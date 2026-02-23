Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28

Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW28

Finding reliable waiver wire value is increasingly important in Fantrax and Sleeper season-long leagues as squad depth is tested by injuries, rotation and winter transfers. In Gameweek 28, short-term matchups and changing roles create opportunities to gain an edge through proactive adds.

This article highlights the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28, focusing on players rostered in under 50 percent of leagues.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW28 rankings, GW28 cheat sheets, and GW28 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups – Fantrax & Sleeper GW28

Bart Verbruggen, Brighton (29% Fantrax, 27% Sleeper)

Verbruggen is the streaming pick of the week at goalkeeper as he faces off at home against a Nottingham Forest side who have scored once in their last three league matches. Verbruggen is coming off an excellent 19.5 point performance during Saturday's 2-0 win over Brentford and could have a similar performance in Gameweek 28.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW28

Ferdi Kadioglu, Brighton (42% Fantrax, 39% Sleeper)

Sticking with Brighton, Kadioglu is a worthwhile streamer this weekend for the potential clean sheet boost while also having upside from fullback. The left-back isn't afraid to get forward when able and continues to be a solid source of crosses from his role in the back line. Kadioglu has the potential for double-digit points this weekend.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Calvin Bassey, Fulham (6% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper)

Bassey scored 18 points at the weekend without the added clean sheet bonus as he piled up eight clearances and three tackles during the 3-1 win over Sunderland. That's Bassey's second 18 point performance in his last four appearances as he's settling back into a starting role following AFCON duty with Nigeria. Bassey doesn't offer much attacking upside, but he could continue to stack up points from defensive actions when Fulham take on Tottenham at home at the weekend.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW28

Zian Flemming, Burnley (4% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper)

It's always hard to get excited to roster a Burnley player, but Flemming is currently a midfield eligible player who is lining up as the starting forward for Burnley. The results have been solid of late as well as Flemming came good with a goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea and has combined for nine shots in his last three appearances. At the moment Flemming is a cheat code to get a fourth forward into your fantasy lineup.

Jacob Ramsey, Newcastle (9% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper)

Ramsey has made two straight starts and eclipsed double figures in both while combining for two goal involvements, six shots and three chances created over that stretch. Ramsey is effective when he starts and he should get another opportunity when Newcastle take on Everton at home in Gameweek 28. Fixtures continue to pile up for Newcastle so watch for rotation after midweek Champions League action.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW28

Randal Kolo Muani, Tottenham (24% Fantrax, 28% Sleeper)

Kolo Muani was back in the starting lineup for the first time since February 1st and scored his first league goal of the season despite the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby. Kolo Muani has been in this article before at times and offers fantasy managers a readily available forward to pickup if he can continue in coach Igor Tudor's XI moving forward. Kolo Muani and Spurs head to Fulham at the weekend.

Evann Guessand, Crystal Palace (20% Fantrax, 19% Sleeper)

Guessand has cracked the starting XI just once since his move to Palace, but he's one for us to monitor moving forward after having two goal involvements in his last three appearances including the game-winning goal Sunday against Wolves. Guessand will need to carve out a more consistent starting role to be fantasy relevant, but he's one for us to keep on our radar through the last 10 matchdays of the year.

Final Thoughts: Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Picks for GW28

With fixture congestion increasing and several squads reshaped by January moves, proactive waiver wire management is especially important in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues heading into Gameweek 28. Players stepping into new roles, benefiting from short-term injuries, or taking advantage of favourable matchups can provide a meaningful edge over the coming weeks.

As always, prioritise confirmed minutes and monitor team news closely before kickoff to maximise the value of waiver claims in Fantrax and Sleeper season-long formats.

