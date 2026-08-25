FPL GW2 rankings with the best players and captain picks for Gameweek 2, based on projected points, expected minutes, fixtures and predicted lineups.

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FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks

Gameweek 1 gave FPL managers their first real look at minutes, roles and set-piece responsibilities across the league. Gameweek 2 now shifts the focus to whether those opening-week signals are sustainable, with Manchester United hosting Ipswich, Liverpool facing Nottingham Forest and Manchester City travelling to Crystal Palace.

These are my best players, captain picks and full FPL Gameweek 2 rankings, based on projected points, expected minutes, predicted lineups, fixtures, role and player prices.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 2 deadline on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 PM ET (90 minutes before the Crystal Palace vs Man City kickoff).

Make sure to join the RotoWire FPL league.

FPL Gameweek 2 Fixtures (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FPL GW2 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Stats

FPL GW2 Captain Picks

The captaincy is the biggest weekly call.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United, vs Ipswich Town): The model has him tied for the top overall score again this week, and the fixture, a home date with a newly-promoted side, is as good as it gets on paper. He'll remain popular despite the Hull disaster. If he doesn't produce in GW2, then it's time to worry.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, vs Aston Villa): Arsenal were dominant in their opening win and given how Villa looked, it makes sense to look at any of the Gunners for captaincy. Saka tops the list with goal upside and a split of corners.

Erling Haaland (Man City, at Crystal Palace): The reasons are obvious to fade Haaland after his first two games under Enzo Maresca, but Palace lost a center-back to injury last game and still aren't at the same level as prior seasons. Even away from home, the upside is still evident with Haaland.

FPL GW2 Best Players by Position

A quick read on who to build around before the table.

Forwards: Alexander Isak (Liverpool, vs Nottingham Forest) is one of the top forwards this week given the matchup. Kai Havertz (Arsenal, at Aston Villa) is next if you trust Arsenal and his minutes.

Alexander Isak (Liverpool, vs Nottingham Forest) is one of the top forwards this week given the matchup. Kai Havertz (Arsenal, at Aston Villa) is next if you trust Arsenal and his minutes. Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo (Man United vs Ipswich Town) remain near the top of the list because of matchup. Can you trust them after GW1?

Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo (Man United vs Ipswich Town) remain near the top of the list because of matchup. Can you trust them after GW1? Defenders: Daniel Ballard (Sunderland, vs Fulham) is the surprise name at the top of the sheet this week, but it's a spot where DEFCON and a clean sheet are possible. Harry Maguire (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) is next, if you trust United to actually keep it tight after conceding twice at Hull.

Daniel Ballard (Sunderland, vs Fulham) is the surprise name at the top of the sheet this week, but it's a spot where DEFCON and a clean sheet are possible. Harry Maguire (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) is next, if you trust United to actually keep it tight after conceding twice at Hull. Goalkeepers:Senne Lammens (Man United, vs Ipswich Town) grades out as the top keeper this week off the fixture alone, though David Raya is much easier to trust.

FPL GW2 Rankings

Full Gameweek 2 rankings below, based on projected lineups, expected minutes, form, fixtures and price. Sort by position, price or ownership to plan transfers, captaincy and starting decisions.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 2 is where the first real adjustments begin. One match is not enough to overreact to, but confirmed minutes, set-piece roles and tactical changes from the opener should matter more than preseason assumptions. Prioritize players with secure roles and strong fixtures, and be careful about chasing one-week points before the underlying role is clear.

More FPL Gameweek 2 Tips

Questions or a captain call you're stuck on? Find me on Twitter @RotoZdroik or in the subscriber Discord.