Low-owned players to target in FPL Gameweek 27, focusing on secure minutes, fixture-driven upside and differentials to gain rank.

FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider

Identifying the right differentials is one of the fastest ways to make up ground in Fantasy Premier League, especially in Gameweek 27, when fixtures, rotation and minutes security matter as much as raw form. This week's shortlist focuses on low-owned players (under 5%) who are either locked for minutes, trending into better roles, or well set up by the upcoming matchups.

Below are the best FPL Gameweek 27 differentials, grouped by position, with quick rationale based on fixtures, team direction and likely involvement.

Best FPL Differentials for Gameweek 27

Defenders

Daniel Ballard was a very popular pick at the start of the season after scoring 17 points in the season opener against West Ham.

Since then, his points have been somewhat sporadic, and he's only hit the double-digit mark twice.

We know now the Sunderland defence is much better at home than it is away from home, and this week they have a home fixture against a Fulham side that have lost four of their last five Premier League games.

Therefore, Ballard has a reasonable chance of a clean sheet this week.

Brentford's summer signing has impressed everyone this season with his freakishly long throw-ins, but he has also been just as good with the ball at his feet.

He doesn't have an assist to his name in the Premier League, but I'd be shocked if he went the whole season without one.

Brentford face a Brighton team in Gameweek 27 that are struggling for goals at the moment, having scored just one goal in their last three games, meaning Michael Kayode and Brentford will be hoping for a clean sheet this week.

Midfielders

Sticking with Brentford and their in-form man right now is Dango Ouattara, with two goals and an assist in his last three league games.

He's beginning to get regular minutes now, and he has played 90 minutes in both of Brentford's last two in the league.

As mentioned above, Brentford play a struggling Brighton team this week, so at just £5.8m, Ouattara could be the differential that you're looking for.

Crysencio Summerville is in the form of his life right now, with four goals in his last five Premier League games as well as a goal in each of the last two FA Cup fixtures.

The former Leeds man has found a regular place in the team now under coach Nuno Espirito Santo and has been at the heart of West Ham's recent resurgence.

It's Bournemouth at home up next for the Hammers, who have been struggling defensively, so you'd be brave to back against the Dutchman extending his goalscoring form.

Forwards

Jorgen Strand Larsen keeps his place in this article from last week after bagging a brace against Burnley in Gameweek 26.

He has impressed in his first two starts for his new club and is priced at just £6.1m.

Crystal Palace welcome the Norwegian's former club Wolves to Selhurst Park this weekend, where Strand Larsen will be looking to score his first home goal.

West Ham's January signing has found himself in this article a couple of times since his arrival, but has only managed one goal.

His performances have been encouraging though, as he has allowed his teammates Jarrod Bowen and the above-mentioned Crysencio Summerville to flourish.

The Argentine is in just 0.1% of teams and could therefore be a fantastic differential this week at £5.5m.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials

With ownership concentrated around a small core of template picks, Gameweek 27 is a strong week to attack with low-owned starters, especially where fixtures align with minutes security. Kayode and Ballard offer budget defensive routes to points, while Summerville, Strand Larsen and Castellanos provide upside if their roles and starts are confirmed.

Prioritise confirmed minutes via team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, and treat the forward punts as ceiling plays rather than "safe" picks.

