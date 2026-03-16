Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 31

Looking for the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League GW31? With squad rotation ramping up and several squads reshaped by January transfers, proactive roster management is critical heading into Gameweek 31.

This article highlights the top waiver wire adds in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, focusing on players rostered in fewer than 50% of formats. These targets can provide immediate short-term value or emerging long-term upside. Whether you need a goalkeeper stream, defensive cover, midfield upside, or a forward punt, these GW31 targets can help you gain an edge before the weekend deadline.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW31 rankings, GW31 cheat sheets, and GW31 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups – Fantrax & Sleeper GW31

Aaron Ramsdale, Newcastle (15% Fantrax, 13% Sleeper)

The Tyne-Wear Derby is the place to look for a streaming keeper this week with Ramsdale and Melker Ellborg having taken over goalkeeping duties in recent weeks for their squads. I lean Ramsdale as Newcastle will be at home in this matchup and the keeper is coming off a 17.5-point clean sheet win at Chelsea.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW31

Adam Smith, Bournemouth (3% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper)

Smith scored 19.75 points without a goal involvement at the weekend playing 61 minutes in the scoreless draw with Burnley. While the clean sheet gave him a boost to his point total, Smith played well at right-back as he created two chances while blocking three shots, making three tackles and having three clearances. Smith and Bournemouth get a home match against Manchester United on Friday where he could have a similar performance though a clean sheet is no guarantee.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Ola Aina, Nottingham Forest (39% Fantrax, 26% Sleeper)

Aina was also a high-scoring defender at the weekend as he came away from Forest's 0-0 draw against Fulham with 17 points. Aina lacked attacking output, though he's shown it in the past, but compiled four tackles and a whopping 10 clearances to help Forest to the clean sheet. Aina and Forest take on a Spurs side at the weekend who have one point in their last seven matches. A relegation six-pointer, who would have imagined that at the start of the season?

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW31

Ross Barkley, Aston Villa (3% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper)

Barkley scored a cracking left-footed curler during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United as he came away from the match with 17 points. The tricky thing with Barkley is knowing whether or not he'll get a start next weekend against West Ham as Sunday's match was his first Premier League start this season. Emiliano Buendia was injured Sunday, though the severity is unclear, so Barkley could find his way into the XI again and if Buendia misses it's possible Barkley would move into a more advanced role.

Zian Flemming, Burnley (20% Fantrax, 17% Sleeper)

Flemming was in this article recently, but I need to mention him again as it's now three straight starts with double-digit points after scoring 10.5 in the 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday. Flemming continues to start as the number 9 when fit and he's become a shot machine with eight over those last three matches. Flemming is a slight cheat code to get a fourth forward into your lineup and gets a match against Fulham at the weekend.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks - Fantrax & Sleeper GW31

Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool (26% Fantrax, 11% Sleeper)

Liverpool's youngest ever goal-scorer became an excellent streamer when lineups dropped on Sunday against Spurs as he was handed his first Premier League start in the matchup. Ngumoha responded with 9.5 points without a goal involvement over 65 minutes, rewarding the manager's faith in him. Like Barkley above, the tricky thing here is knowing if Ngumoha will crack the XI moving forward as Hugo Ekitike was on the bench for this matchup, but Ngumoha is at worst a name to monitor moving forward given the talent in his boots.

Mathys Tel, Tottenham (34% Fantrax, 18% Sleeper)

On the flip side of that match was Tel who scored 11 points in 76 minutes without a goal involvement. While Spurs are in shambles at the moment, Tel deserves to be more rostered than he is as he's putting up points of late as he has back-to-back double-digit point efforts despite no goal or assist in those games. Tel's floor is one worth rostering in fantasy as he's capable of shots, chances created and crosses from his attacking role across the front line for Spurs.

Final Thoughts

Waiver wire success in Fantrax and Sleeper formats often comes down to timing. Gameweek 31 presents several short-term streaming spots, but also a few players whose roles could solidify over the final stretch of the season.

Prioritize minutes, monitor midweek team news, and be prepared to act quickly as starting XIs are confirmed. In competitive leagues, even one proactive pickup can swing a matchup. With fixture congestion building, depth and flexibility matter more than ever heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

More Fantasy Premier League Tips for Gameweek 31

Fantrax & Sleeper GW31 Rankings

Premier League GW31 Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups