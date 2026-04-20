Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets

Gameweek 34 presents a unique challenge for Fantrax and Sleeper managers, with only seven matches on the schedule and several teams not in action.

That makes this a critical waiver wire week, where finding reliable starters can provide a major edge. This guide focuses on low-rostered players (under 50 percent) who can deliver immediate value through secure minutes, favorable matchups and increased roles in a reduced player pool.

For more help setting your lineup, check out our Fantrax and Sleeper GW34 rankings, GW34 cheat sheets, and GW34 predicted lineups before the weekend matches.

Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (Fantrax & Sleeper GW34)

Antonin Kinsky, Tottenham (3% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

Kinsky started during the 2-2 draw with Brighton at the weekend, scoring 2.5 points after allowing a late equalizer. There's a chance that Guglielmo Vicario (40%) will be back for GW34 following groin surgery, but no matter who it is, that shouldn't matter in a must-win game against lowly Wolverhampton.

Defender Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW34)

Timothy Castagne, Fulham (4% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper)

Given the lack of options in GW34 and that Castagne actually dropped five percent from a week ago, he remains one of the better defender additions. Castagne has three straight double-digit performances despite two of them not resulting in clean sheets. He makes for an excellent stream again against Aston Villa at the weekend as a defender who offers a decent floor.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Ian Maatsen, Aston Villa (31% Fantrax, 26% Sleeper)

On the flip side of that matchup is Maatsen made his first league start since March 4 during an 11.25-point performance in the 4-3 win over Sunderland on Sunday. Maatsen flashed his attacking upside with an assist and two chances created, but there's still no guarantee he'll remain in the XI. With no Europa League game for Villa this week, Maatsen could easily be replaced by Lucas Digne again. Unfortunately, this is a play that needs to be monitored until lineups release.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW34)

Noah Sadiki, Sunderland (5% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

Sadiki is a deep option at midfield this week who has some streaming appeal given the the multitudes of teams on bye. Throw in that he's posted double-digit points in his last two matches and that makes the appeal even greater. Despite playing in a defensive midfield role, Sadiki has combined for an assist and four chances created to go with defensive actions, giving his fantasy floor a boost.

James Maddison, Tottenham (33% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper)

He's back! Maddison was named to the bench for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brighton marking his return from an ACL tear that has kept him out since August preseason. At his peak, Maddison is one of the best fantasy producers in the game, but how much he can play remains unclear.

Spurs certainly need a player of his caliber as they try to avoid relegation, but for fantasy managers, I'm not sure we can expect Maddison to play enough to be a viable starter down the stretch. He's worth a flier, though know that he likely won't make the starting XI much in the run in to the end of the season.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW34)

Igor Jesus, Nottingham Forest (35% Fantrax, 39% Sleeper)

It's going to be a tough week for waiver finds at forward which leads me to Jesus as a recommendation. Jesus didn't start last league game, but he came off the bench to score in the win against Burnley. Despite Chris Wood being healthy, there's a chance Vitor Pereira starts both of them at Sunderland due to Callum Hudson-Odoi being injured and him not trusting anyone else to play.

Will Osula, Newcastle (12% Fantrax, 7% Sleeper)

Osula has started and scored in two straight matches meaning he is worth a pickup for fantasy managers in need of a forward. It's been goal dependent and Nick Woltemade could return to the XI at any point, but Osula has the hot hand. It's not the best week to stream him in with an away trip to Arsenal on the docket, but with multiple teams being off in Gameweek 34, you may need to dig deep to find starters.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 34 is less about upside and more about securing reliable minutes in a reduced schedule.

With fewer matches available, simply finding starters with a stable floor can be enough to gain an edge. Prioritise players likely to feature, monitor team news closely and be prepared to adjust once lineups are confirmed.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 34

Fantrax & Sleeper GW34 Rankings