FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (Next 5 GWs)

With Gameweek 27 on the horizon, fixture analysis carries increasing weight. Form trends are clearer, roles are more settled, and it becomes easier to plan ahead by targeting sides with favourable upcoming schedules.

This article highlights the best teams to target from Gameweek 27 onwards, using fixture difficulty to identify those most likely to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and consistent points over the next five Gameweeks.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 27 and beyond.

Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (GW27–GW31)

Liverpool

Liverpool's upcoming run of Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton is strong enough to justify serious investment, and even a triple up could be viable. Virgil van Dijk remains the standout defensive option due to his defensive contribution numbers and set-piece threat, while Ibrahima Konate offers a cheaper route into the back line.

Dominik Szoboszlai continues to appeal in midfield because even when deployed deeper or at right-back, he's still accumulated defensive contributions while remaining involved on set pieces. Mohamed Salah is arguably the most interesting pick in this team right now. He's been somewhat overlooked since the first few months, but his minutes have improved and his recent form makes him a genuinely explosive differential.

Florian Wirtz has also shown signs of improvement with better minutes in recent weeks, offering a cheaper attacking option. Hugo Ekitike is already popular and is still worth holding given how favourable the fixtures are.

Brentford

Brentford are another side benefiting from a clear fixture swing with Brighton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Wolves and Leeds to come. Igor Thiago is the obvious target for those who do not own him. He's extremely affordable, sits second only to Erling Haaland for FPL points this season, and allows upgrades across the rest of the squad.

Both Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade should see secure minutes, with Ouattara potentially offering better value and Schade offering slightly stronger minute security. With Nathan Collins seemingly out of favour on the back line, Caoimhin Kelleher appears to be the most reliable defensive pick.

Manchester City

Manchester City's fixtures against Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are appealing. Erling Haaland remains the obvious player to own, while Antoine Semenyo has now cemented his place in the side. Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly remain the pick of the defenders due to their consistency and security of starts. City are worth targeting for managers with multiple free transfers available, particularly with the fixtures ahead, although they blank in Gameweek 31 which should be kept in mind when planning long term.

Fulham

Fulham's schedule of Sunderland, Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Burnley is also attractive. Burnley at home in Blank Gameweek 31 stands out as a key fixture. Joachim Andersen remains the best defensive pick, ranking fourth among defenders for defensive contributions this season while being nailed for minutes.

Harry Wilson is still worth considering given the fixtures, though the arrival of Oscar Bobb may impact his minutes. Raul Jimenez continues to offer steady returns, but the return of Rodrigo Muniz increases the likelihood of early substitutions or possible benchings.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth also benefit from a kind fixture run after a difficult stretch. Evanilson could be a shrewd differential, likely to be on penalties in Marcus Tavernier's absence (hamstring). Junior Kroupi is another budget option who has performed well recently but may be prone to early substitutions, as well.

Once fit, Marcus Tavernier will be a strong value pick with penalty duties at an affordable price. Marcos Senesi remains the standout defensive option, ranking first for defensive contributions this season and offering a reliable four-point floor. James Hill provides an even cheaper route into the defence while continuing to accumulate defensive contributions and bonus points.

Final Thoughts

Targeting teams with favourable upcoming fixtures remains one of the most reliable ways to generate consistent returns in Fantasy Premier League, particularly as the season moves deeper into its planning phase. Liverpool and Brentford stand out for sustained upside, while Manchester City, Fulham and Bournemouth offer a strong mix of value, differentials and budget enablers.

Use these fixture runs alongside predicted lineups, injury updates and chip strategy to maximise points over the next five Gameweeks.

