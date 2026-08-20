FPL Gameweek 1: 6 Must-Have Picks

Building a strong FPL Gameweek 1 squad starts with getting the core picks right. These are the six players and team strategies I'm prioritizing for GW1 based on minutes, fixtures, role, price and points potential.

Erling Haaland is the obvious premium exception for many, but the six picks below focus on the other players and team structures I want outside of him.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday, Aug. 21 (1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. ET opener). For the full season board, see our FPL Top 400 rankings, and start at the Fantasy Premier League hub for everything 2026/27.

Pick Price Why Target? Bruno Fernandes £12.0m Elite form, Hull/Ipswich, secure role Joao Pedro £7.5m Chelsea No. 9, strong ownership Arsenal defence £5.5m+ Coventry opener, clean-sheet upside Dominik Szoboszlai £7.0m Minutes, set pieces, penalties Man United defence £4.5m+ Hull/Ipswich opening run Calvert-Lewin £6.0m Penalties, minutes, strong fixtures

Bruno Fernandes is the obvious place to start. The numbers since Michael Carrick took the reins at Old Trafford are ridiculous. No FPL player has scored more points, no midfielder has bettered his expected goal involvement figures, and he returned in 14 of those 17 starts last season. Opening against Hull and Ipswich is the kind of fixture run that managers dream about for their premium picks. He's nailed, in form and is the first name on any serious teamsheet this season.

With 60% of managers already on board and growing, Joao Pedro is quickly establishing himself as one of the most popular forward picks of the season, and it's easy to see why. He should start as Chelsea's No. 9, arrives into the campaign off the back of a good pre-season and faces a run of fixtures that gives him every opportunity to deliver from the very first gameweek. A strong pre-season, secure starting role and no early European workload have made him an easy inclusion for many managers.

Arsenal Double Defence

The double Arsenal defence is something every manager should be considering, and the case for it is stronger than many seem to realise. Yes, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are unavailable and Declan Rice's minutes are uncertain to begin with, but this is still comfortably the best defensive unit in the league. They open against newly promoted Coventry with clean sheet odds north of 60%, and with Bukayo Saka's starting status also in doubt, there is a strong argument for tripling up rather than just doubling. Any combination of David Raya, Cristhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White represents serious value, and leaving Arsenal's defence completely uncovered feels like an unnecessary risk.

Dominik Szoboszlai is the kind of player who quietly accumulates points week after week without ever demanding the spotlight. Nailed for minutes at Liverpool, heavily involved in set pieces and with a run of fixtures that sets him up well from the very first gameweek, he brings defensive contributions alongside genuine attacking threat. At his price there are few midfielders in the game who offer this many routes to points.

Manchester United Defence

Manchester United open the season against Hull and Ipswich, arguably the two most favourable back-to-back fixtures any side has in the opening gameweeks, and having at least one defensive representative feels close to essential. Luke Shaw (£4.5m) is the standout option, nailed to start and the best value pick at that price in the entire game right now. Harry Maguire (£5.0m) is the alternative for those wanting aerial threat and defensive contributions from set pieces alongside the clean sheet potential. For those wanting goalkeeper coverage, Senne Lammens (£5.0m) is a steady and reliable option between the posts who should benefit from the same kind opening fixtures and represents decent value at his price.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounds out the six and has to be in the squad. Leeds have Forest away, Brentford home, Brighton away, Newcastle home, and Crystal Palace home to open the season. Calvert-Lewin is completely nailed, on penalties and had 16 attacking returns last season. There is genuinely no forward in this price range who comes close to matching that combination of certainty, fixtures and output history.

Final Thoughts

The goal isn't to own every popular player in GW1, it's to lock in the players and team structures with the clearest combination of minutes, role, fixtures and value. Fernandes is the premium priority for me, while Arsenal and Manchester United defence provide the strongest team-based building blocks.

For more players to target, see our Best Budget FPL Players for Gameweek 1 and six popular FPL players to avoid.

More FPL Gameweek 1 Tips