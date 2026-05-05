Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW36 Fantasy EPL Targets

Gameweek 36 features an 11-match slate with a partial double gameweek, giving fantasy EPL managers additional opportunities to attack the waiver wire in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues. With Man City and Crystal Palace playing twice, targeting the right low-rostered players can provide a meaningful edge during a critical stage of the season.

This Fantrax and Sleeper waiver wire guide focuses on under-rostered Premier League players (typically below 50 percent) who offer a mix of floor and upside. Whether you're prioritizing double gameweek volume or looking for strong single-match streamers, these GW36 targets are positioned to deliver through minutes, role, and matchup.

Use this list to identify the best pickups ahead of lineup lock, and stay flexible as confirmed lineups and rotations become clearer closer to kickoff.

For more GW36 prep, check out our Fantrax & Sleeper rankings, predicted lineups and fantasy EPL cheat sheets before locking in your moves.

Best Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Picks (GW36)

Fantasy EPL Goalkeeper Waiver Wire Pickups (GW36 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Martin Dubravka, Burnley (31% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

I had to think a little for a goalkeeper this week since you can't pick on Burnley or Wolves due to opposing keepers being too high owned. Instead of picking on Burnley, I'll recommend Dubravka who faces an Aston Villa side on Sunday that will be coming off a midweek European matchup. Villa could rotate again and they only have one goal over their last three matches in all competitions

Fantasy EPL Defender Waiver Wire Pickups (GW36 Fantrax & Sleeper)

Jayden Bogle, Leeds (39% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper)

Bogle has taken over the right wing-back role for Leeds and his returns have mostly been solid as he's scored over nine points in four of his last five appearances. Bogle is capable of whipping in crosses and creating chances, offering attacking upside on top of normal defensive floor points. Leeds take on Tottenham away from home Monday.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season

Alex Jimenez, Bournemouth (25% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper)

Jimenez is another full-back with attacking upside, having made five straight starts at right-back for the Cherries. He's coming off of a 12-point performance that didn't include a goal involvement. Like Bogle, Jimenez is a capable crosser of the ball and is also piling up tackles on the flank.

Midfielder Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW36)

Jack Hinshelwood, Brighton (26% Fantrax, 21% Sleeper)

Hinshelwood is in a good vein of form with a goal in each of his last two games resulting in back-to-back 14-plus point efforts. While we can't expect the goals to continue, we can look to stream in Hinshelwood this week against a poor Wolves side who are begging for the season to end. Hinshelwood is lining up in attacking midfield and while it's not resulting in many chances created or crosses, he does have six shots in his last two matches.

Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United (42% Fantrax, 50% Sleeper)

Mainoo continues to impress under Michael Carrick and has returned 11.5 and 15 points over his last two matches, which includes a goal scored this past weekend against Liverpool. Mainoo lines up in defensive midfield so while the goals aren't likely to continue, he gets the bulk of his points from defensive floor actions such as tackles and interceptions. Mainoo and United take on Sunderland at the weekend.

Forward Waiver Wire Picks (Fantrax & Sleeper GW36)

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest (4% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

Back with a vengeance, Awoniyi made his first start since October on Monday and netted a brace during the 3-1 win over Chelsea. With Forest playing Thursday in Europa League again, you figure he did enough to earn another start in league play.

He's certainly worth a pickup as his 30.5 points were the second most in Gameweek 35 by a forward. The runway for Premier League starts could be there as Forest are inching closer towards safety from relegation while still having a European campaign to think about. Teammate Dilane Bakwa, who assisted one of Awoniyi's two goals, is also one to consider taking a flier on.

Will Osula, Newcastle (39% Fantrax, 17% Sleeper)

Osula needs to be over the 50-percent threshold by this weekend's matchups as he remains in excellent form. He's taken over the starting striker role for Newcastle and has scored in three of his last four matches while reaching double-figure points in each of them. Any forward on that type of run needs to be on more rosters than he currently is.

Final Thoughts

With only a few gameweeks remaining, waiver wire decisions become even more impactful in Fantrax and Sleeper leagues. Identifying low-owned players with defined roles, consistent minutes, and favorable matchups can provide a clear edge, especially in head-to-head formats where small swings decide results.

Rather than chasing last week's points, prioritize players with repeatable production. Defenders with crossing and tackle volume, midfielders involved in set pieces, and forwards seeing steady starts. These are the profiles that translate most reliably to Fantrax scoring and can separate you from the rest of your league.

Stay active leading up to kickoff, monitor lineup announcements, and be willing to pivot quickly. Late-season edges often come from reacting faster than your opponents, and the GW36 slate offers plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.

More Fantrax & Sleeper Tips for Gameweek 36