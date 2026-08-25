FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks

FPL GW2 rankings with the best players and captain picks for Gameweek 2, based on projected points, expected minutes, fixtures and predicted lineups.
August 25, 2026
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
August 25, 2026
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FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks

Gameweek 1 gave FPL managers their first real look at minutes, roles and set-piece responsibilities across the league. Gameweek 2 now shifts the focus to whether those opening-week signals are sustainable, with Manchester United hosting Ipswich, Liverpool facing Nottingham Forest and Manchester City travelling to Crystal Palace.

These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 2 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures, role and player prices.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 2 deadline on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 PM ET (90 minutes before the Crystal Palace vs Man City kickoff).

Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.

FPL Gameweek 2 Fixtures (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

FPL GW2 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Stats

FPL GW2 Captain Picks

The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United, vs Ipswich Town): The model has him tied for the top overall score again this week, and the fixture, a home date with a newly-promoted side, is as good as it gets on paper. He'll remain popular despite the Hull disaster. If he doesn't produce in GW2, then it's time to worry.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Aston Villa): Arsenal were dominant in their opening win and given how Villa looked, it makes sense to look at any of the Gunners for captaincy. Saka tops the list with goal upside and a split of corners.

Erling Haaland (Man City, at Crystal Palace): The reasons are obvious to fade Haaland after his first two games under Enzo Maresca, but Palace lost a center-back to injury last game and still aren't at the same level as prior seasons. Even away from home, the upside is still evident with Haaland.

FPL GW2 Best Players by Position

A quick read on who to build around before the table.

  • Forwards:Alexander Isak (Liverpool, vs Nottingham Forest) is one of the top forwards this week given the matchup. Kai Havertz (Arsenal, at Aston Villa) is next if you trust Arsenal and his minutes.
  • Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo (Man United vs Ipswich Town) remain near the top of the list because of matchup. Can you trust them after GW1?
  • Defenders:Daniel Ballard (Sunderland, vs Fulham) is the surprise name at the top of the sheet this week, but it's a spot where DEFCON and a clean sheet are possible. Harry Maguire (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) is next, if you trust United to actually keep it tight after conceding twice at Hull.
  • Goalkeepers:Senne Lammens (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) grades out as the top keeper this week off the fixture alone, though David Raya is much easier to trust.

FPL GW2 Rankings

Full Gameweek 2 rankings below, based on projected lineups, expected minutes, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers, captaincy and starting decisions.

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamMatchupPosPriceTSB%Pts
11   Erling HaalandMCIMCI v. CRYF15.569.06.90
2 1  Bruno FernandesMUNMUN v. IPSM12.050.76.90
3 2  Matheus CunhaMUNMUN v. IPSM8.010.06.47
42   Kai HavertzARSARS v. AVLF7.56.46.37
53   Alexander IsakLIVLIV v. NFOF9.017.06.24
6 4  Bryan MbeumoMUNMUN v. IPSM8.037.76.18
7 3  Bukayo SakaARSARS v. AVLM9.510.06.06
8 5  Rayan CherkiMCIMCI v. CRYM7.58.85.94
9  1 Daniel BallardSUNSUN v. FULD5.05.55.84
10 6  Cody GakpoLIVLIV v. NFOM7.04.15.82
11  2 Harry MaguireMUNMUN v. IPSD5.017.95.80
12 7  Cole PalmerCHECHE v. BHAM9.510.75.79
13  3 GabrielARSARS v. AVLD8.029.55.70
144   Joao PedroCHECHE v. BHAF7.564.05.67
15 8  Phil FodenMCIMCI v. CRYM7.04.45.67
16 9  Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. NFOM7.042.15.67
17  4 James HillBOUBOU v. EVED5.50.95.62
185   Dominic Calvert-LewinLEELEE v. BREF6.030.45.54
19  5 Antonio SilvaBOUBOU v. EVED5.00.35.53
206   Oliver McBurnieHULHUL at COVF5.51.65.51
21 11  Martin OdegaardARSARS v. AVLM6.59.85.46
22 12  Anton StachLEELEE v. BREM6.01.35.46
23 10  Marcus RashfordMUNMUN v. IPSM7.01.75.43
24  6 Jan Paul van HeckeTOTTOT v. NEWD5.010.45.41
25  7 Bobby ThomasCOVCOV v. HULD4.08.05.37
26  8 Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. NFOD6.519.65.37
277   Dominic SolankeTOTTOT v. NEWF6.01.45.37
288   Taiwo AwoniyiCOVCOV v. HULF5.50.85.33
29 13  Florian WirtzLIVLIV v. NFOM7.512.55.32
30  9 Noussair MazraouiMUNMUN v. IPSD4.50.75.29
31 14  Antoine SemenyoMCIMCI v. CRYM8.525.85.28
32 15  Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN v. FULM6.09.85.27
33 16  Ryan ChristieBOUBOU v. EVEM5.00.05.26
34 17  Alex ScottBOUBOU v. EVEM6.01.55.23
35  10 Marcos SenesiTOTTOT v. NEWD6.08.15.21
36  11 Aurele AmendaCOVCOV v. HULD4.00.95.18
37 18  Christos TzolisARSARS v. AVLM6.525.45.17
38 19  Youri TielemansMUNMUN v. IPSM6.02.55.15
39 20  Granit XhakaSUNSUN v. FULM5.54.55.15
40 21  RayanBOUBOU v. EVEM6.52.85.13
41 22  Declan RiceARSARS v. AVLM7.517.95.09
42  12 Lisandro MartinezMUNMUN v. IPSD5.01.45.08
43 23  Lewis MileyNEWNEW at TOTM5.50.15.05
449   Rodrigo MunizFULFUL at SUNF5.50.65.05
45  13 Trai HumeSUNSUN v. FULD4.56.85.05
46 24  Harry WilsonLEELEE v. BREM6.56.25.05
47  14 Omar AldereteSUNSUN v. FULD5.00.55.03
4810   Brian BrobbeySUNSUN v. FULF6.013.85.01
49  15 Jaka BijolLEELEE v. BRED5.00.55.00
50 25  Alexis Mac AllisterLIVLIV v. NFOM5.51.74.99
51 26  Hayden HackneyEVEEVE at BOUM5.50.34.98
52  16 Tarik MuharemovicLEELEE v. BRED5.03.44.98
53 27  Elliot AndersonMCIMCI v. CRYM6.57.44.98
54  17 Maxence LacroixCHECHE v. BHAD6.09.14.97
55  18 James JustinLEELEE v. BRED4.50.84.96
56 28  Ryan GravenberchLIVLIV v. NFOM6.02.04.94
57  19 Nico O'ReillyMCIMCI v. CRYD6.521.34.93
58 29  Marcus TavernierBOUBOU v. EVEM6.01.84.92
5911   EvanilsonBOUBOU v. EVEF6.02.54.91
60 30  Jack RudoniCOVCOV v. HULM5.00.14.89
61 31  Loum TchaounaCOVCOV v. HULM5.50.24.89
62 32  Mohamed BelloumiHULHUL at COVM5.00.54.88
63 33  Mateus FernandesTOTTOT v. NEWM5.50.04.88
64  20 Nathan CollinsBREBRE at LEED5.51.94.88
6512   Will OsulaNEWNEW at TOTF6.01.14.87
66  21 Ben WhiteARSARS v. AVLD5.55.24.87
67 34  Enzo FernandezCHECHE v. BHAM7.05.34.86
68 35  Gustavo HamerCOVCOV v. HULM5.50.24.85
69 36  Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at BOUM6.016.04.84
70 37  Justin KluivertBOUBOU v. EVEM6.01.24.84
71 38  Moises CaicedoCHECHE v. BHAM5.54.04.84
7213   Igor ThiagoBREBRE at LEEF8.017.24.83
73 39  Morgan RogersCHECHE v. BHAM7.524.34.82
74  22 Sven BotmanNEWNEW at TOTD5.00.54.81
75  23 Adrien TruffertBOUBOU v. EVED5.54.44.80
76 40  Ethan AmpaduLEELEE v. BREM5.51.44.80
77 41  Caleb YirenkyiCOVCOV v. HULM5.00.34.80
78  24 Riccardo CalafioriARSARS v. AVLD5.540.44.79
79 42  Harvey BarnesNEWNEW at TOTM6.01.14.79
80  25 James TarkowskiEVEEVE at BOUD6.08.84.76
81  26 Jeremy JacquetLIVLIV v. NFOD5.02.44.72
82 43  Yasin AyariBHABHA at CHEM5.50.74.71
83  27 Joachim AndersenFULFUL at SUND5.00.04.70
84  28 Cristhian MosqueraARSARS v. AVLD5.56.14.69
85 44  Brenden AaronsonLEELEE v. BREM5.50.94.68
86  29 Luke ShawMUNMUN v. IPSD4.520.74.68
87  30 Josko GvardiolMCIMCI v. CRYD5.511.74.68
88 45  Mamadou SangareBREBRE at LEEM5.54.74.67
89  31 Milos KerkezLIVLIV v. NFOD5.53.84.67
9014   Igor JesusNFONFO at LIVF6.04.24.66
91 46  Mikey MooreTOTTOT v. NEWM5.00.24.60
9215   Thierno BarryEVEEVE at BOUF5.51.74.59
93 47  Adam WhartonCRYCRY at MCIM5.50.94.57
94  32 Jarrad BranthwaiteEVEEVE at BOUD5.51.84.56
95  33 Antonee RobinsonFULFUL at SUND4.51.74.56
96 48  Mathys TelTOTTOT v. NEWM6.00.54.55
97 49  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFONFO at LIVM8.011.34.55
9816   Georginio RutterBHABHA at CHEF5.51.04.54
99 50  Diego GomezBHABHA at CHEM5.03.94.53
100 51  Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA at CHEM6.01.14.51
101 52  Jacob RamseyNEWNEW at TOTM5.00.44.49
102 53  Pascal GrossBHABHA at CHEM5.513.94.49
103  34 Semi AjayiHULHUL at COVD4.01.34.49
104  35 Marc GuehiMCIMCI v. CRYD6.017.74.47
105   1Senne LammensMUNMUN v. IPSG5.016.24.47
106 54  Abdul FatawuIPSIPS at MUNM5.50.24.46
107  36 Joe RodonLEELEE v. BRED4.53.64.46
108  37 John EganHULHUL at COVD4.01.74.44
109 55  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE at BOUM6.53.94.42
110 56  Ibrahim SangareNFONFO at LIVM5.01.14.42
111 57  Kevin SchadeBREBRE at LEEM6.03.64.42
112 58  Sandro TonaliTOTTOT v. NEWM5.54.14.39
113 59  Matt CrooksHULHUL at COVM4.50.74.38
114 60  Dango OuattaraBREBRE at LEEM6.51.24.38
115  38 Jayden BogleLEELEE v. BRED4.50.54.37
116 61  Alex IwobiFULFUL at SUNM5.51.04.36
117  39 Malick ThiawNEWNEW at TOTD5.01.74.36
118  40 Milan van EwijkCOVCOV v. HULD4.013.64.34
119 62  Sasa LukicIPSIPS at MUNM5.00.14.31
120  41 Reece JamesCHECHE v. BHAD5.510.44.30
121 63  Matt GrimesCOVCOV v. HULM5.00.24.30
122  42 Matheus NunesMCIMCI v. CRYD6.01.64.29
123  43 Maxim De CuyperBHABHA at CHED4.53.34.26
124 64  James McAteeNFONFO at LIVM5.50.04.25
125 65  Conor GallagherTOTTOT v. NEWM5.50.34.25
126 66  Kobbie MainooMUNMUN v. IPSM5.51.04.24
127   2AlissonLIVLIV v. NFOG5.53.74.24
128  44 Kristoffer AjerBREBRE at LEED4.53.74.23
129 67  Merlin RohlEVEEVE at BOUM5.00.14.23
130  45 Ruben DiasMCIMCI v. CRYD5.51.84.18
131   3David RayaARSARS v. AVLG6.037.94.18
132  46 Mats WiefferBHABHA at CHED5.00.34.17
133 68  Mathias JensenBREBRE at LEEM5.50.24.14
134 69  Regan SlaterHULHUL at COVM4.53.34.14
135  47 Jeremie FrimpongLIVLIV v. NFOD5.53.54.14
136 70  Vitaly JaneltBREBRE at LEEM5.00.24.05
137 71  Emiliano BuendiaAVLAVL at ARSM6.01.34.04
138 72  Emile Smith RoweFULFUL at SUNM5.50.44.04
139 73  Ross BarkleyAVLAVL at ARSM5.00.24.03
140 74  Boubacar KamaraAVLAVL at ARSM5.00.44.01
14117   Jorgen Strand LarsenCRYCRY at MCIF6.00.63.99
142  48 Levi ColwillCHECHE v. BHAD5.01.63.98
143 75  Archie GrayTOTTOT v. NEWM5.00.23.97
144 76  Daichi KamadaCRYCRY at MCIM5.00.33.96
14518   EmersonnIPSIPS at MUNF5.50.93.95
146  49 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at BOUD4.51.63.93
147 77  Jens Hjerto-DahlHULHUL at COVM5.00.13.92
148 78  Yeremy PinoCRYCRY at MCIM5.50.23.91
149 79  Nilson AnguloSUNSUN v. FULM5.00.13.90
150   4James TraffordLEELEE v. BREG5.03.33.86
151  50 ReinildoSUNSUN v. FULD4.50.53.85
152  51 Marco PalestraCHECHE v. BHAD5.53.03.84
153  52 Calvin BasseyFULFUL at SUND4.50.83.84
154  53 Takehiro TomiyasuCRYCRY at MCID4.50.43.83
15519   Eddie NketiahCRYCRY at MCIF5.50.53.82
156   5Antonin KinskyTOTTOT v. NEWG4.523.73.81
157  54 Timothy CastagneFULFUL at SUND4.50.33.80
158 80  Marcelino NunezIPSIPS at MUNM5.00.13.79
159   6Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE at LEEG5.06.03.77
160  55 Lewis HallNEWNEW at TOTD5.03.83.77
161  56 MurilloNFONFO at LIVD5.51.73.76
162  57 Chris RichardsCRYCRY at MCID5.00.83.76
163  58 Jay DasilvaCOVCOV v. HULD4.00.93.76
164   7Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIMCI v. CRYG5.58.33.74
165   8Robin RoefsSUNSUN v. FULG5.04.33.73
16620   Yoane WissaNEWNEW at TOTF6.02.03.73
167 81  Pedro NetoCHECHE v. BHAM6.51.43.73
168 82  Cesar PalaciosFULFUL at SUNM5.50.23.71
169 83  Keane Lewis-PotterBREBRE at LEEM5.50.63.71
170   9Robert SanchezCHECHE v. BHAG5.02.43.69
171 84  Anthony ElangaNEWNEW at TOTM6.01.13.69
172 85  Noah SadikiSUNSUN v. FULM5.00.43.68
173 86  Elliot StroudHULHUL at COVM5.00.13.67
174   10Bernd LenoFULFUL at SUNG4.53.13.65
175  59 Michael KayodeBREBRE at LEED4.54.53.65
176  60 Andrew RobertsonTOTTOT v. NEWD4.53.93.64
177  61 Thomas MeunierSUNSUN v. FULD4.50.33.63
178 87  Harrison ArmstrongEVEEVE at BOUM5.00.13.59
179   11Carl RushworthCOVCOV v. HULG4.51.23.57
180  62 Jacob GreavesIPSIPS at MUND4.01.53.57
181   12Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at BOUG5.58.33.56
182  63 Jaydee CanvotCRYCRY at MCID5.00.33.56
183 88  Julio EncisoIPSIPS at MUNM5.50.43.55
184   13Djordje PetrovicBOUBOU v. EVEG4.53.33.54
185 89  Oscar BobbFULFUL at SUNM5.50.33.54
186 90  Daizen MaedaIPSIPS at MUNM5.50.43.50
187 91  Sander BergeFULFUL at SUNM5.00.43.50
188   14Kjell ScherpenIPSIPS at MUNG4.50.73.49
189 92  John McGinnAVLAVL at ARSM5.53.23.46
190 93  George HemmingsAVLAVL at ARSM4.50.73.46
191  64 Olivier BoscagliBHABHA at CHED4.50.23.45
192  65 Amar DedicNEWNEW at TOTD4.50.33.43
193  66 Neco WilliamsNFONFO at LIVD5.09.83.43
194 94  Dan NdoyeNFONFO at LIVM5.50.43.38
195  67 Nikola MilenkovicNFONFO at LIVD5.52.03.30
196  68 Adam SmithBOUBOU v. EVED4.50.13.29
197   15Lukas HornicekNEWNEW at TOTG5.00.73.19
198  69 Ryan GilesHULHUL at COVD4.00.83.17
199  70 Anan KhalailiCRYCRY at MCID5.00.13.17
200   16Dean HendersonCRYCRY at MCIG5.01.93.16
201 95  Tyrique GeorgeEVEEVE at BOUM5.50.33.15
202  71 Dara O'SheaIPSIPS at MUND4.03.53.13
203  72 Jair CunhaNFONFO at LIVD4.50.23.10
204  73 Luka VuskovicBHABHA at CHED5.02.53.06
205 96  Myles Lewis-SkellyARSARS v. AVLM5.50.73.06
206  74 Lewis DunkBHABHA at CHED4.51.13.06
207  75 Issa DiopIPSIPS at MUND4.018.03.01
208   17Zion SuzukiAVLAVL at ARSG5.00.82.99
209   18Matz SelsNFONFO at LIVG5.01.62.98
210   19Konstantinos TzolakisHULHUL at COVG4.51.22.98
211  76 Ian MaatsenAVLAVL at ARSD4.50.82.97
212   20Bart VerbruggenBHABHA at CHEG4.521.62.75
213  77 Tyrick MitchellCRYCRY at MCID4.56.12.74
214  78 Matty CashAVLAVL at ARSD4.58.62.64
215 97  AlyssonAVLAVL at ARSM5.00.02.59
216  79 Ola AinaNFONFO at LIVD4.53.62.57
217  80 Pau TorresAVLAVL at ARSD4.50.52.57
218  81 Victor LindelofAVLAVL at ARSD4.50.32.56
219  82 Lewie CoyleHULHUL at COVD4.00.72.44
220  83 Leif DavisIPSIPS at MUND4.05.22.26

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 2 is where the first real adjustments begin. One match is not enough to overreact to, but confirmed minutes, set-piece roles and tactical changes from the opener should matter more than preseason assumptions. Prioritize players with secure roles and strong fixtures, and be careful about chasing one-week points before the underlying role is clear.

More FPL Gameweek 2 Tips

Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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