Fantrax & Sleeper GW37 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy EPL Targets

Gameweek 37 is one of the trickiest weeks of the fantasy EPL season, with late-season rotation, changing priorities and inconsistent lineups creating major waiver wire opportunities in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues.

This guide highlights the best low-rostered GW37 pickups based on projected minutes, role, matchup and fantasy scoring upside. Whether you are streaming starters for the week or looking for players with expanding roles, these waiver wire targets can provide an edge heading into the penultimate Gameweek of the season.

For more GW37 prep, check out our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings, predicted lineups and fantasy EPL cheat sheets before locking in your moves.

Best Fantrax & Sleeper GW37 Waiver Wire Pickups

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (GW37 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool (12% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

Alisson remains out and the returning Mamardashvili filled in at net during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend, bumping Freddie Woodman to the bench. Mamardashvili scored five points in that match and gets a clash with Aston Villa on Friday to kick off GW37. Alisson could return to training this week, but with a shortened buildup to their next fixture, Mamardashvili is likely to remain in net regardless.

Defender Waiver Wire Pickups (GW37 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Maxim De Cuyper, Brighton (36% Fantrax, 19% Sleeper)

De Cuyper became an excellent stream once lineups dropped Saturday, as he started over Joel Veltman at full-back. De Cuyper responded by scoring 36.25 points which included two assists and six chances created thanks to a set-piece role. A performance like that will hopefully keep De Cuyper in the lineup this weekend and though he can't play Wolves every week, a trip to Leeds in GW37 isn't one to fear. Teammate Lewis Dunk is also readily available on waivers but lacks the same attacking upside despite his goal in GW36.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United (23% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper)

Mazraoui made his first start since the middle of April during the 0-0 draw with Sunderland at the weekend, scoring 20.25 points. While the clean sheet bonus helped, Mazraoui earned that point total in multiple ways, flashing attacking flair with three chances created, four tackles and five clearances. The full-back gets a home match against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and makes for a streaming defender with upside.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW37)

Ross Barkley, Aston Villa (12% Fantrax, 8% Sleeper)

With one eye on Europe, Barkley has been playing the Emiliano Buendia role in attacking midfield in the Premier League. Although it's resulted in modest success, Barkley turned up in GW36, scoring a goal en route to a 16.5-point performance during the 2-2 draw with Burnley. Villa play in the Europa League final on May 20, so it's possible Buendia is again preferred in GW37, but Barkley could drop further back into midfield when Villa take on Liverpool at home Friday.

Hannibal, Burnley (3% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper)

This may not be the week to start Hannibal as Burnley head to Arsenal, but the attacking midfielder impressed this past weekend, scoring 16.5 points in his full return from injury. The point total included an assist and four chances created showing the upside Hannibal possesses. While Burnley are already relegated, there's still some fantasy relevance here as teammate Zian Flemming has been an excellent addition in the second half of the season.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW37)

Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool (37% Fantrax, 11% Sleeper)

Another strong streaming pick in GW36 after lineups released early Saturday, Ngumoha responded with 12 points in 67 minutes which included an assist on Liverpool's lone goal. Ngumoha may not be called upon to start this coming weekend at Aston Villa, but he's flashed enough relevance to be paying attention to the teamsheet when it comes out Friday. The potential may not come to fruition this season, but pending Liverpool's transfer business this summer, Ngumoha could turn into a major target ahead of the new season.

Brian Brobbey, Sunderland (32% Fantrax, 22% Sleeper)

Brobbey saw a four percent decrease in roster share heading into the weekend and responded with 12 points during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United despite not having a goal involvement. Brobbey fired three shots and created three chances to get into double figures. The forward has made seven straight starts following his red card and gets two strong matchups to end the campaign, away to Everton before ending the season at home against Chelsea.

Final Thoughts

With only two Gameweeks remaining, waiver wire decisions become increasingly aggressive and short-term focused. Prioritising players with secure minutes, clear roles and strong matchups is key, especially as rotation and squad management continue to impact late-season lineups.

In Fantrax and Sleeper formats, even one well-timed pickup can swing a matchup. Monitoring projected lineups and staying proactive on emerging starters can provide a major edge heading into Gameweek 37.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 37

Fantrax & Sleeper GW37 Rankings