FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Arsenal open their title defense at home to newly-promoted Coventry City as the biggest favorite for Gameweek 1. That's the biggest storyline heading into the biggest week of the FPL season, the one that sets up your whole campaign. Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool in the early marquee test of the weekend.
These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 1 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures and player prices.
Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see my FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.
Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.
FPL Gameweek 1 Fixtures (ET)
- 3:00 pm: Arsenal vs. Coventry City
- 7:30 am: Hull City vs. Manchester United
- 10:00 am: Everton vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: Ipswich Town vs. Sunderland
- 10:00 am: Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
- 12:30 pm: Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 9:00 am: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
- 9:00 am: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
- 11:30 am: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
- 3:00 pm: Fulham vs. Chelsea
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
FPL GW1 Captain Picks
The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.
Erling Haaland (Man City, vs Bournemouth): He's the highest-projected player on the board unsurprisingly in a home game against Bournemouth. He's already the most-owned player in the pool, so the armband here isn't a differential, it's just the correct pick to open the campaign.
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Coventry City): This is where you can get different. Arsenal have the softest fixture on the opening slate against a newly-promoted Coventry side, and Saka projects as the second-best midfielder in the pool while sitting at barely 10% ownership. Returning to the team late from the World Cup is a worry, but if that's the case, then Viktor Gyokeres is another Arsenal option.
Bruno Fernandes (Man United, at Hull City): The highest-projected midfielder most weeks, and he plays a newly-promoted Hull City side in Gameweek 1. He's owned by less than half the FPL field, which is a bit low considering what he did last season, so he won't be crazy popular as a captain.
FPL GW1 Best Players by Position
A quick read on who to build around before the table.
- Forwards:Erling Haaland (Man City, vs Bournemouth) is the clear top forward on the board. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) is next, and Igor Thiago (Brentford, vs Tottenham) is the value name a tier below both.
- Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes (Man United, at Hull City) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) are the two names to build a midfield around, with Bryan Mbeumo (Man United, at Hull City) as the cheaper double-up off the same fixture. Antoine Semenyo, who has been City's top goalscorer in preseason without Haaland, also features near the top.
- Defenders: With William Saliba out, Gabriel and Ben White are the top two defenders in the pool, both from that same soft Arsenal fixture, and Riccardo Calafiori isn't far behind. Harry Maguire (Man United, at Hull City) is the pivot point if you want off Arsenal entirely.
- Goalkeepers:David Raya (Arsenal, vs Coventry City) is the top-ranked keeper, backed by the same fixture that has three Arsenal defenders near the top of the board.
FPL GW1 Rankings
Full Gameweek 1 rankings below, based on projected lineups, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers and captaincy.
|Overall Rank
|FW Rank
|MID Rank
|DEF Rank
|GK Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Pos
|Price
|TSB%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|12.0
|48.3
|7.45
|2
|1
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|F
|15.5
|73.8
|7.35
|3
|2
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|M
|9.5
|10.7
|7.03
|4
|2
|Viktor Gyokeres
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|F
|7.5
|13.1
|6.40
|5
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|8.0
|23.0
|6.34
|6
|4
|Christos Tzolis
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|M
|6.5
|3.5
|6.22
|7
|5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|M
|7.0
|44.5
|6.19
|8
|1
|Gabriel
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|D
|8.0
|26.7
|6.11
|9
|6
|Jeremy Doku
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|M
|7.5
|6.4
|6.07
|10
|7
|Antoine Semenyo
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|M
|8.5
|25.8
|5.97
|11
|2
|Ben White
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|D
|5.5
|0.7
|5.92
|12
|3
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|D
|5.0
|9.3
|5.91
|13
|4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|D
|5.5
|17.3
|5.90
|14
|8
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|M
|7.5
|22.1
|5.90
|15
|3
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|F
|8.0
|16.0
|5.83
|16
|9
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|M
|9.5
|11.3
|5.77
|17
|10
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|8.0
|12.9
|5.75
|18
|16
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|D
|5.0
|4.1
|5.74
|19
|11
|Youri Tielemans
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|6.0
|1.3
|5.70
|20
|12
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|M
|7.0
|6.7
|5.64
|21
|5
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|D
|6.0
|9.8
|5.63
|22
|13
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|M
|6.5
|2.9
|5.61
|23
|14
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|M
|7.5
|14.1
|5.54
|24
|15
|Elliot Anderson
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|M
|6.5
|11.6
|5.54
|25
|6
|Cristhian Mosquera
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|D
|5.5
|14.8
|5.51
|26
|4
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|F
|9.0
|12.9
|5.48
|27
|16
|Anton Stach
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|M
|6.0
|1.2
|5.48
|28
|5
|Joao Pedro
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|F
|7.5
|55.4
|5.42
|29
|7
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|D
|5.0
|3.1
|5.40
|30
|6
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|F
|6.0
|17.6
|5.39
|31
|7
|Igor Jesus
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|F
|6.0
|5.1
|5.37
|32
|8
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|F
|6.0
|2.4
|5.35
|33
|17
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|M
|7.0
|3.4
|5.35
|34
|18
|Hayden Hackney
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|5.34
|35
|9
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|F
|6.5
|6.6
|5.34
|36
|19
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|M
|6.0
|15.2
|5.33
|37
|13
|Chemsdine Talbi
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|5.30
|38
|8
|Maxence Lacroix
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|D
|6.0
|11.5
|5.29
|39
|20
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|M
|6.0
|12.9
|5.26
|40
|10
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|5.19
|41
|10
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|F
|6.0
|24.8
|5.18
|42
|11
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|F
|6.0
|1.8
|5.16
|43
|25
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|M
|6.0
|2.0
|5.15
|44
|48
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|M
|5.5
|5.4
|5.13
|45
|12
|Georginio Rutter
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|F
|5.5
|1.0
|5.11
|46
|11
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|D
|6.5
|16.6
|5.09
|47
|26
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|M
|5.0
|0.6
|5.08
|48
|12
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|5.07
|49
|27
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|M
|6.5
|3.7
|5.06
|50
|13
|Gonzalo Garcia
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|F
|6.0
|1.6
|5.05
|51
|28
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|6.0
|1.7
|5.03
|52
|21
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|M
|6.5
|1.4
|5.03
|53
|29
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|5.02
|54
|14
|Will Osula
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|F
|6.0
|1.4
|5.00
|55
|14
|Murillo
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|D
|5.5
|0.5
|5.00
|56
|30
|Abdul Fatawu
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|5.00
|57
|31
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|M
|5.5
|0.7
|5.00
|58
|32
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|M
|8.0
|11.6
|5.00
|59
|33
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|M
|5.0
|2.1
|4.99
|60
|23
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|M
|6.0
|1.2
|4.98
|61
|15
|Nico O'Reilly
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|D
|6.5
|22.3
|4.96
|62
|15
|Danny Welbeck
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|F
|6.0
|2.6
|4.95
|63
|16
|Oliver McBurnie
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|F
|5.5
|1.6
|4.95
|64
|17
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|D
|5.0
|12.2
|4.95
|65
|35
|Yasin Ayari
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.8
|4.95
|66
|36
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|M
|5.5
|4.1
|4.93
|67
|37
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|M
|6.0
|0.3
|4.93
|68
|17
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|F
|5.5
|0.9
|4.91
|69
|18
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|D
|4.5
|24.4
|4.89
|70
|19
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|D
|5.5
|1.9
|4.89
|71
|38
|Mason Mount
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|4.86
|72
|39
|Mamadou Sangare
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|M
|5.5
|1.4
|4.84
|73
|1
|David Raya
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|G
|6.0
|31.0
|4.84
|74
|40
|James McAtee
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|M
|5.5
|0.0
|4.80
|75
|18
|Tammy Abraham
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|F
|5.5
|0.2
|4.79
|76
|19
|Emersonn
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|F
|5.5
|0.3
|4.78
|77
|42
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|M
|6.5
|8.3
|4.77
|78
|20
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|D
|5.5
|11.5
|4.76
|79
|43
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|M
|5.5
|10.0
|4.76
|80
|24
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|M
|5.5
|1.9
|4.76
|81
|34
|Harry Wilson
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|M
|6.5
|8.1
|4.75
|82
|52
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|M
|6.0
|1.0
|4.72
|83
|44
|Ao Tanaka
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|4.71
|84
|22
|Ronald Araujo
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|D
|#N/A
|#N/A
|4.71
|85
|20
|Richarlison
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|F
|6.0
|2.0
|4.70
|86
|47
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|M
|5.5
|1.6
|4.69
|87
|21
|Evanilson
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|F
|6.0
|2.0
|4.65
|88
|49
|Daizen Maeda
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|4.65
|89
|50
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|M
|5.5
|0.9
|4.65
|90
|51
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|M
|6.0
|1.6
|4.65
|91
|23
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|4.64
|92
|53
|Christian Norgaard
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.7
|4.64
|93
|54
|Mateus Fernandes
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|M
|5.5
|0.0
|4.64
|94
|2
|Senne Lammens
|MUN
|MUN at HUL
|G
|5.0
|19.9
|4.64
|95
|55
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|M
|7.0
|5.5
|4.62
|96
|24
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|4.61
|97
|25
|Marco Palestra
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|D
|5.5
|2.2
|4.60
|98
|26
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|D
|5.5
|13.4
|4.60
|99
|27
|Reece James
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|D
|5.5
|7.9
|4.59
|100
|56
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.59
|101
|22
|Mohamed Belloumi
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.5
|4.59
|102
|28
|Marc Guehi
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|D
|6.0
|23.1
|4.59
|103
|41
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|M
|6.0
|0.2
|4.59
|104
|57
|Joelinton
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|4.58
|105
|58
|Joao Gomes
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|4.57
|106
|29
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|D
|5.0
|0.8
|4.56
|107
|59
|Merlin Rohl
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.55
|108
|30
|Tarik Muharemovic
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|D
|5.0
|1.6
|4.54
|109
|60
|Regan Slater
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|M
|4.5
|2.1
|4.53
|110
|61
|Florentino Luis
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|4.53
|111
|31
|Joe Rodon
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|D
|4.5
|1.9
|4.53
|112
|32
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|D
|5.5
|2.3
|4.51
|113
|45
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|M
|6.0
|0.7
|4.51
|114
|33
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|D
|4.5
|4.3
|4.50
|115
|34
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|D
|6.0
|4.7
|4.47
|116
|62
|Marcelino Nunez
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.46
|117
|63
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.45
|118
|35
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|D
|5.5
|2.0
|4.43
|119
|36
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|D
|5.0
|0.4
|4.40
|120
|65
|Lewis Cook
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.39
|121
|37
|James Justin
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|4.38
|122
|64
|Nilson Angulo
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.37
|123
|38
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|D
|4.0
|0.6
|4.36
|124
|39
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|D
|5.0
|8.4
|4.36
|125
|66
|Frank Onyeka
|COV
|COV at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.36
|126
|9
|Luke O'Nien
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|D
|4.0
|2.5
|4.36
|127
|40
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|D
|5.0
|0.6
|4.35
|128
|71
|John McGinn
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|M
|5.5
|2.7
|4.34
|129
|67
|Aladji Bamba
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.33
|130
|68
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|4.31
|131
|41
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|D
|5.5
|23.3
|4.30
|132
|46
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|M
|6.0
|0.4
|4.30
|133
|42
|Jair Cunha
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|4.30
|134
|69
|Sasa Lukic
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.29
|135
|73
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.29
|136
|43
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|D
|4.5
|1.3
|4.28
|137
|70
|Rayan
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|M
|6.5
|3.4
|4.28
|138
|72
|Bazoumana Toure
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|M
|6.0
|0.3
|4.28
|139
|74
|Matt Crooks
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|M
|4.5
|0.7
|4.22
|140
|75
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|4.22
|141
|77
|Alejandro Garnacho
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|M
|6.0
|0.9
|4.21
|142
|76
|Liam Millar
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.20
|143
|22
|Haji Wright
|COV
|COV at ARS
|F
|5.5
|1.8
|4.19
|144
|78
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|4.16
|145
|79
|Shea Charles
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|M
|#N/A
|#N/A
|4.14
|146
|3
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|NFO v. LEE
|G
|5.0
|1.5
|4.11
|147
|80
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|4.09
|148
|81
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|M
|6.0
|1.1
|4.08
|149
|44
|Jorrel Hato
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|D
|4.5
|1.0
|4.08
|150
|82
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|M
|6.0
|1.9
|4.07
|151
|83
|Josh King
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|4.04
|152
|45
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|D
|4.5
|2.5
|4.02
|153
|46
|Pascal Struijk
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|4.01
|154
|47
|Jorge Cuenca
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|3.99
|155
|4
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|G
|5.0
|5.0
|3.99
|156
|21
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|D
|4.5
|4.1
|3.97
|157
|5
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|G
|5.5
|8.8
|3.97
|158
|84
|Sandro Tonali
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|M
|5.5
|4.2
|3.96
|159
|48
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|D
|5.0
|2.0
|3.96
|160
|6
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|G
|4.5
|0.2
|3.96
|161
|49
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|3.95
|162
|85
|Pedro Neto
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|M
|6.5
|1.4
|3.95
|163
|86
|Matt Grimes
|COV
|COV at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|3.94
|164
|50
|Semi Ajayi
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|D
|4.0
|0.7
|3.92
|165
|51
|Dara O'Shea
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|D
|4.0
|2.2
|3.89
|166
|52
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|D
|5.5
|5.2
|3.89
|167
|53
|John Egan
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|D
|4.0
|1.4
|3.87
|168
|7
|James Trafford
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|G
|5.0
|2.2
|3.86
|169
|54
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|D
|5.5
|3.0
|3.84
|170
|87
|Jens Hjerto-Dahl
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|3.84
|171
|55
|Jayden Bogle
|LEE
|LEE at NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|3.83
|172
|23
|Brandon Thomas-Asante
|COV
|COV at ARS
|F
|5.0
|0.8
|3.81
|173
|56
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.79
|174
|57
|Issa Diop
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|D
|4.0
|18.7
|3.79
|175
|58
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|1.7
|3.77
|176
|59
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|D
|4.0
|4.6
|3.74
|177
|60
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|EVE v. CRY
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|3.73
|178
|61
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|D
|4.5
|3.0
|3.72
|179
|88
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|ARS
|ARS v. COV
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|3.70
|180
|62
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|D
|5.0
|7.0
|3.70
|181
|63
|Reinildo
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|3.68
|182
|92
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|SUN at IPS
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|3.63
|183
|8
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|CHE v. FUL
|G
|5.0
|2.0
|3.62
|184
|9
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|G
|5.5
|11.0
|3.61
|185
|64
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|D
|4.5
|6.8
|3.60
|186
|10
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|G
|5.0
|4.9
|3.49
|187
|65
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|MCI v. BOU
|D
|5.5
|1.6
|3.47
|188
|89
|Sander Berge
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|3.47
|189
|66
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|D
|5.0
|2.7
|3.47
|190
|11
|Alisson
|LIV
|LIV v. NEW
|G
|5.5
|4.0
|3.45
|191
|12
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|G
|4.5
|17.5
|3.43
|192
|90
|Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
|COV
|COV at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|3.42
|193
|76
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.41
|194
|67
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|BHA v. AVL
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|3.38
|195
|68
|James Hill
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|D
|5.5
|1.2
|3.37
|196
|69
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|D
|5.0
|4.0
|3.36
|197
|13
|Kjell Scherpen
|IPS
|IPS v. SUN
|G
|4.5
|0.4
|3.35
|198
|14
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|CRY at EVE
|G
|5.0
|3.1
|3.33
|199
|70
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|3.31
|200
|15
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|G
|5.0
|5.7
|3.31
|201
|71
|Antonio Silva
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|D
|5.0
|0.2
|3.30
|202
|72
|Aurele Amenda
|COV
|COV at ARS
|D
|4.0
|0.6
|3.22
|203
|73
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|3.8
|3.20
|204
|16
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|G
|4.5
|3.3
|3.19
|205
|91
|Loum Tchaouna
|COV
|COV at ARS
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|3.18
|206
|17
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|G
|4.5
|19.5
|3.17
|207
|74
|Liam Kitching
|COV
|COV at ARS
|D
|4.0
|0.5
|3.12
|208
|18
|Lukas Hornicek
|NEW
|NEW at LIV
|G
|5.0
|0.4
|3.10
|209
|75
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|D
|4.5
|7.9
|3.01
|210
|77
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|TOT at BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|2.85
|211
|19
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|G
|4.5
|3.7
|2.85
|212
|78
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|FUL at CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.6
|2.80
|213
|79
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|AVL at BHA
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|2.78
|214
|20
|Carl Rushworth
|COV
|COV at ARS
|G
|4.5
|0.9
|2.66
|215
|80
|Lewie Coyle
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|D
|4.0
|0.5
|2.61
|216
|81
|Ryan Giles
|HUL
|HUL v. MUN
|D
|4.0
|0.7
|2.52
|217
|82
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|D
|5.5
|4.8
|2.44
|218
|83
|Milan van Ewijk
|COV
|COV at ARS
|D
|4.0
|15.6
|2.42
|219
|84
|Jay Dasilva
|COV
|COV at ARS
|D
|4.0
|0.6
|1.77
|220
|85
|Juanlu
|BOU
|BOU at MCI
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|1.24
Final Thoughts
Don't overthink Gameweek 1. The board is stacked toward Arsenal's fixture and Manchester United's trip to Hull. The bold call is Saka or someone on Arsenal over Haaland for the armband. Use this week to lock a squad you're happy to hold into Gameweek 2 rather than reacting to one match.
More FPL Gameweek 1 Tips
- FPL Gameweek 1 Predicted Lineups
- FPL Injury News
- Fixture Difficulty Ranker
- Back to the Fantasy Premier League Hub
Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.