What the new FPL 2026/27 rules, player prices, BPS changes and position switches mean for player value, Gameweek 1 squads and fantasy strategy.

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

FPL 2026/27 Rule Changes, Player Prices and Position Changes Explained

Fantasy Premier League is live for 2026/27, and the launch brought new rules, updated player prices and 11 position reclassifications. Rather than recap the announcement, this guide looks at how those changes affect player value, squad building and my Top 400 rankings.

The biggest change is not the badges, live-rank tools or career-history features. It is the Bonus Points System rebalance and what that does to defenders, goalkeepers and attacking full-backs. Let's work out which changes actually move my Top 400 rankings and which are just noise.

Make sure to join our FPL league.

For more preseason planning, use the following resources:

Premier League Predicted Lineups (updated all season)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to the opener)

RWSOCCER for 35% off all RotoWire Subscriptions

FPL 2026/27 Changes: Quick Takeaways

Attacking full-backs gain slightly from the BPS rebalance.

Static, clearance-heavy center-backs may lose some bonus upside.

Junior Kroupi gains value after moving to midfield.

Omar Marmoush loses value after becoming a forward.

Haaland at £15.5m forces a clear squad-building decision.

Bruno Fernandes remains elite but carries more risk at £12.0m.

The Biggest FPL Rule Change for 2026/27

There's plenty new this season, and most of it doesn't touch your team sheet. Everyone's posting the live-rank screenshots and the career-history percentiles, and none of that changes who you buy. The same goes for the projected bonus after 20 minutes. The later lockdown is worth knowing for planning, since scores now finalize at 09:00 UK time the day after the last match rather than an hour after the whistle, which lets more Opta review data feed the final numbers before they lock. Mostly it improves how accurate the DEFCON and bonus totals end up being.

The Bonus Points System tweak does. Fantasy Premier League has rebalanced the BPS to reduce the overlap with defensive-contribution points and to improve the bonus prospects of goalkeepers, full-backs and attacking players. That got one line in the announcement, and I think it's the bigger change ahead of the new season. The defensive-contribution category already reshaped the cheap end of the game last season and it props up half my value board. The game clearly doesn't want to keep paying twice for the same defensive block.

So who does this actually help? The stationary center-back who clears his lines and does nothing else is the one exposed here. He was already banking DEFCON points, and now a slice of the BPS he used to skim on top of that gets trimmed. Attacking full-backs benefit most. They still accumulate DEFCON points while gaining a little more BPS credit for their attacking involvement. Granted, not many full-backs out there accrue massive DEFCON.

How the New Bonus Points System Changes Player Value

The rankings already reflect that shift with full-backs a touch higher than last season. My top value pick in the whole game is Neco Williams at 5.0m, an attacking full-back with a locked-in role on a Forest side I expect to be better under Oliver Glasner. In addition to his reliability, he moves into a wing-back role under Glasner that saw Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell with weekly relevance.

Nico O'Reilly, Daniel Munoz, Adrien Truffert and Pedro Porro all sit inside my top 10 defenders, and they all get forward. The BPS change is a small nudge toward that whole group, enough that when two defenders cost the same and one of them bombs forward, I'll side with the attacker now where a year ago it was a clear pick for DEFCON. Still, it doesn't push me off James Tarkowski or the cheap Championship-priced defenders I like at the floor, who keep doing their DEFCON job either way.

Goalkeepers benefit too, although the effect is smaller. Save-heavy, distribution-heavy keepers get a bump in the new BPS, which tilts things toward a keeper who's actually busy rather than the ones who only cash clean-sheet points. I've still got value keepers I love and I'm not abandoning the 4.5m route on the back of one BPS note, but if you were already wavering between a cheap keeper and paying up for a shot-stopper on a worse defense, this leans you toward the shot-stopper.

FPL Position Changes for 2026/27

The 11 position reclassifications are significant, at least for a few of them.

For owners, Junior Kroupi's move from forward to midfielder is the pick of the bunch. He became a regular starter as a versatile, somewhat No. 10 at Bournemouth, and midfield eligibility for a guy playing that role beats being a fringe forward. He already sits inside my top 45 as a 7.5m midfielder, and for a player in that role, the midfield tag is the more valuable of the two.

Omar Marmoush went the other way, midfielder to forward, and I'd treat that as a downgrade. He was mostly Erling Haaland's relief last season, and now he loses midfield eligibility without any guarantee of starting, so I'm not touching him unless the City picture up front changes.

Patrick Dorgu earns his switch through the winger move under Michael Carrick, which is another downgrade, as he loses clean sheet points. While he could start in an attacking role, he's still a backup option at left-back if needed for Luke Shaw.

Mats Wieffer, Ryan Sessegnon and Keane Lewis-Potter all drop into defense, so treat them as DEFCON and clean-sheet pieces now, not midfield output. Wieffer at the back for Brighton has some set-and-forget appeal, though I'd keep the UEFA Conference League in mind before I called those minutes a lock.

FPL Player Prices: Haaland, Fernandes and Gabriel

Every price is set and frozen until the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21, so this is the board you're planning against. Three numbers stand out.

Erling Haaland got a record 15.5m price. You either own him and captain him most weeks, or you build your entire season around not having him. There's no middle ground at that number.

Bruno Fernandes is the one everyone likes. He got one of the biggest rises compared to last season, up 3.0m to 12.0m, and I've still got him ranked first overall on my index because he takes the penalties and set pieces and basically never leaves the pitch. But I'm nervous about that price, and I think you should be too. Is 21 assists a baseline or a career year? It was nine higher than he'd ever posted, his DEFCON numbers fell once Carrick took over, and he turns 32 with Champions League back on Manchester United's schedule. He may not hit 3,000-plus league minutes again.

Gabriel rising to 8.0m flew a bit under the radar this week. When the elite DEFCON defender costs as much as a mid-tier midfielder, the 6.0m version who does most of the same job is just the smarter buy. Tarkowski at 6.0m thanks him for the promotion.

How the Changes Affect Your Gameweek 1 Squad

Strip out the new features and what's left is narrow. The BPS rebalance is the real needle-mover, and it points at full-backs and attackers who defend. After that it's smaller stuff: Kroupi gets a useful bump, Marmoush takes a hit, and the steep prices at the top make the value tier unavoidable. None of it rewrites the job you already had, which is still finding the picks that let you afford your stars.

That's what the full board is for. My Top 400 for 2026/27 already bakes in these prices and positions, and I update it almost every day right up to the Gameweek 1 deadline, so bookmark it and check back before you lock anything in. Once the games start, I refresh the FPL Gameweek rankings all season.