
|51
|Bafode Diakite
|BOU
|D
|171.69
|131.09
|6.44
|183
|53
|159
|43
|Pascal Struijk
|BHA
|D
|171.41
|139.50
|6.43
|184
|19
|131
|8
|Christian Walton
|IPS
|G
|170.71
|150.81
|4.49
|185
|54
|232
|79
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|D
|169.89
|101.51
|8.49
|186
|75
|138
|72
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|M
|169.40
|147.50
|7.62
|187
|55
|139
|37
|Joachim Andersen
|FUL
|D
|168.23
|147.25
|5.82
|188
|56
|92
|24
|Charlie Hughes
|HUL
|D
|168.14
|169.86
|5.04
|189
|76
|115
|62
|Sandro Tonali
|TOT
|M
|165.13
|157.02
|6.19
|190
|39
|245
|40
|Igor Jesus
|NFO
|F
|164.00
|96.24
|9.22
|191
|77
|158
|79
|Nilson Angulo
|SUN
|M
|163.80
|139.62
|8.19
|192
|78
|149
|76
|Mateus Fernandes
|TOT
|M
|163.67
|143.84
|7.37
|193
|57
|221
|72
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|D
|163.21
|107.99
|7.34
|194
|79
|202
|88
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|M
|162.43
|116.66
|10.44
|195
|80
|96
|53
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|M
|161.98
|167.10
|5.61
|196
|58
|231
|78
|Maxim De Cuyper
|BHA
|D
|160.22
|101.77
|8.01
|197
|59
|194
|59
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|D
|159.90
|121.49
|5.14
|198
|60
|182
|55
|James Justin
|LEE
|D
|158.98
|127.09
|5.96
|199
|61
|248
|85
|Ben White
|ARS
|D
|158.29
|94.75
|10.18
|200
|62
|218
|70
|Jeremy Jacquet
|LIV
|D
|157.79
|109.60
|7.10
|201
|40
|250
|41
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|F
|154.71
|94.15
|8.70
|202
|41
|189
|32
|Amine Adli
|BOU
|F
|154.51
|123.70
|9.93
|203
|81
|126
|67
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL
|M
|152.07
|152.31
|6.84
|204
|63
|187
|56
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|D
|151.93
|124.61
|4.56
|205
|64
|235
|80
|Ryan Sessegnon
|FUL
|D
|151.92
|100.66
|9.77
|206
|82
|197
|86
|Habib Diarra
|SUN
|M
|149.74
|119.68
|5.62
|207
|65
|225
|75
|Valentino Livramento
|NEW
|D
|148.25
|104.43
|5.56
|208
|66
|203
|62
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|D
|147.78
|116.63
|8.31
|209
|67
|192
|58
|Jay Dasilva
|COV
|D
|147.27
|122.24
|4.73
|210
|68
|213
|66
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|D
|146.34
|112.05
|4.70
|211
|83
|119
|65
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|M
|145.06
|155.58
|5.44
|212
|84
|136
|71
|Lewis Cook
|BOU
|M
|144.78
|147.87
|7.24
|213
|42
|282
|51
|Hugo Ekitike
|LIV
|F
|143.73
|71.58
|12.94
|214
|85
|206
|91
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|M
|143.70
|116.10
|7.19
|215
|43
|270
|46
|Omar Marmoush
|MCI
|F
|142.96
|76.82
|12.87
|216
|86
|188
|84
|Martin Zubimendi
|ARS
|M
|142.62
|123.81
|7.13
|217
|87
|147
|75
|Tim Iroegbunam
|EVE
|M
|142.20
|144.21
|7.11
|218
|69
|210
|64
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|D
|142.12
|113.12
|6.40
|219
|44
|224
|38
|Rio Ngumoha
|LIV
|F
|141.40
|104.77
|15.91
|220
|70
|219
|71
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|D
|140.16
|109.56
|7.01
|221
|88
|204
|89
|Curtis Jones
|LIV
|M
|139.61
|116.62
|6.98
|222
|71
|217
|69
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|D
|139.52
|110.44
|6.98
|223
|72
|240
|82
|Jayden Bogle
|LEE
|D
|138.85
|98.96
|4.46
|224
|73
|229
|76
|Trevoh Chalobah
|CHE
|D
|138.45
|102.55
|6.23
|225
|20
|175
|16
|Jack Butland
|HUL
|G
|137.99
|130.91
|3.63
|226
|74
|215
|68
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|D
|137.78
|111.37
|6.20
|227
|75
|263
|91
|William Saliba
|ARS
|D
|137.40
|85.10
|7.73
|228
|89
|130
|69
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|M
|137.26
|150.82
|4.41
|229
|76
|212
|65
|Tarik Muharemovic
|LEE
|D
|137.19
|112.08
|5.61
|230
|45
|266
|45
|Ellis Simms
|COV
|F
|135.07
|80.52
|10.13
|231
|90
|193
|85
|Ao Tanaka
|LEE
|M
|134.73
|121.66
|6.74
|232
|91
|239
|99
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRE
|M
|134.14
|99.65
|8.62
|233
|77
|257
|87
|Conor Bradley
|LIV
|D
|133.62
|89.97
|8.59
|234
|78
|199
|60
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|LEE
|D
|132.07
|118.25
|4.57
|235
|92
|241
|100
|Ross Barkley
|AVL
|M
|132.06
|97.64
|9.90
|236
|79
|230
|77
|Luka Vuskovic
|BHA
|D
|131.94
|101.85
|7.42
|237
|80
|261
|90
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|MCI
|D
|131.02
|86.29
|6.55
|238
|93
|226
|94
|Victor Torp
|COV
|M
|130.75
|104.26
|9.81
|239
|46
|284
|52
|Tammy Abraham
|AVL
|F
|130.74
|69.06
|11.77
|240
|94
|228
|96
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|M
|130.53
|103.28
|8.39
|241
|81
|238
|81
|Levi Colwill
|CHE
|D
|129.74
|99.89
|6.49
|242
|95
|198
|87
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|M
|127.90
|118.83
|6.40
|243
|96
|186
|83
|Frank Onyeka
|COV
|M
|126.11
|125.43
|7.09
|244
|82
|208
|63
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|D
|125.99
|113.52
|5.67
|245
|83
|274
|95
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|D
|125.96
|76.58
|3.78
|246
|97
|236
|98
|Noni Madueke
|ARS
|M
|124.19
|100.34
|11.18
|247
|84
|222
|73
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|D
|123.63
|106.58
|5.06
|248
|85
|223
|74
|Ryan Giles
|HUL
|D
|123.59
|105.24
|4.28
|249
|86
|214
|67
|Wesley Fofana
|CHE
|D
|119.61
|111.54
|5.98
|250
|47
|256
|43
|Emersonn
|IPS
|F
|117.78
|91.14
|6.63
|251
|87
|252
|86
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|D
|117.39
|93.54
|5.28
|252
|88
|200
|61
|Lewie Coyle
|HUL
|D
|116.75
|117.95
|4.04
|253
|48
|278
|50
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|CRY
|F
|116.48
|73.83
|7.49
|254
|98
|243
|102
|Nicolas Dominguez
|NFO
|M
|115.59
|96.82
|8.67
|255
|99
|254
|106
|Marcelino Nunez
|IPS
|M
|115.33
|91.86
|7.41
|256
|100
|242
|101
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|M
|112.95
|97.02
|6.35
|257
|49
|251
|42
|Loum Tchaouna
|COV
|F
|111.78
|93.73
|6.29
|258
|89
|259
|89
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|D
|111.54
|87.23
|7.17
|259
|90
|258
|88
|Leny Yoro
|MUN
|D
|110.64
|89.04
|4.98
|260
|101
|211
|92
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|M
|110.57
|112.98
|6.22
|261
|91
|273
|94
|Giovanni Leoni
|LIV
|D
|110.45
|76.72
|7.10
|262
|50
|286
|54
|Brandon Thomas-Asante
|COV
|F
|110.38
|68.52
|9.93
|263
|92
|281
|99
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|MCI
|D
|107.62
|72.40
|9.69
|264
|102
|234
|97
|Andrey Santos
|MUN
|M
|106.88
|100.97
|6.41
|265
|93
|276
|96
|Michael Keane
|EVE
|D
|106.84
|76.29
|9.62
|266
|103
|262
|108
|Josh King
|FUL
|M
|106.60
|85.29
|7.99
|267
|51
|285
|53
|Evann Guessand
|AVL
|F
|105.55
|68.93
|9.50
|268
|52
|296
|58
|George Hirst
|IPS
|F
|105.53
|65.35
|6.78
|269
|94
|244
|83
|Reinildo
|SUN
|D
|105.34
|96.64
|4.31
|270
|53
|295
|57
|Lukas Nmecha
|LEE
|F
|104.81
|65.50
|9.43
|271
|95
|280
|98
|Cristhian Mosquera
|ARS
|D
|103.96
|73.06
|7.80
|272
|96
|297
|103
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|D
|103.70
|64.66
|6.67
|273
|104
|253
|105
|Oscar Bobb
|FUL
|M
|102.57
|92.54
|9.23
|274
|54
|277
|49
|Charalampos Kostoulas
|BHA
|F
|102.07
|75.63
|15.31
|275
|55
|291
|55
|Alysson
|AVL
|F
|100.69
|66.72
|15.10
|276
|97
|247
|84
|Jorrel Hato
|CHE
|D
|100.24
|95.44
|5.64
|277
|105
|283
|113
|Gabriel Martinelli
|ARS
|M
|100.08
|70.91
|11.26
|278
|98
|293
|101
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|D
|99.26
|66.01
|4.47
|279
|56
|271
|47
|Yoane Wissa
|NEW
|F
|98.74
|76.77
|6.35
|280
|106
|227
|95
|Carlos Baleba
|BHA
|M
|97.88
|103.88
|5.51
|281
|99
|279
|97
|Djed Spence
|TOT
|D
|97.46
|73.18
|4.87
|282
|100
|303
|105
|Oscar Mingueza
|CRY
|D
|97.23
|61.70
|7.29
|283
|107
|267
|110
|David Brooks
|BOU
|M
|96.50
|80.16
|10.86
|284
|57
|292
|56
|Chemsdine Talbi
|SUN
|F
|95.76
|66.46
|6.16
|285
|108
|265
|109
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|M
|95.45
|84.64
|7.16
|286
|101
|264
|92
|Semi Ajayi
|HUL
|D
|94.42
|85.04
|5.31
|287
|109
|275
|112
|Chris Rigg
|SUN
|M
|93.75
|76.40
|7.03
|288
|110
|255
|107
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|ARS
|M
|92.81
|91.83
|4.91
|289
|102
|268
|93
|Darnell Furlong
|IPS
|D
|91.68
|79.15
|2.95
|290
|111
|246
|103
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|M
|91.57
|95.61
|5.89
|291
|112
|249
|104
|Jack Taylor
|IPS
|M
|90.71
|94.42
|5.10
|292
|113
|307
|122
|Max Dowman
|ARS
|M
|89.98
|58.89
|13.50
|293
|58
|272
|48
|Anthony Elanga
|NEW
|F
|89.68
|76.74
|6.73
|294
|114
|300
|119
|Tijjani Reijnders
|MCI
|M
|88.46
|62.58
|7.96
|295
|115
|288
|114
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|M
|87.85
|67.28
|9.88
|296
|103
|316
|111
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|D
|86.10
|53.54
|3.87
|297
|116
|269
|111
|Joe Willock
|NEW
|M
|86.05
|78.15
|7.74
|298
|104
|294
|102
|Veljko Milosavljevic
|BOU
|D
|84.35
|65.72
|7.59
|299
|117
|309
|123
|Jack Rudoni
|COV
|M
|82.16
|57.37
|9.24
|300
|105
|304
|106
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|D
|78.49
|61.63
|7.06
|301
|106
|306
|107
|Noussair Mazraoui
|MUN
|D
|78.18
|59.84
|7.04
|302
|107
|287
|100
|Jorge Cuenca
|FUL
|D
|78.08
|68.50
|5.02
|303
|118
|289
|115
|Merlin Rohl
|EVE
|M
|77.98
|67.13
|7.02
|304
|119
|305
|121
|Samuel Szmodics
|IPS
|M
|77.08
|59.88
|5.78
|305
|108
|325
|114
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|D
|76.55
|48.81
|4.92
|306
|109
|308
|108
|Fabian Schar
|NEW
|D
|76.51
|58.48
|6.89
|307
|120
|299
|118
|Kasey McAteer
|IPS
|M
|74.63
|63.33
|6.72
|308
|110
|318
|113
|Jair Cunha
|NFO
|D
|73.83
|52.50
|4.75
|309
|121
|290
|116
|Jordan Henderson
|BRE
|M
|72.95
|66.98
|5.47
|310
|111
|338
|119
|Nicolo Savona
|NFO
|D
|72.65
|43.75
|6.54
|311
|112
|311
|109
|Olivier Boscagli
|BHA
|D
|71.99
|56.95
|6.48
|312
|122
|321
|128
|Leon Bailey
|AVL
|M
|70.81
|51.00
|10.62
|313
|59
|314
|59
|Bazoumana Toure
|NEW
|F
|70.27
|54.38
|10.54
|314
|113
|328
|115
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|D
|67.21
|46.73
|4.32
|315
|60
|320
|60
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|F
|67.06
|52.16
|10.06
|316
|123
|322
|129
|Justin Devenny
|CRY
|M
|66.83
|50.70
|7.52
|317
|124
|319
|127
|Darko Gyabi
|HUL
|M
|66.51
|52.40
|7.48
|318
|61
|349
|66
|Wilson Isidor
|SUN
|F
|65.96
|36.52
|7.42
|319
|125
|310
|124
|Savinho
|MCI
|M
|65.93
|57.17
|9.89
|320
|114
|301
|104
|Aurele Amenda
|COV
|D
|65.85
|61.76
|5.93
|321
|62
|359
|69
|Stefanos Tzimas
|BHA
|F
|65.77
|32.72
|14.80
|322
|115
|315
|110
|Ayden Heaven
|MUN
|D
|64.22
|53.82
|5.78
|323
|116
|317
|112
|Morato
|NFO
|D
|63.04
|52.60
|4.73
|324
|117
|332
|117
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|D
|62.98
|45.84
|4.72
|325
|126
|324
|130
|Mason Mount
|MUN
|M
|62.88
|49.37
|9.43
|326
|63
|323
|61
|Dilane Bakwa
|NFO
|F
|62.61
|49.49
|9.39
|327
|64
|356
|68
|Callum Wilson
|BRE
|F
|62.57
|34.33
|9.39
|328
|65
|329
|62
|Eddie Nketiah
|CRY
|F
|60.85
|46.58
|9.13
|329
|127
|298
|117
|Will Hughes
|CRY
|M
|59.72
|64.32
|5.37
|330
|128
|312
|125
|Sean Steur
|NEW
|M
|58.85
|56.05
|6.62
|331
|129
|326
|131
|Xavi Simons
|TOT
|M
|58.18
|48.36
|8.73
|332
|118
|330
|116
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|CHE
|D
|57.25
|46.46
|6.44
|333
|130
|302
|120
|Lamare Bogarde
|AVL
|M
|56.91
|61.72
|4.27
|334
|131
|313
|126
|Romeo Lavia
|CHE
|M
|55.34
|54.43
|6.23
|335
|66
|355
|67
|Liam Delap
|CHE
|F
|55.21
|35.05
|8.28
|336
|132
|351
|144
|Ben Gannon Doak
|BOU
|M
|54.12
|36.03
|12.18
|337
|133
|337
|137
|Josh Eccles
|COV
|M
|53.07
|44.29
|7.96
|338
|134
|336
|136
|Antoni Milambo
|BRE
|M
|52.59
|44.59
|7.89
|339
|67
|367
|71
|Jonah Kusi-Asare
|FUL
|F
|52.32
|31.50
|11.77
|340
|119
|335
|118
|Kevin Danso
|TOT
|D
|51.69
|44.74
|5.82
|341
|135
|340
|138
|Pape Sarr
|TOT
|M
|50.36
|42.72
|7.55
|342
|136
|334
|135
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|M
|50.26
|44.79
|7.54
|343
|137
|331
|133
|Ilia Gruev
|LEE
|M
|49.78
|46.16
|5.60
|344
|68
|346
|65
|Jamie Gittens
|CHE
|F
|48.90
|37.77
|11.00
|345
|69
|385
|77
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|NFO
|F
|48.86
|25.07
|10.99
|346
|120
|343
|120
|Cedric Kipre
|IPS
|D
|47.21
|39.75
|4.25
|347
|70
|341
|64
|Brennan Johnson
|CRY
|F
|46.83
|42.65
|5.27
|348
|138
|350
|143
|Geovany Quenda
|CHE
|M
|46.78
|36.21
|10.52
|349
|139
|327
|132
|Tyler Dibling
|EVE
|M
|46.49
|48.13
|6.97
|350
|71
|339
|63
|Tyrique George
|EVE
|F
|45.28
|43.10
|10.19
|351
|72
|362
|70
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|BOU
|F
|45.07
|32.44
|10.14
|352
|73
|378
|75
|Emmanuel Emegha
|CHE
|F
|44.40
|26.44
|9.99
|353
|140
|342
|139
|Wataru Endo
|LIV
|M
|44.08
|40.03
|6.61
|354
|141
|333
|134
|Nico Gonzalez
|MCI
|M
|43.72
|45.16
|4.92
|355
|142
|363
|151
|Jocelin Ta Bi
|SUN
|M
|43.59
|32.11
|6.54
|356
|143
|354
|147
|Carlos Alcaraz
|EVE
|M
|42.94
|35.12
|9.66
|357
|74
|369
|72
|Joshua Zirkzee
|MUN
|F
|42.87
|29.56
|9.64
|358
|144
|344
|140
|Harrison Armstrong
|EVE
|M
|42.49
|39.22
|6.37
|359
|145
|345
|141
|Archie Gray
|TOT
|M
|42.35
|38.90
|4.76
|360
|146
|352
|145
|Harrison Reed
|FUL
|M
|42.04
|36.02
|9.46
|361
|121
|372
|124
|Chadi Riad
|CRY
|D
|41.64
|28.71
|6.25
|362
|147
|368
|154
|James McAtee
|NFO
|M
|40.84
|30.02
|9.19
|363
|122
|381
|128
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|D
|40.72
|25.96
|3.05
|364
|123
|348
|121
|Luke Woolfenden
|COV
|D
|40.58
|36.59
|6.09
|365
|148
|347
|142
|David Akintola
|HUL
|M
|40.45
|37.10
|9.10
|366
|124
|357
|122
|Luke O'Nien
|SUN
|D
|40.21
|34.24
|4.52
|367
|149
|358
|148
|Sean Longstaff
|LEE
|M
|39.31
|34.19
|8.84
|368
|125
|379
|127
|Andrew Robertson
|TOT
|D
|38.43
|26.35
|5.76
|369
|150
|364
|152
|Tom Cairney
|FUL
|M
|37.21
|31.87
|8.37
|370
|126
|383
|129
|Kaine Kesler-Hayden
|COV
|D
|37.21
|25.88
|8.37
|371
|151
|371
|156
|Mateo Kovacic
|MCI
|M
|36.88
|28.76
|8.30
|372
|152
|365
|153
|Ryan Yates
|NFO
|M
|36.11
|31.84
|8.13
|373
|153
|384
|159
|Josh Dasilva
|BRE
|M
|35.26
|25.14
|7.93
|374
|154
|360
|149
|Kieran Dowell
|HUL
|M
|35.14
|32.64
|7.91
|375
|75
|373
|73
|Wilson Odobert
|TOT
|F
|34.93
|28.62
|7.86
|376
|127
|366
|123
|Cody Drameh
|HUL
|D
|34.55
|31.82
|5.18
|377
|155
|370
|155
|Stefan Bajcetic
|LIV
|M
|33.33
|29.04
|7.50
|378
|128
|388
|132
|Joe Gomez
|LIV
|D
|33.26
|23.85
|7.48
|379
|129
|375
|125
|Sebastiaan Bornauw
|LEE
|D
|32.05
|28.41
|4.81
|380
|156
|353
|146
|Alex Toth
|BOU
|M
|31.83
|35.75
|7.16
|381
|130
|376
|126
|Issa Diop
|IPS
|D
|31.78
|27.47
|2.86
|382
|131
|387
|131
|Matthijs De Ligt
|MUN
|D
|31.70
|24.03
|7.13
|383
|157
|374
|157
|Daniel James
|LEE
|M
|30.36
|28.52
|6.83
|384
|132
|397
|139
|Rico Lewis
|MCI
|D
|30.35
|16.51
|6.83
|385
|133
|389
|133
|Josh Acheampong
|CHE
|D
|30.32
|22.67
|4.55
|386
|134
|390
|134
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|D
|30.18
|21.92
|4.53
|387
|158
|361
|150
|Dario Essugo
|CHE
|M
|30.17
|32.54
|6.79
|388
|76
|380
|76
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|IPS
|F
|28.32
|26.09
|4.25
|389
|159
|392
|161
|Sindre Egeli
|IPS
|M
|27.31
|20.91
|6.14
|390
|135
|394
|136
|Luca Netz
|NFO
|D
|27.17
|19.64
|6.11
|391
|136
|386
|130
|Borna Sosa
|CRY
|D
|26.37
|24.57
|5.93
|392
|77
|377
|74
|Wilfried Gnonto
|LEE
|F
|25.94
|27.42
|5.84
|393
|137
|399
|141
|Nathaniel Clyne
|CRY
|D
|25.86
|15.18
|5.82
|394
|138
|393
|135
|Benoit Badiashile
|CHE
|D
|25.06
|20.18
|5.64
|395
|139
|395
|137
|Jake Bidwell
|COV
|D
|24.95
|19.54
|5.61
|396
|160
|391
|160
|Anis Mehmeti
|IPS
|M
|24.94
|21.36
|5.61
|397
|140
|402
|144
|Victor Lindelof
|AVL
|D
|24.85
|12.11
|3.73
|398
|161
|382
|158
|Cheick Doucoure
|CRY
|M
|24.62
|25.93
|5.54
|399
|141
|396
|138
|Joel Latibeaudiere
|COV
|D
|22.15
|18.72
|4.98
|400
|142
|403
|145
|Wes Burns
|IPS
|D
|21.51
|11.99
|3.23