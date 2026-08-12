FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings

FPL Gameweek 1 rankings for 2026/27 with the best players, captain picks, predicted lineups, fixtures, projected points and value plays for the Premier League opener.
Updated on August 12, 2026 11:54AM EST
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Updated on August 12, 2026 11:54AM EST
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings

Arsenal open their title defense at home to newly-promoted Coventry City as the biggest favorite for Gameweek 1. That's the biggest storyline heading into the biggest week of the FPL season, the one that sets up your whole campaign. Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool in the early marquee test of the weekend.

These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 1 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures and player prices.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see my FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.

Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.

FPL Gameweek 1 Fixtures (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

FPL GW1 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Stats

FPL GW1 Captain Picks

The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.

Erling Haaland (Man City, vs Bournemouth): He's the highest-projected player on the board unsurprisingly in a home game against Bournemouth. He's already the most-owned player in the pool, so the armband here isn't a differential, it's just the correct pick to open the campaign.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Coventry City): This is where you can get different. Arsenal have the softest fixture on the opening slate against a newly-promoted Coventry side, and Saka projects as the second-best midfielder in the pool while sitting at barely 10% ownership. Returning to the team late from the World Cup is a worry, but if that's the case, then Viktor Gyokeres is another Arsenal option.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United, at Hull City): The highest-projected midfielder most weeks, and he plays a newly-promoted Hull City side in Gameweek 1. He's owned by less than half the FPL field, which is a bit low considering what he did last season, so he won't be crazy popular as a captain.

FPL GW1 Best Players by Position

A quick read on who to build around before the table.

  • Forwards:Erling Haaland (Man City, vs Bournemouth) is the clear top forward on the board. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) is next, and Igor Thiago (Brentford, vs Tottenham) is the value name a tier below both.
  • Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes (Man United, at Hull City) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) are the two names to build a midfield around, with Bryan Mbeumo (Man United, at Hull City) as the cheaper double-up off the same fixture. Antoine Semenyo, who has been City's top goalscorer in preseason without Haaland, also features near the top.
  • Defenders: With William Saliba out, Gabriel and Ben White are the top two defenders in the pool, both from that same soft Arsenal fixture, and Riccardo Calafiori isn't far behind. Harry Maguire (Man United, at Hull City) is the pivot point if you want off Arsenal entirely.
  • Goalkeepers:David Raya (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) is the top-ranked keeper, backed by the same fixture that has three Arsenal defenders near the top of the board.

FPL GW1 Rankings

Full Gameweek 1 rankings below, based on projected lineups, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers and captaincy.

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamMatchupPosPriceTSB%Pts
1 1  Bruno FernandesMUNMUN at HULM12.048.37.45
21   Erling HaalandMCIMCI v. BOUF15.573.87.35
3 2  Bukayo SakaARSARS v. COVM9.510.77.03
42   Viktor GyokeresARSARS v. COVF7.513.16.40
5 3  Bryan MbeumoMUNMUN at HULM8.023.06.34
6 4  Christos TzolisARSARS v. COVM6.53.56.22
7 5  Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. NEWM7.044.56.19
8  1 GabrielARSARS v. COVD8.026.76.11
9 6  Jeremy DokuMCIMCI v. BOUM7.56.46.07
10 7  Antoine SemenyoMCIMCI v. BOUM8.525.85.97
11  2 Ben WhiteARSARS v. COVD5.50.75.92
12  3 Harry MaguireMUNMUN at HULD5.09.35.91
13  4 Riccardo CalafioriARSARS v. COVD5.517.35.90
14 8  Declan RiceARSARS v. COVM7.522.15.90
153   Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. TOTF8.016.05.83
16 9  Cole PalmerCHECHE v. FULM9.511.35.77
17 10  Matheus CunhaMUNMUN at HULM8.012.95.75
18  16 Daniel BallardSUNSUN at IPSD5.04.15.74
19 11  Youri TielemansMUNMUN at HULM6.01.35.70
20 12  Phil FodenMCIMCI v. BOUM7.06.75.64
21  5 James TarkowskiEVEEVE v. CRYD6.09.85.63
22 13  Martin OdegaardARSARS v. COVM6.52.95.61
23 14  Florian WirtzLIVLIV v. NEWM7.514.15.54
24 15  Elliot AndersonMCIMCI v. BOUM6.511.65.54
25  6 Cristhian MosqueraARSARS v. COVD5.514.85.51
264   Alexander IsakLIVLIV v. NEWF9.012.95.48
27 16  Anton StachLEELEE at NFOM6.01.25.48
285   Joao PedroCHECHE v. FULF7.555.45.42
29  7 Diogo DalotMUNMUN at HULD5.03.15.40
306   Brian BrobbeySUNSUN at IPSF6.017.65.39
317   Igor JesusNFONFO v. LEEF6.05.15.37
328   Dominic SolankeTOTTOT at BREF6.02.45.35
33 17  Cody GakpoLIVLIV v. NEWM7.03.45.35
34 18  Hayden HackneyEVEEVE v. CRYM5.50.35.34
359   Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYCRY at EVEF6.56.65.34
36 19  Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE v. CRYM6.015.25.33
37  13 Chemsdine TalbiSUNSUN at IPSM5.50.25.30
38  8 Maxence LacroixCHECHE v. FULD6.011.55.29
39 20  Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN at IPSM6.012.95.26
40  10 Lisandro MartinezMUNMUN at HULD5.00.55.19
4110   Dominic Calvert-LewinLEELEE at NFOF6.024.85.18
4211   Chris WoodNFONFO v. LEEF6.01.85.16
43 25  Ryan GravenberchLIVLIV v. NEWM6.02.05.15
44 48  Granit XhakaSUNSUN at IPSM5.55.45.13
4512   Georginio RutterBHABHA v. AVLF5.51.05.11
46  11 Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. NEWD6.516.65.09
47 26  Ibrahim SangareNFONFO v. LEEM5.00.65.08
48  12 Jaka BijolLEELEE at NFOD5.00.35.07
49 27  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE v. CRYM6.53.75.06
5013   Gonzalo GarciaFULFUL at CHEF6.01.65.05
51 28  Amad DialloMUNMUN at HULM6.01.75.03
52 21  Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. TOTM6.51.45.03
53 29  Adam WhartonCRYCRY at EVEM5.50.45.02
5414   Will OsulaNEWNEW at LIVF6.01.45.00
55  14 MurilloNFONFO v. LEED5.50.55.00
56 30  Abdul FatawuIPSIPS v. SUNM5.50.35.00
57 31  Mikkel DamsgaardBREBRE v. TOTM5.50.75.00
58 32  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFONFO v. LEEM8.011.65.00
59 33  Diego GomezBHABHA v. AVLM5.02.14.99
60 23  Harvey BarnesNEWNEW at LIVM6.01.24.98
61  15 Nico O'ReillyMCIMCI v. BOUD6.522.34.96
6215   Danny WelbeckCHECHE v. FULF6.02.64.95
6316   Oliver McBurnieHULHUL v. MUNF5.51.64.95
64  17 Neco WilliamsNFONFO v. LEED5.012.24.95
65 35  Yasin AyariBHABHA v. AVLM5.50.84.95
66 36  Moises CaicedoCHECHE v. FULM5.54.14.93
67 37  Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA v. AVLM6.00.34.93
6817   Thierno BarryEVEEVE v. CRYF5.50.94.91
69  18 Luke ShawMUNMUN at HULD4.524.44.89
70  19 Jarrad BranthwaiteEVEEVE v. CRYD5.51.94.89
71 38  Mason MountMUNMUN at HULM5.50.14.86
72 39  Mamadou SangareBREBRE v. TOTM5.51.44.84
73   1David RayaARSARS v. COVG6.031.04.84
74 40  James McAteeNFONFO v. LEEM5.50.04.80
7518   Tammy AbrahamAVLAVL at BHAF5.50.24.79
7619   EmersonnIPSIPS v. SUNF5.50.34.78
77 42  Ismaila SarrCRYCRY at EVEM6.58.34.77
78  20 Daniel MunozCRYCRY at EVED5.511.54.76
79 43  Pascal GrossBHABHA v. AVLM5.510.04.76
80 24  Alexis Mac AllisterLIVLIV v. NEWM5.51.94.76
81 34  Harry WilsonLEELEE at NFOM6.58.14.75
82 52  Emiliano BuendiaAVLAVL at BHAM6.01.04.72
83 44  Ao TanakaLEELEE at NFOM5.00.34.71
84  22 Ronald AraujoLIVLIV v. NEWD#N/A#N/A4.71
8520   RicharlisonTOTTOT at BREF6.02.04.70
86 47  Ethan AmpaduLEELEE at NFOM5.51.64.69
8721   EvanilsonBOUBOU at MCIF6.02.04.65
88 49  Daizen MaedaIPSIPS v. SUNM5.50.44.65
89 50  Alex IwobiFULFUL at CHEM5.50.94.65
90 51  Alex ScottBOUBOU at MCIM6.01.64.65
91  23 Takehiro TomiyasuCRYCRY at EVED4.50.04.64
92 53  Christian NorgaardEVEEVE v. CRYM5.00.74.64
93 54  Mateus FernandesTOTTOT at BREM5.50.04.64
94   2Senne LammensMUNMUN at HULG5.019.94.64
95 55  Enzo FernandezCHECHE v. FULM7.05.54.62
96  24 Mats WiefferBHABHA v. AVLD5.00.34.61
97  25 Marco PalestraCHECHE v. FULD5.52.24.60
98  26 Josko GvardiolMCIMCI v. BOUD5.513.44.60
99  27 Reece JamesCHECHE v. FULD5.57.94.59
100 56  Mathias JensenBREBRE v. TOTM5.50.24.59
101 22  Mohamed BelloumiHULHUL v. MUNM5.00.54.59
102  28 Marc GuehiMCIMCI v. BOUD6.023.14.59
103 41  Jaidon AnthonyBREBRE v. TOTM6.00.24.59
104 57  JoelintonNEWNEW at LIVM5.50.14.58
105 58  Joao GomesAVLAVL at BHAM5.50.14.57
106  29 Chris RichardsCRYCRY at EVED5.00.84.56
107 59  Merlin RohlEVEEVE v. CRYM5.00.14.55
108  30 Tarik MuharemovicLEELEE at NFOD5.01.64.54
109 60  Regan SlaterHULHUL v. MUNM4.52.14.53
110 61  Florentino LuisIPSIPS v. SUNM5.00.04.53
111  31 Joe RodonLEELEE at NFOD4.51.94.53
112  32 Nikola MilenkovicNFONFO v. LEED5.52.34.51
113 45  Yankuba MintehBHABHA v. AVLM6.00.74.51
114  33 Ola AinaNFONFO v. LEED4.54.34.50
115  34 Matheus NunesMCIMCI v. BOUD6.04.74.47
116 62  Marcelino NunezIPSIPS v. SUNM5.00.24.46
117 63  Yeremy PinoCRYCRY at EVEM5.50.24.45
118  35 Nathan CollinsBREBRE v. TOTD5.52.04.43
119  36 Sven BotmanNEWNEW at LIVD5.00.44.40
120 65  Lewis CookBOUBOU at MCIM5.00.14.39
121  37 James JustinLEELEE at NFOD4.50.54.38
122 64  Nilson AnguloSUNSUN at IPSM5.00.14.37
123  38 Jacob GreavesIPSIPS v. SUND4.00.64.36
124  39 Jan Paul van HeckeTOTTOT at BRED5.08.44.36
125 66  Frank OnyekaCOVCOV at ARSM5.00.24.36
126  9 Luke O'NienSUNSUN at IPSD4.02.54.36
127  40 Jaydee CanvotCRYCRY at EVED5.00.64.35
128 71  John McGinnAVLAVL at BHAM5.52.74.34
129 67  Aladji BambaNEWNEW at LIVM5.00.14.33
130 68  Emile Smith RoweFULFUL at CHEM5.50.44.31
131  41 Pedro PorroTOTTOT at BRED5.523.34.30
132 46  Mathys TelTOTTOT at BREM6.00.44.30
133  42 Jair CunhaNFONFO v. LEED4.50.44.30
134 69  Sasa LukicIPSIPS v. SUNM5.00.14.29
135 73  Boubacar KamaraAVLAVL at BHAM5.00.14.29
136  43 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE v. CRYD4.51.34.28
137 70  RayanBOUBOU at MCIM6.53.44.28
138 72  Bazoumana ToureNEWNEW at LIVM6.00.34.28
139 74  Matt CrooksHULHUL v. MUNM4.50.74.22
140 75  Conor GallagherTOTTOT at BREM5.50.34.22
141 77  Alejandro GarnachoAVLAVL at BHAM6.00.94.21
142 76  Liam MillarHULHUL v. MUNM5.00.14.20
14322   Haji WrightCOVCOV at ARSF5.51.84.19
144 78  Daichi KamadaCRYCRY at EVEM5.00.34.16
145 79  Shea CharlesFULFUL at CHEM#N/A#N/A4.14
146   3Matz SelsNFONFO v. LEEG5.01.54.11
147 80  Jacob RamseyNEWNEW at LIVM5.00.44.09
148 81  Justin KluivertBOUBOU at MCIM6.01.14.08
149  44 Jorrel HatoCHECHE v. FULD4.51.04.08
150 82  Marcus TavernierBOUBOU at MCIM6.01.94.07
151 83  Josh KingFULFUL at CHEM5.50.14.04
152  45 Antonee RobinsonFULFUL at CHED4.52.54.02
153  46 Pascal StruijkBHABHA v. AVLD5.00.54.01
154  47 Jorge CuencaFULFUL at CHED4.50.03.99
155   4Robin RoefsSUNSUN at IPSG5.05.03.99
156  21 Trai HumeSUNSUN at IPSD4.54.13.97
157   5Jordan PickfordEVEEVE v. CRYG5.58.83.97
158 84  Sandro TonaliTOTTOT at BREM5.54.23.96
159  48 Malick ThiawNEWNEW at LIVD5.02.03.96
160   6Konstantinos TzolakisHULHUL v. MUNG4.50.23.96
161  49 Ian MaatsenAVLAVL at BHAD4.50.63.95
162 85  Pedro NetoCHECHE v. FULM6.51.43.95
163 86  Matt GrimesCOVCOV at ARSM5.00.23.94
164  50 Semi AjayiHULHUL v. MUND4.00.73.92
165  51 Dara O'SheaIPSIPS v. SUND4.02.23.89
166  52 Milos KerkezLIVLIV v. NEWD5.55.23.89
167  53 John EganHULHUL v. MUND4.01.43.87
168   7James TraffordLEELEE at NFOG5.02.23.86
169  54 Jeremie FrimpongLIVLIV v. NEWD5.53.03.84
170 87  Jens Hjerto-DahlHULHUL v. MUNM5.00.03.84
171  55 Jayden BogleLEELEE at NFOD4.50.53.83
17223   Brandon Thomas-AsanteCOVCOV at ARSF5.00.83.81
173  56 Kenny TeteFULFUL at CHED4.50.23.79
174  57 Issa DiopIPSIPS v. SUND4.018.73.79
175  58 Kristoffer AjerBREBRE v. TOTD4.51.73.77
176  59 Leif DavisIPSIPS v. SUND4.04.63.74
177  60 Jake O'BrienEVEEVE v. CRYD5.00.53.73
178  61 Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA v. AVLD4.53.03.72
179 88  Myles Lewis-SkellyARSARS v. COVM5.50.33.70
180  62 Micky van de VenTOTTOT at BRED5.07.03.70
181  63 ReinildoSUNSUN at IPSD4.50.53.68
182 92  Noah SadikiSUNSUN at IPSM5.00.43.63
183   8Robert SanchezCHECHE v. FULG5.02.03.62
184   9Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIMCI v. BOUG5.511.03.61
185  64 Tyrick MitchellCRYCRY at EVED4.56.83.60
186   10Emiliano MartinezAVLAVL at BHAG5.04.93.49
187  65 Ruben DiasMCIMCI v. BOUD5.51.63.47
188 89  Sander BergeFULFUL at CHEM5.00.43.47
189  66 Dan BurnNEWNEW at LIVD5.02.73.47
190   11AlissonLIVLIV v. NEWG5.54.03.45
191   12Bart VerbruggenBHABHA v. AVLG4.517.53.43
192 90  Tatsuhiro SakamotoCOVCOV at ARSM5.00.23.42
193  76 Tyrone MingsAVLAVL at BHAD4.50.23.41
194  67 Lewis DunkBHABHA v. AVLD4.50.83.38
195  68 James HillBOUBOU at MCID5.51.23.37
196  69 Lewis HallNEWNEW at LIVD5.04.03.36
197   13Kjell ScherpenIPSIPS v. SUNG4.50.43.35
198   14Dean HendersonCRYCRY at EVEG5.03.13.33
199  70 Aaron HickeyBREBRE v. TOTD4.50.13.31
200   15Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE v. TOTG5.05.73.31
201  71 Antonio SilvaBOUBOU at MCID5.00.23.30
202  72 Aurele AmendaCOVCOV at ARSD4.00.63.22
203  73 Michael KayodeBREBRE v. TOTD4.53.83.20
204   16Bernd LenoFULFUL at CHEG4.53.33.19
205 91  Loum TchaounaCOVCOV at ARSM5.50.13.18
206   17Antonin KinskyTOTTOT at BREG4.519.53.17
207  74 Liam KitchingCOVCOV at ARSD4.00.53.12
208   18Lukas HornicekNEWNEW at LIVG5.00.43.10
209  75 Matty CashAVLAVL at BHAD4.57.93.01
210  77 Destiny UdogieTOTTOT at BRED4.50.42.85
211   19Djordje PetrovicBOUBOU at MCIG4.53.72.85
212  78 Calvin BasseyFULFUL at CHED4.50.62.80
213  79 Pau TorresAVLAVL at BHAD4.50.32.78
214   20Carl RushworthCOVCOV at ARSG4.50.92.66
215  80 Lewie CoyleHULHUL v. MUND4.00.52.61
216  81 Ryan GilesHULHUL v. MUND4.00.72.52
217  82 Adrien TruffertBOUBOU at MCID5.54.82.44
218  83 Milan van EwijkCOVCOV at ARSD4.015.62.42
219  84 Jay DasilvaCOVCOV at ARSD4.00.61.77
220  85 JuanluBOUBOU at MCID4.50.11.24

Final Thoughts

Don't overthink Gameweek 1. The board is stacked toward Arsenal's fixture and Manchester United's trip to Hull. The bold call is Saka or someone on Arsenal over Haaland for the armband. Use this week to lock a squad you're happy to hold into Gameweek 2 rather than reacting to one match.

More FPL Gameweek 1 Tips

Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other Soccer fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Underdog EPL best ball rankings for 2026/27, updated through preseason for The Premier Pup and The False Nine: ceiling picks, value, ADP and the scoring edges that win drafts.
July 30th
Underdog EPL Best Ball Strategy 2026/27: Premier Pup Draft Guide
Underdog EPL Best Ball Strategy 2026/27: Premier Pup Draft Guide
Learn how to draft Underdog’s Premier Pup EPL best ball contest, including scoring, roster construction, player targets, stacking and multi-entry strategy.
July 27th