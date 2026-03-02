Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 29

Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW29

Looking for the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League GW29? With rotation increasing and several squads reshaped by January transfers, proactive roster management is critical heading into Gameweek 29.

This article highlights the top waiver wire adds in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, focusing on players rostered in fewer than 50 percent of formats who can provide immediate short-term value or emerging long-term upside. Whether you need a goalkeeper stream, defensive floor, midfield upside or a forward punt, these GW29 targets can help you gain an edge before the weekend deadline.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups – Fantrax & Sleeper GW29

Karl Darlow, Leeds United (3% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper)

Darlow has been solid since taking over in the Leeds United net in January and has also been decent of late with two straight performances over five points. Darlow gets a home matchup against a Sunderland side that has just two goals in their last four Premier League matches.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW29

Rico Henry, Brentford (5% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper)

Henry posted the 11th best score among defenders in Gameweek 28 as he provided an assist during a 13.5 point effort in the 4-3 win over Burnley. I wouldn't expect a lot of attacking upside with Henry but he is capable of a cross and a chance created from his role at left-back while also adding points via defensive actions. Brentford head on the road to face Bournemouth in midweek.

Joe Gomez, Liverpool (10% Fantrax, 7% Sleeper)

Gomez lined up at right-back Saturday against West Ham, making his first start since Jan. 24. The defender has recently worked his way back from a hip injury so we may not see him back in the XI on Tuesday against Wolves, but he's worth a speculative pickup as this would be one of the best matchups in the league if he does crack the lineup.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW29

Oscar Bobb, Fulham (47% Fantrax, 23% Sleeper)

Bobb made his first league start for Fulham during Sunday's 2-1 win over Tottenham where he scored 14.5 points in 74 minutes despite not having a goal involvement. This is likely the last chance to pick him up under the 50% article cutoff though like Gomez above we may not see Bobb start in midweek after only returning from a hamstring injury in recent weeks. Bobb has the upside to be a league-winning pickup if he can carve out a consistent starting role with his new club.

Diego Gomez, Brighton (39% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper)

I recently put Gomez in this article, but he needs to be mentioned again as he remains too low-owned for the form he's currently in. Since recommending Gomez two weeks ago he's scored 17.5 and 22 points while scoring twice and combining for three shots and six tackles. Gomez is consistently starting in attacking roles for a Brighton side that takes on Arsenal at home Wednesday.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW29

Beto, Everton (25% Fantrax, 28% Sleeper)

Beto became a solid stream this past weekend after taking up a role ahead of Thierno Barry in the starting XI during the 3-2 win over Newcastle. Beto scored in the match with the start being his first since December 27th. Beto could easily find himself back on the bench in favor of Barry on Tuesday as Barry also scored against Newcastle, but whichever striker gets the nod becomes an excellent option at home against Burnley.

Eliezer Mayenda, Sunderland (15% Fantrax, 12% Sleeper)

Speaking of forwards who made a rare start this past weekend, Mayenda was in the XI for the first time since January 24th and scored his first goal since the opening match of the season on August 16th. Like Beto, Mayenda may not crack the XI again in midweek, but he could get the nod given the fact that Sunderland have struggled to score goals of late and Mayenda made the most of his opportunity at the weekend.

Final Thoughts

Waiver wire success in Fantrax and Sleeper formats often comes down to timing. Gameweek 29 presents several short-term streaming spots, but also a few players whose roles could solidify over the final stretch of the season.

Prioritise minutes, monitor midweek team news and be prepared to act quickly as starting XIs are confirmed. In competitive leagues, even one proactive pickup can swing matchups. With fixture congestion building, depth and flexibility matter more than ever heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

