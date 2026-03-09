Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 30

Looking for the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League GW30? With rotation increasing and several squads reshaped by January transfers, proactive roster management is critical heading into Gameweek 30.

This article highlights the top waiver wire adds in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, focusing on players rostered in fewer than 50 percent of formats who can provide immediate short-term value or emerging long-term upside. Whether you need a goalkeeper stream, defensive floor, midfield upside or a forward punt, these GW30 targets can help you gain an edge before the weekend deadline.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW30 rankings, GW30 cheat sheets, and GW30 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups – Fantrax & Sleeper GW30

Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest (34% Fantrax, 37% Sleeper)

Sels is back in net following a five-match absence due to a groin strain starting each of Forest's last two matches. Sels has the capability to score five-plus points when Forest take on a Fulham side at home Sunday.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW30

Ethan Ampadu, Leeds United (35% Fantrax, 29% Sleeper)

Ampadu is a defender on the upswing as he's scored no fewer than 7.5 points in any of his last three starts. A Swiss Army knife for Leeds, Ampadu is capable of lining up in midfield or at center-back, but his game is primarily the same as it's based on defensive actions, though he is capable of creating chances when in midfield. Ampadu and Leeds head to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Alex Jimenez, Bournemouth (32% Fantrax, 16% Sleeper)

Like Ampadu, Jimenez is also in a nice run of form though for different reasons as Jimenez offers a lot more attacking upside from his role at right-back. Jimenez hasn't had a goal involvement since January, but he's scored 15.75, 7.75 and 10.25 points while combining for five shots, four chances created and seven crosses over those matches. Jimenez gets one of the best matchups in the league at the weekend when the Cherries head to Burnley.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW30

Jacob Ramsey, Newcastle (27% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper)

Ramsey was sent off in Newcastle's last Premier League match, but is cleared from suspension following his side's FA Cup clash at the weekend with Manchester City. Ramsey was a disappointment for those who used him last Gameweek, but he was good in his previous two fixtures with a goal and an assist to go along with two shots, three chances created and three crosses while also combining for five tackles. This weekend may not be the best time to use Ramsey as Newcastle head to Chelsea, though the Blues are up and down.

Alejandro Garnacho, Chelsea (43% Fantrax, 39% Sleeper)

Garnacho has started two straight matches in all competitions, including playing all 120 minutes in the FA Cup win over Wrexham. Not only has he started, but he's been productive with two goal involvements over that stretch and a particularly strong showing last time out in the Premier League where he generated three shots, six chances created and four crosses on top of an assist. That start was Garnacho's first in the league since Jan. 31 and he hasn't made two consecutive starts in the Premier League since December. That said, given his form he could get another run out at the weekend against Newcastle.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW30

Mathys Tel, Tottenham (30% Fantrax, 17% Sleeper)

Tel made his first start since Jan. 17 during last week's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace and was excellent as he scored 16 points despite not having a goal involvement. That was the third highest forward point total in Gameweek 29 as he took three shots and created four chances. Spurs are an absolute dumpster fire at the moment and there's no guarantee Tel will start again this week, but if he does he's worth a look as a streamer even at Liverpool.

Igor Jesus, Nottingham Forest (20% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper)

Jesus is a readily available starting forward who also happens to be in good form at the moment with an assist in each of his last two matches. Jesus has also combined for four shots and three chances created over that stretch and should continue to be the starting No. 9 when Forest take on Fulham at home Sunday.

Final Thoughts

Waiver wire success in Fantrax and Sleeper formats often comes down to timing. Gameweek 30 presents several short-term streaming spots, but also a few players whose roles could solidify over the final stretch of the season.

Prioritise minutes, monitor midweek team news and be prepared to act quickly as starting XIs are confirmed. In competitive leagues, even one proactive pickup can swing matchups. With fixture congestion building, depth and flexibility matter more than ever heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

More Fantasy Premier League Tips for Gameweek 30

Premier League GW30 Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickup