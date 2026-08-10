Best FPL Attackers for Gameweeks 1-5 (2026/27)

The best FPL attackers to target in Gameweeks 1-5 of the 2026/27 season, including top forwards, midfielders and early fixture-based differentials.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

FPL 2026/27: Best Attackers to Target in Gameweeks 1-5

The 2026/27 Premier League season is almost here, and targeting the right attackers for the opening Gameweeks is the fastest way to bank early Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points. The four teams below have the softest defensive matchups across Gameweeks 1-5, which makes their forwards and attacking midfielders some of the best FPL attackers to target before the Gameweek 1 deadline.

For a team-by-team breakdown of the schedule, see our fixture difficulty guide, and for the complete list of who to start, check the full player rankings for the opening five gameweeks.

For gameweek rankings, expert articles and player statistics updated throughout the season, visit RotoWire's soccer hub.

More FPL 2026/27 Preseason Resources

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

RWSOCCER for 35% off all RotoWire Subscriptions

Brentford Attackers to Target: Igor Thiago Leads a Soft Opening Run

TOT (H), LEE (A), SUN (H), BOU (A), CHE (H)

Brentford open the season against the two non-relegated sides who conceded the most goals in 2025/26. Tottenham shipped 57 goals across the season, an average of 1.5 per game, while Leeds United conceded 56. The other three opponents in this run are not much more reassuring defensively: Chelsea conceded 52, Bournemouth 54, and Sunderland 48. Five games, five opponents with leaky defenses.

The standout FPL pick here is Igor Thiago, who scored 22 Premier League goals last season, second only to Erling Haaland. The Brentford striker costs £8.0m, making him one of the best value forwards in the game relative to his output. If you are not starting with Haaland, Thiago is the most compelling attacking differential in Gameweek 1.

Manchester City: Erling Haaland and Three Home Games in Five

BOU (H), CRY (A), COV (H), MUN (A), SUN (H)

Manchester City open with three home games in their first five, giving Haaland the platform he needs to rack up early points. Bournemouth are in transition after losing manager Andoni Iraola and key defensive organizer Marcos Senesi, making them a particularly soft opener on the first day of the season. Crystal Palace are similarly unsettled, with Oliver Glasner having departed and Maxence Lacroix no longer in the squad.

Erling Haaland at £15.5m is the obvious headline pick and will be among the highest-owned players in the game from Gameweek 1. For managers who cannot stretch to him, Antoine Semenyo joined City from Bournemouth in January and brings a direct attacking threat, while Phil Foden is working his way back into contention but faces competition for a starting role and carries minutes risk early in the season.

FPL verdict: Haaland is the premium priority. Semenyo is the cheaper route into the attack, while Foden is better treated as a preseason watchlist option until his minutes become clearer.

Leeds United Attackers: A Clean Early Run of Winnable Fixtures

NFO (A), BRE (H), BRI (A), NEW (H), CRY (H)

Leeds United do not face any of the traditional big six until Arsenal away in Gameweek 6, giving their attackers a clean early run. Brighton are the only side in this window who conceded fewer than 50 goals in 2025/26, so four of the five fixtures offer genuine attacking potential.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 14 league goals last season and carried that form into preseason, netting twice against Liverpool. Noah Okafor contributed eight goals and offers a dynamic alternative route to returns. Brenden Aaronson was Leeds' top assist provider last season and has started preseason strongly with a goal and assist against Liverpool. New signing Harry Wilson arrives from Fulham having just completed his best-ever Premier League season, with 10 goals and seven assists, and immediately becomes a set-piece and creative option worth considering.

FPL verdict: Calvert-Lewin is the safest route into the Leeds attack, while Wilson and Aaronson offer cheaper midfield upside if their set-piece and starting roles are secure.

AVL (H), CHE (A), LEE (H), COV (A), ARS (H)

Brighton's opening two fixtures look tough on paper, but both opponents arrive with genuine vulnerabilities. Aston Villa conceded 27 goals in away games last season, and they travel to the Amex on the opening day following a 4-3 contest at the same ground in 2025/26. Villa are also navigating squad disruption, with Ezri Konsa's future uncertain and the departures of Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers weakening their depth. Chelsea had a difficult preseason, conceding four against Western Sydney Wanderers and losing to both Juventus and Spurs. Newly promoted Coventry then provide relief in Gameweek 4 before Arsenal close the run.

With Danny Welbeck having departed, the attacking spotlight at Brighton shifts to Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh, both of whom are worth considering as differential options in the opening weeks.

Final Thoughts

The best early FPL attackers are not necessarily the highest-ranked players over a full season. For Gameweeks 1-5, fixture quality, secure minutes and role matter more than long-term value.

Brentford and Manchester City offer the clearest attacking setups, Leeds provide several mid-priced options, and Brighton are the more aggressive differential route. Use the full Gameweeks 1-5 player rankings for the complete order, then check predicted lineups before locking in any of the lower-owned picks.

For the latest Premier League team news, injuries and predicted lineups heading into 2026/27, visit RotoWire's soccer hub and check the Premier League injury report throughout pre-season.