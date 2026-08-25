FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
Gameweek 1 gave FPL managers their first real look at minutes, roles and set-piece responsibilities across the league. Gameweek 2 now shifts the focus to whether those opening-week signals are sustainable, with Manchester United hosting Ipswich, Liverpool facing Nottingham Forest and Manchester City travelling to Crystal Palace.
These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 2 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures, role and player prices.
Set your squad before the Gameweek 2 deadline on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 PM ET (90 minutes before the Crystal Palace vs Man City kickoff).
Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.
FPL Gameweek 2 Fixtures (ET)
- 3:00 pm: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
- 7:30 am: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- 10:00 am: AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Coventry City vs. Hull City
- 12:30 pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
- 9:00 am: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- 9:00 am: Leeds United vs. Brentford
- 9:00 am: Sunderland vs. Fulham
- 11:30 am: Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
- 3:00 pm: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
FPL GW2 Captain Picks
The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.
Bruno Fernandes (Man United, vs Ipswich Town): The model has him tied for the top overall score again this week, and the fixture, a home date with a newly-promoted side, is as good as it gets on paper. He'll remain popular despite the Hull disaster. If he doesn't produce in GW2, then it's time to worry.
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Aston Villa): Arsenal were dominant in their opening win and given how Villa looked, it makes sense to look at any of the Gunners for captaincy. Saka tops the list with goal upside and a split of corners.
Erling Haaland (Man City, at Crystal Palace): The reasons are obvious to fade Haaland after his first two games under Enzo Maresca, but Palace lost a center-back to injury last game and still aren't at the same level as prior seasons. Even away from home, the upside is still evident with Haaland.
FPL GW2 Best Players by Position
A quick read on who to build around before the table.
- Forwards:Alexander Isak (Liverpool, vs Nottingham Forest) is one of the top forwards this week given the matchup. Kai Havertz (Arsenal, at Aston Villa) is next if you trust Arsenal and his minutes.
- Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo (Man United vs Ipswich Town) remain near the top of the list because of matchup. Can you trust them after GW1?
- Defenders:Daniel Ballard (Sunderland, vs Fulham) is the surprise name at the top of the sheet this week, but it's a spot where DEFCON and a clean sheet are possible. Harry Maguire (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) is next, if you trust United to actually keep it tight after conceding twice at Hull.
- Goalkeepers:Senne Lammens (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) grades out as the top keeper this week off the fixture alone, though David Raya is much easier to trust.
FPL GW2 Rankings
Full Gameweek 2 rankings below, based on projected lineups, expected minutes, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers, captaincy and starting decisions.
|Overall Rank
|FW Rank
|MID Rank
|DEF Rank
|GK Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Pos
|Price
|TSB%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|F
|15.5
|69.0
|6.90
|2
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|12.0
|50.7
|6.90
|3
|2
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|8.0
|10.0
|6.47
|4
|2
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|F
|7.5
|6.4
|6.37
|5
|3
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|F
|9.0
|17.0
|6.24
|6
|4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|8.0
|37.7
|6.18
|7
|3
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|M
|9.5
|10.0
|6.06
|8
|5
|Rayan Cherki
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|M
|7.5
|8.8
|5.94
|9
|1
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|D
|5.0
|5.5
|5.84
|10
|6
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|7.0
|4.1
|5.82
|11
|2
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|D
|5.0
|17.9
|5.80
|12
|7
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|M
|9.5
|10.7
|5.79
|13
|3
|Gabriel
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|D
|8.0
|29.5
|5.70
|14
|4
|Joao Pedro
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|F
|7.5
|64.0
|5.67
|15
|8
|Phil Foden
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|M
|7.0
|4.4
|5.67
|16
|9
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|7.0
|42.1
|5.67
|17
|4
|James Hill
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|D
|5.5
|0.9
|5.62
|18
|5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|F
|6.0
|30.4
|5.54
|19
|5
|Antonio Silva
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|5.53
|20
|6
|Oliver McBurnie
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|F
|5.5
|1.6
|5.51
|21
|11
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|M
|6.5
|9.8
|5.46
|22
|12
|Anton Stach
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|M
|6.0
|1.3
|5.46
|23
|10
|Marcus Rashford
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|7.0
|1.7
|5.43
|24
|6
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|D
|5.0
|10.4
|5.41
|25
|7
|Bobby Thomas
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|D
|4.0
|8.0
|5.37
|26
|8
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|6.5
|19.6
|5.37
|27
|7
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|F
|6.0
|1.4
|5.37
|28
|8
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|F
|5.5
|0.8
|5.33
|29
|13
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|7.5
|12.5
|5.32
|30
|9
|Noussair Mazraoui
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|D
|4.5
|0.7
|5.29
|31
|14
|Antoine Semenyo
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|M
|8.5
|25.8
|5.28
|32
|15
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|M
|6.0
|9.8
|5.27
|33
|16
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|5.26
|34
|17
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|M
|6.0
|1.5
|5.23
|35
|10
|Marcos Senesi
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|D
|6.0
|8.1
|5.21
|36
|11
|Aurele Amenda
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|D
|4.0
|0.9
|5.18
|37
|18
|Christos Tzolis
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|M
|6.5
|25.4
|5.17
|38
|19
|Youri Tielemans
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|6.0
|2.5
|5.15
|39
|20
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|M
|5.5
|4.5
|5.15
|40
|21
|Rayan
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|M
|6.5
|2.8
|5.13
|41
|22
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|M
|7.5
|17.9
|5.09
|42
|12
|Lisandro Martinez
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|D
|5.0
|1.4
|5.08
|43
|23
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|M
|5.5
|0.1
|5.05
|44
|9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|F
|5.5
|0.6
|5.05
|45
|13
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|D
|4.5
|6.8
|5.05
|46
|24
|Harry Wilson
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|M
|6.5
|6.2
|5.05
|47
|14
|Omar Alderete
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|5.03
|48
|10
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|F
|6.0
|13.8
|5.01
|49
|15
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|5.00
|50
|25
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|5.5
|1.7
|4.99
|51
|26
|Hayden Hackney
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|4.98
|52
|16
|Tarik Muharemovic
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|D
|5.0
|3.4
|4.98
|53
|27
|Elliot Anderson
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|M
|6.5
|7.4
|4.98
|54
|17
|Maxence Lacroix
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|D
|6.0
|9.1
|4.97
|55
|18
|James Justin
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|4.96
|56
|28
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|6.0
|2.0
|4.94
|57
|19
|Nico O'Reilly
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|D
|6.5
|21.3
|4.93
|58
|29
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|M
|6.0
|1.8
|4.92
|59
|11
|Evanilson
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|F
|6.0
|2.5
|4.91
|60
|30
|Jack Rudoni
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.89
|61
|31
|Loum Tchaouna
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.89
|62
|32
|Mohamed Belloumi
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|M
|5.0
|0.5
|4.88
|63
|33
|Mateus Fernandes
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|5.5
|0.0
|4.88
|64
|20
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|D
|5.5
|1.9
|4.88
|65
|12
|Will Osula
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|F
|6.0
|1.1
|4.87
|66
|21
|Ben White
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|D
|5.5
|5.2
|4.87
|67
|34
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|M
|7.0
|5.3
|4.86
|68
|35
|Gustavo Hamer
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.85
|69
|36
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|6.0
|16.0
|4.84
|70
|37
|Justin Kluivert
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|M
|6.0
|1.2
|4.84
|71
|38
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|M
|5.5
|4.0
|4.84
|72
|13
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|F
|8.0
|17.2
|4.83
|73
|39
|Morgan Rogers
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|M
|7.5
|24.3
|4.82
|74
|22
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|D
|5.0
|0.5
|4.81
|75
|23
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|D
|5.5
|4.4
|4.80
|76
|40
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|M
|5.5
|1.4
|4.80
|77
|41
|Caleb Yirenkyi
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|4.80
|78
|24
|Riccardo Calafiori
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|D
|5.5
|40.4
|4.79
|79
|42
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|M
|6.0
|1.1
|4.79
|80
|25
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|D
|6.0
|8.8
|4.76
|81
|26
|Jeremy Jacquet
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|5.0
|2.4
|4.72
|82
|43
|Yasin Ayari
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|M
|5.5
|0.7
|4.71
|83
|27
|Joachim Andersen
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|D
|5.0
|0.0
|4.70
|84
|28
|Cristhian Mosquera
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|D
|5.5
|6.1
|4.69
|85
|44
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|M
|5.5
|0.9
|4.68
|86
|29
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|D
|4.5
|20.7
|4.68
|87
|30
|Josko Gvardiol
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|D
|5.5
|11.7
|4.68
|88
|45
|Mamadou Sangare
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|5.5
|4.7
|4.67
|89
|31
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|5.5
|3.8
|4.67
|90
|14
|Igor Jesus
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|F
|6.0
|4.2
|4.66
|91
|46
|Mikey Moore
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.60
|92
|15
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|F
|5.5
|1.7
|4.59
|93
|47
|Adam Wharton
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|M
|5.5
|0.9
|4.57
|94
|32
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|D
|5.5
|1.8
|4.56
|95
|33
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|D
|4.5
|1.7
|4.56
|96
|48
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|6.0
|0.5
|4.55
|97
|49
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|8.0
|11.3
|4.55
|98
|16
|Georginio Rutter
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|F
|5.5
|1.0
|4.54
|99
|50
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|M
|5.0
|3.9
|4.53
|100
|51
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|M
|6.0
|1.1
|4.51
|101
|52
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|4.49
|102
|53
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|M
|5.5
|13.9
|4.49
|103
|34
|Semi Ajayi
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|D
|4.0
|1.3
|4.49
|104
|35
|Marc Guehi
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|D
|6.0
|17.7
|4.47
|105
|1
|Senne Lammens
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|G
|5.0
|16.2
|4.47
|106
|54
|Abdul Fatawu
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.46
|107
|36
|Joe Rodon
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|D
|4.5
|3.6
|4.46
|108
|37
|John Egan
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|D
|4.0
|1.7
|4.44
|109
|55
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|6.5
|3.9
|4.42
|110
|56
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|5.0
|1.1
|4.42
|111
|57
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|6.0
|3.6
|4.42
|112
|58
|Sandro Tonali
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|5.5
|4.1
|4.39
|113
|59
|Matt Crooks
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|M
|4.5
|0.7
|4.38
|114
|60
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|6.5
|1.2
|4.38
|115
|38
|Jayden Bogle
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|4.37
|116
|61
|Alex Iwobi
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|M
|5.5
|1.0
|4.36
|117
|39
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|D
|5.0
|1.7
|4.36
|118
|40
|Milan van Ewijk
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|D
|4.0
|13.6
|4.34
|119
|62
|Sasa Lukic
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.31
|120
|41
|Reece James
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|D
|5.5
|10.4
|4.30
|121
|63
|Matt Grimes
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.30
|122
|42
|Matheus Nunes
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|D
|6.0
|1.6
|4.29
|123
|43
|Maxim De Cuyper
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|D
|4.5
|3.3
|4.26
|124
|64
|James McAtee
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.0
|4.25
|125
|65
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|4.25
|126
|66
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|MUN v. IPS
|M
|5.5
|1.0
|4.24
|127
|2
|Alisson
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|G
|5.5
|3.7
|4.24
|128
|44
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|D
|4.5
|3.7
|4.23
|129
|67
|Merlin Rohl
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.23
|130
|45
|Ruben Dias
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|D
|5.5
|1.8
|4.18
|131
|3
|David Raya
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|G
|6.0
|37.9
|4.18
|132
|46
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|4.17
|133
|68
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|4.14
|134
|69
|Regan Slater
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|M
|4.5
|3.3
|4.14
|135
|47
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|5.5
|3.5
|4.14
|136
|70
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.05
|137
|71
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|6.0
|1.3
|4.04
|138
|72
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|4.04
|139
|73
|Ross Barkley
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|4.03
|140
|74
|Boubacar Kamara
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|4.01
|141
|17
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|F
|6.0
|0.6
|3.99
|142
|48
|Levi Colwill
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|D
|5.0
|1.6
|3.98
|143
|75
|Archie Gray
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|M
|5.0
|0.2
|3.97
|144
|76
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|3.96
|145
|18
|Emersonn
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|F
|5.5
|0.9
|3.95
|146
|49
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|D
|4.5
|1.6
|3.93
|147
|77
|Jens Hjerto-Dahl
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|3.92
|148
|78
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|3.91
|149
|79
|Nilson Angulo
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|3.90
|150
|4
|James Trafford
|LEE
|LEE v. BRE
|G
|5.0
|3.3
|3.86
|151
|50
|Reinildo
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|3.85
|152
|51
|Marco Palestra
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|D
|5.5
|3.0
|3.84
|153
|52
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|3.84
|154
|53
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|D
|4.5
|0.4
|3.83
|155
|19
|Eddie Nketiah
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|F
|5.5
|0.5
|3.82
|156
|5
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|G
|4.5
|23.7
|3.81
|157
|54
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|3.80
|158
|80
|Marcelino Nunez
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|3.79
|159
|6
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|G
|5.0
|6.0
|3.77
|160
|55
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|D
|5.0
|3.8
|3.77
|161
|56
|Murillo
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|5.5
|1.7
|3.76
|162
|57
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|D
|5.0
|0.8
|3.76
|163
|58
|Jay Dasilva
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|D
|4.0
|0.9
|3.76
|164
|7
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|MCI
|MCI v. CRY
|G
|5.5
|8.3
|3.74
|165
|8
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|G
|5.0
|4.3
|3.73
|166
|20
|Yoane Wissa
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|F
|6.0
|2.0
|3.73
|167
|81
|Pedro Neto
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|M
|6.5
|1.4
|3.73
|168
|82
|Cesar Palacios
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|3.71
|169
|83
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|M
|5.5
|0.6
|3.71
|170
|9
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|CHE v. BHA
|G
|5.0
|2.4
|3.69
|171
|84
|Anthony Elanga
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|M
|6.0
|1.1
|3.69
|172
|85
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|3.68
|173
|86
|Elliot Stroud
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|3.67
|174
|10
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|G
|4.5
|3.1
|3.65
|175
|59
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE at LEE
|D
|4.5
|4.5
|3.65
|176
|60
|Andrew Robertson
|TOT
|TOT v. NEW
|D
|4.5
|3.9
|3.64
|177
|61
|Thomas Meunier
|SUN
|SUN v. FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|3.63
|178
|87
|Harrison Armstrong
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|3.59
|179
|11
|Carl Rushworth
|COV
|COV v. HUL
|G
|4.5
|1.2
|3.57
|180
|62
|Jacob Greaves
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|D
|4.0
|1.5
|3.57
|181
|12
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|G
|5.5
|8.3
|3.56
|182
|63
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|D
|5.0
|0.3
|3.56
|183
|88
|Julio Enciso
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|3.55
|184
|13
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|G
|4.5
|3.3
|3.54
|185
|89
|Oscar Bobb
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|3.54
|186
|90
|Daizen Maeda
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|3.50
|187
|91
|Sander Berge
|FUL
|FUL at SUN
|M
|5.0
|0.4
|3.50
|188
|14
|Kjell Scherpen
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|G
|4.5
|0.7
|3.49
|189
|92
|John McGinn
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|5.5
|3.2
|3.46
|190
|93
|George Hemmings
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|4.5
|0.7
|3.46
|191
|64
|Olivier Boscagli
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.45
|192
|65
|Amar Dedic
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|3.43
|193
|66
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|5.0
|9.8
|3.43
|194
|94
|Dan Ndoye
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|3.38
|195
|67
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|5.5
|2.0
|3.30
|196
|68
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|BOU v. EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|3.29
|197
|15
|Lukas Hornicek
|NEW
|NEW at TOT
|G
|5.0
|0.7
|3.19
|198
|69
|Ryan Giles
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|D
|4.0
|0.8
|3.17
|199
|70
|Anan Khalaili
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|D
|5.0
|0.1
|3.17
|200
|16
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|G
|5.0
|1.9
|3.16
|201
|95
|Tyrique George
|EVE
|EVE at BOU
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|3.15
|202
|71
|Dara O'Shea
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|D
|4.0
|3.5
|3.13
|203
|72
|Jair Cunha
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.10
|204
|73
|Luka Vuskovic
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|D
|5.0
|2.5
|3.06
|205
|96
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|ARS
|ARS v. AVL
|M
|5.5
|0.7
|3.06
|206
|74
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|D
|4.5
|1.1
|3.06
|207
|75
|Issa Diop
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|D
|4.0
|18.0
|3.01
|208
|17
|Zion Suzuki
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|G
|5.0
|0.8
|2.99
|209
|18
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|G
|5.0
|1.6
|2.98
|210
|19
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|G
|4.5
|1.2
|2.98
|211
|76
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|2.97
|212
|20
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA at CHE
|G
|4.5
|21.6
|2.75
|213
|77
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|CRY at MCI
|D
|4.5
|6.1
|2.74
|214
|78
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|D
|4.5
|8.6
|2.64
|215
|97
|Alysson
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|2.59
|216
|79
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.5
|3.6
|2.57
|217
|80
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|D
|4.5
|0.5
|2.57
|218
|81
|Victor Lindelof
|AVL
|AVL at ARS
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|2.56
|219
|82
|Lewie Coyle
|HUL
|HUL at COV
|D
|4.0
|0.7
|2.44
|220
|83
|Leif Davis
|IPS
|IPS at MUN
|D
|4.0
|5.2
|2.26
Final Thoughts
Gameweek 2 is where the first real adjustments begin. One match is not enough to overreact to, but confirmed minutes, set-piece roles and tactical changes from the opener should matter more than preseason assumptions. Prioritize players with secure roles and strong fixtures, and be careful about chasing one-week points before the underlying role is clear.
More FPL Gameweek 2 Tips
- FPL Gameweek 2 Predicted Lineups
- FPL Injury News
- Fixture Difficulty Ranker
- Back to the Fantasy Premier League Hub
Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.