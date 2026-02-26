Low-owned players to target in FPL Gameweek 28, focusing on secure minutes, fixture-driven upside and differentials to gain rank.

FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider

Identifying the right differentials is one of the fastest ways to make up ground in Fantasy Premier League, especially in Gameweek 28, when fixtures, rotation and minutes security matter as much as raw form. This week's shortlist focuses on low-owned players (under 5%) who are either locked for minutes, trending into better roles, or well set up by the upcoming matchups.

Below are the best FPL Gameweek 28 differentials, grouped by position, with quick rationale based on fixtures, team direction and likely involvement.

Best FPL Differentials for Gameweek 28

Defenders

Lewis Hall has been one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League this season, and his performances may have earned him a spot in coach Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad this summer.

The Englishman scored his first goal of the season at the weekend against Manchester City, but it's his defensive displays that have caught the eye this season.

Newcastle face Everton at home this weekend, who have struggled to score goals of late, so Hall offers potential points at both ends of the pitch.

Matheus Nunes has found himself in this article on a few occasions this season and remains a differential as he is in just 3.2% of teams.

Marc Guehi's arrival last month has strengthened the Manchester City's defense, and we know that the Portuguese international can provide an attacking threat too.

It's Leeds United away this week for City, which is by no means the easiest of fixtures, but I'd still back Nunes and the Manchester City's defense to keep them out.

Midfielders

Despite no attacking returns in Gameweek 27, Dango Ouattara keeps his place in this article from last week.

Brentford arguably have the best fixtures of any team in the league over the next few weeks, starting with Burnley away this week.

His minutes certainly aren't guaranteed, but if he does start, he is one of the best cheap midfielders to target in Gameweek 28.

Speaking of cheap midfielders, Marcus Tavernier returned from injury in Gameweek 27 with 11 minutes off the bench against West Ham United.

Before the 0-0 draw at the weekend, it had been almost three months since Bournemouth failed to score in a Premier League game.

Therefore, the Cherries will welcome Tavernier's creativity against a Sunderland defense that may be without one of their key players in Nordi Mukiele.

Forwards

Before Gameweek 27, Danny Welbeck's goal drought dated back to Gameweek 12 against Brentford.

He ended that goal drought against the same team at the weekend and will be looking to kick on from that.

Nottingham Forest travel down to the Amex Stadium this weekend, where Brighton will be hoping they can pick up another win, and Welbeck will be a big part of that.

As mentioned earlier, Bournemouth's fixture against Sunderland this weekend is the start of a nice run that includes Brentford and Burnley.

Despite Evanilson's lack of goals this season, he's kept his place up front in this potent Bournemouth attack that has scored 12 goals in their last 7 games.

The Brazilian is in just 2.6% of teams, so could make for a fantastic differential if you're looking for a forward this week.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials

With ownership concentrated around a small core of template picks, Gameweek 28 is a strong week to attack with low-owned starters, especially where fixtures align with minutes security. Hall and Nunes offer budget defensive routes to points, while Tavernier, Evanilson and Welbeck provide upside if their roles and starts are confirmed.

Prioritize confirmed minutes via team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, and treat the forward punts as ceiling plays rather than "safe" picks.

