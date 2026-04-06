Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups for Gameweek 32

Looking for the best Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire pickups for Premier League GW32? With squad rotation increasing and roles evolving late in the season, proactive roster management is key heading into Gameweek 32.

This article highlights the best waiver wire adds in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, focusing on players rostered in fewer than 50% of formats who offer short-term value or long-term upside.

These GW32 waiver wire picks can help with streaming decisions, injury replacements and late-week lineup adjustments.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW32 rankings, GW32 cheat sheets, and GW32 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (Fantrax & Sleeper GW32)

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Newcastle (27% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper)

Alisson is out for the foreseeable future, meaning Mamardashvili has an opportunity to end the season as the starting keeper for Liverpool. It also means that fantasy managers have the chance to pick up a widely-available keeper for a top-five team in the league, a rarity. Mamardashvili is more than a streamer since he can be your keeper for as long as Alisson is out, starting with this week's match against Fulham.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW32)

Olivier Boscagli, Brighton (1% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper)

Boscagli looks set to step into the Brighton back four due to the suspension of Lewis Dunk, while Adam Webster remains out with an injury. Boscagli is unlikely to offer much in attack, but he has shown a solid defensive floor when starting and gets one of the best matchups in the league this weekend, albeit on the road, against Burnley.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United (11% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper)

Martinez is hoping to return for the weekend clash with Leeds, as he's missed five straight matches with a calf injury. If fit, Martinez will likely enter the XI immediately since Harry Maguire is suspended. Like Boscagli, Martinez isn't a source for much attacking output, but he can compile defensive statistics, and United enter the week with the second-best clean sheet odds on the slate. If not ready, Ayden Heaven is likely next up to enter the XI.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW32)

Jack Hinshelwood, Brighton (13% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper)

Hinshelwood has lined up in attacking midfield in four straight contests and comes into Gameweek 32 with 21 points in his last two appearances. The matchup against Burnley is one to target for Brighton players this week with Hinshelwood having an assist, six shots and five chances created over his last three appearances. He projects as a top-35 player on our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings this weekend.

It's never easy to recommend a Wolves player, but Bellegarde is coming off a strong 11.5-point performance, which included an assist during the 2-2 draw with Brentford. A Friday match against West Ham isn't one to fear with Bellegarde lining up in attacking midfield of late as a capable chance creator and shot taker.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW32)

Omari Hutchinson, Nottingham Forest (32% Fantrax, 29% Sleeper)

Hutchinson and Forest take on Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, so there's potential that he will be rested at the weekend. That said, if in the starting XI, he's been a worthy fantasy provider this season. Hutchinson has started four of Forest's last six Premier League matches, lining up across the three attacking midfield roles. While he hasn't had a goal involvement since February, Hutchinson has been an impressive chance creator and will find himself in a decent position to get back on the scoresheet against Aston Villa, who also have a midweek match.

Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham (33% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper)

Muniz started Fulham's last match prior to the international break and could make the XI again. It' far from guaranteed since Raul Jimenez is healthy and Muniz has started just one Premier League fixture since returning from injury at the start of February. When both were healthy last season, Muniz became more of a regular near the end of the season before another injury. Muniz is a readily available forward capable of putting a goal away against an increasingly leaky Liverpool defense.

Final Thoughts

Waiver wire success in Fantrax and Sleeper formats often comes down to timing. Gameweek 32 presents several strong streaming opportunities alongside players whose roles could expand over the final stretch.

Prioritize minutes, monitor midweek team news and be ready to act quickly. In competitive leagues, even one well-timed waiver pickup can provide a decisive edge.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 32

Premier League GW32 Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups