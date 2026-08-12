FPL Gameweek 1 rankings for 2026/27 with the best players, captain picks, predicted lineups, fixtures, projected points and value plays for the Premier League opener.

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FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings

Arsenal open their title defense at home to newly-promoted Coventry City as the biggest favorite for Gameweek 1. That's the biggest storyline heading into the biggest week of the FPL season, the one that sets up your whole campaign. Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool in the early marquee test of the weekend.

These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 1 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures and player prices.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see my FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.

Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.

FPL Gameweek 1 Fixtures (ET)

FPL Gameweek 1 Captain Picks

The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.

Erling Haaland (Man City, vs Bournemouth): He's the highest-projected player on the board unsurprisingly in a home game against Bournemouth. He's already the most-owned player in the pool, so the armband here isn't a differential, it's just the correct pick to open the campaign.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Coventry City): This is where you can get different. Arsenal have the softest fixture on the opening slate against a newly-promoted Coventry side, and Saka projects as the second-best midfielder in the pool while sitting at barely 10% ownership. Returning to the team late from the World Cup is a worry, but if that's the case, then Viktor Gyokeres is another Arsenal option.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United, at Hull City): The highest-projected midfielder most weeks, and he plays a newly-promoted Hull City side in Gameweek 1. He's owned by less than half the FPL field, which is a bit low considering what he did last season, so he won't be crazy popular as a captain.

FPL Gameweek 1 Best Players by Position

A quick read on who to build around before the table.

FPL Gameweek 1 Rankings

Full Gameweek 1 rankings below, based on projected lineups, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers and captaincy.

Final Thoughts

Don't overthink Gameweek 1. The board is stacked toward Arsenal's fixture and Manchester United's trip to Hull. The bold call is Saka or someone on Arsenal over Haaland for the armband. Use this week to lock a squad you're happy to hold into Gameweek 2 rather than reacting to one match.

More FPL Gameweek 1 Tips

Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.