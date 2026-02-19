FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW31

Planning captaincy across multiple Gameweeks is one of the most effective ways to gain an edge in Fantasy Premier League. Rather than reacting week by week, identifying strong fixture runs in advance allows managers to structure their squads around reliable premium options and maximise returns over a sustained period.

From Gameweek 27 through Blank Gameweek 31, several standout fixtures create clear captaincy opportunities. By targeting players with secure minutes, penalty duties and favourable matchups, managers can reduce risk while maintaining the upside required to climb the rankings.

Below, we map out the best captain picks from GW27 to GW31, highlighting the strongest options in each Gameweek based on fixtures, form and long-term planning potential.

GW27: Cole Palmer vs Burnley (H)

Cole Palmer ticks all the boxes of what makes a great FPL captain this week against Burnley. Palmer sits near the top of the RotoWire Gameweek 27 player rankings with only Erling Haaland in competition for the top spot. In seven home games this season, Palmer has scored four goals and provided one assist in all competitions (0.71 goal involvements per start).

Burnley have conceded 32 goals in 13 away matches in addition to allowing five penalties, both of which are most in the league. That's a huge part of Cole Palmer's appeal as the penalty taker. While his open-play numbers have dropped this season partly due to injury, penalties have still been fruitful for this Chelsea team.

Palmer has scored four goals and provided one assist across his last two matches, both of which have been against teams in or around the relegation zone.

GW28: Antoine Semenyo vs Leeds (A)

Since joining Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo has scored three goals in five games. Semenyo is the second-highest scorer in FPL, with only teammate Erling Haaland having more. Both Haaland and Semenyo can be considered for captaincy, but the latter provides a bit more leverage on opponents.

Only three teams have conceded more goals than Leeds this season (45), while no team has scored more than Manchester City (54). In the last two meetings at Elland Road, Man City have scored seven goals.

In Semenyo's last four league games, he has three goals, nine shots and two chances created.

GW29: Hugo Ekitike or Mohamed Salah vs Wolves (A)

Liverpool have a strong fixture in Gameweek 29 with a trip to Wolverhampton. After 27 games, Wolves had conceded 50 goals, second most to only Burnley, conceding 30 in 14 home games.

Ekitike and Salah are in different stages of their form, so it will depend on how this changes before Gameweek 29. Ekitike has failed to put a shot on target in the last two matches, despite having taken three in each of these matches.

Ekitike did score three and provide one assist in the two matches across all competitions before this run. Salah, on the other hand, had been in poor form at the beginning of the season but has turned that around since returning from AFCON. He's scored two and assisted four in the last six matches in all competitions.

GW 30: Erling Haaland vs West Ham (A)

Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League and the top scorer in FPL, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in 26 Premier League matches. He has an incredible record against West Ham, scoring 11 goals in seven matches across his career.

West Ham have conceded 49 goals in 26 games this season, putting them among the worst defensive teams in the league.

Haaland went through a dry spell and got transferred out of many FPL teams, but in his last four games, he's scored three and provided two assists, getting at least one goal involvement in each.

Blank Gameweek 31: Morgan Rogers vs West Ham (H)

The options in Gameweek 31 are limited due to the Carabao Cup final, where Manchester City will face Arsenal, meaning neither of them will feature this week. Making matters worse, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have tricky away games in Gameweek 31.

Aston Villa hosting West Ham is definitely the best fixture.

Morgan Rogers has scored eight goals and provided five assists this season and is the fifth-highest scoring midfielder in FPL. It's the best matchup and Rogers is the best option for Villa given the inconsistent campaign that Ollie Watkins has had.

In a reduced Gameweek where captaincy options are limited, prioritising a nailed 90-minute attacker in the standout fixture becomes even more important.

Final Thoughts

By mapping out captaincy in advance, managers can structure transfers around strong fixture runs rather than reacting to short-term noise. Aligning premium assets with favourable schedules from GW27 through Blank Gameweek 31 can provide a decisive edge during a crucial stretch of the season.

