Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27

Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW27

Finding reliable waiver wire value is increasingly important in Fantrax and Sleeper season-long leagues as squad depth is tested by injuries, rotation and winter transfers. In Gameweek 27, short-term matchups and changing roles create opportunities to gain an edge through proactive adds.

This article highlights the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27, focusing on players rostered in under 50 percent of leagues.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups – Fantrax & Sleeper GW27

Mads Hermansen, West Ham (5% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper)

Hermansen seems to have taken over starting duties at West Ham from Alphonse Areola after starting the last two matches and scoring 20.75 and 4.25 points in those starts. Hermansen gets a home match against Bournemouth in Gameweek 27 and is a worthwhile streamer readily available on waiver wires.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW27

Jorrel Hato, Chelsea (4% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper)

Marc Cucurella is set for a spell on the sidelines meaning that Hato should get a run of games on the left side of defense for Chelsea. Hato has shown flashes of upside from fullback when in the starting XI and is worth a flier to see if he starts this week in one of the best matchups in the league at home against Burnley.

Ian Maatsen, Aston Villa (41% Fantrax, 34% Sleeper)

Maatsen has been featured in this article a handful of times throughout the year and gives us an opportunity to use him against as Villa have a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday. Like Hato, Maatsen has flashed upside form left-back when in the starting XI as shown by his 19.75 point performance last time out against Brighton in a 1-0 win. Maatsen has made nine clearances and eight tackles over his last three appearances, but has also created five chances.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW27

Mathias Jensen, Brentford (12% Fantrax, 13% Sleeper)

Jensen has been in good form of late as an increased role on set pieces has led to an improved attacking output. The midfielder is lining up in a more attacking role and has an assist go along with five shots, five chances created and 10 crosses in his last three starts. Jensen and Brentford take on Brighton at home Saturday.

Diego Gomez, Brighton (27% Fantrax, 24% Sleeper)

Gomez is back in the starting XI, making two straight starts in all competitions, and should continue to run out in an attacking role at Brentford this weekend. Gomez has shown upside in the past when given a run in the team, though we shouldn't expect him to go the full 90 very often. Midfield is a little bit thin on options this week, but Gomez is worth looking at for those desperate for a streamer at the position.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW27

Amine Adli, Bournemouth (39% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper)

Adli is red hot at the moment with four straight double-digit point games combining for three goal involvements, seven shots, seven chances created and 21 crosses over that stretch of games. Bournemouth have been impressive in attack of late with Rayan also impressing of late. Adli and company take on West Ham away from home at the weekend.

Noah Okafor, Leeds United (23% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

Okafor is back in fantasy manager's good graces after two straight double digit performances in which he scored a goal in each. Okafor has had an up-and-down season, but it's been a solid campaign for the attacker as he attempts to help Leeds remain in the Premier League following promotion a year ago. Okafor will hope to make the starting XI against Aston Villa Saturday.

Final Thoughts: Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Picks for GW27

With fixture congestion increasing and several squads reshaped by January moves, proactive waiver wire management is especially important in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues heading into Gameweek 27. Players stepping into new roles, benefiting from short-term injuries, or taking advantage of favourable matchups can provide a meaningful edge over the coming weeks.

As always, prioritise confirmed minutes and monitor team news closely before kickoff to maximise the value of waiver claims in Fantrax and Sleeper season-long formats.

